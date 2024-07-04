Hot Picks: Week of July 4, 2024

Every Tuesday, the Reid Park Zoo will reduce the cost of admission to $3 per person.

Heirloom Farmers Market

SATURDAYS

Explore Steam Pump Ranch while perusing local fruits, vegetables, beef, pork and eggs. Steam Pump Ranch historic buildings, old farm tools and heritage gardens on display. This market is open all year and offers seasonal produce from local farming communities.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, heirloomfm.org





Ticket Tuesdays at

Reid Park Zoo

TUESDAYS TO JULY 30

Every Tuesday, the Reid Park Zoo will reduce the cost of admission to $3 per person. The reduced-price tickets can only purchased in person at the gate on Tuesdays. At the zoo, guests can meet Moyo, the giraffe, or look upon an elephant herd. Those who favor air-conditioning can go to the Conservation Learning Center where they’ll get an up-close look at green tree pythons, prehensile-tailed skinks and poison dart frogs. The zoo also encourages youth to participate in the World of Play, a playground where they’ll channel their inner penguin and explore the interactive Antarctic ice cave play area.

Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, Tucson, $3, summer hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 30,

reidparkzoo.org





“Spider Guy”

TO AUG. 25

What’s that in the sky? It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Wait, it’s a spider? Gaslight Theatre presents this laugh-a-minute parody musical featuring an altered version of everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood web-slinging do-gooder. Comic book fans and newcomers alike are sure to enjoy this spoof comedy adventure spectacle.

Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $27, 520-886-9428,

thegaslighttheatre.com





Fourth of July Celebration

and Concert 2024

JULY 4

Spend this holiday learning the history of Chinese culture in Tucson at this annual celebration. Experience a chamber orchestra concert from the Tucson Orchestra Academy and engage in a presentation by Stephen Gin who will share his family’s story. This story will focus on his parents, Judge Harry and Bernice Gin. Judge Harry was the first Chinese judge in Pima County.

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road, Tucson, $10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.,

tucsonchinese.org





Celebrate Independence Day

in Marana

JULY 4

Celebrate the Fourth of July with fun festivities at 5 p.m. and a captivating fireworks show at 9 p.m. Dogs are allowed if they are leashed and cleaned up after. Outdoor accessories like coolers, chairs, blankets and picnic sets are all welcome, too. Items not permitted include glass containers, personal fireworks and sparklers and barbecue sets.

Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson, free, 5 to 9:30 p.m., maranaaz.gov





Musical Bingo

JULY 4

The Hoppy Vine is a relaxed bar with plenty of weekly gaming events like this one. Eat, drink and be merry with this fun fusion of music and a game of chance.

The Hoppy Vine, Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, see website for pricing information, 6:30 p.m.,

thehoppyvineov.com





27th Annual Mountain Fireworks Celebration

JULY 4

The Tohono O’odham Nation and the city of Tucson present this 27th annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration. The Tucson Convention Center, and other locations, will offer free parking for a view of the fireworks display. The fireworks will be launched from A Mountain and Sentinel Peak Park.

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, free, 9 to 11 p.m., for parking prices and viewing locations visit tucsonaz.gov





Tucson ArtWalk at

Wilde Meyer Gallery

JULY 5

Peruse the art at Wilde Meyer Gallery during the ArtWalk. Guests can enjoy refreshments and music by harpist Vanessa Myers.

Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 170, Tucson, free admission 4 to 7 p.m., wildemeyer.com





The Jack, Mr. Skynyrd and Drop

JULY 6

Three awesome rock bands, one night, all in the same venue. What’s not to love? The Jack and Mr. Skynyrd are dedicated tribute bands to the legendary AC/DC and Lynyrd Skynyrd, respectively. The Tucson-based heavy metal cover band Drop D will perform as well.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $15, 7 p.m.,

rialtotheatre.com





Lady Bits

JULY 6

This is a women’s standup comedy showcase. The performance is presented by The Screening Room and hosted by Jen Blanco. Blanco is from Chicago and is known for sketch and improv comedy.

The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $12, 8 to 9:30 p.m., screeningroomdowntown.com





Old Tucson Historical Tour

JULY 8

Learn about Old Tucson’s movie productions and the complex history of how people in the Old West lived with the “Western Experience” exhibit. Historians will guide visitors through these 60-minute informational tours. Tours are open to the public all week long.

Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Rd, Tucson, $14, 10:15 a.m., oldtucson.com