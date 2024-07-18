Hot Picks: Week of July 18, 2024

“Colors of Tucson”

JULY 19

Diana Madaras is a true Tucson gem. She will celebrate her career’s 25th anniversary by meeting with guests and sharing her stories behind the art. “Colors of Tucson” will feature photo opportunities, giveaways, and light bites and refreshments.

Madaras Gallery, 3034 N. Swan Road, Tucson, free, 5:30 p.m.,

madaras.com

“For the Lovers Listening Party: Stevie Wonder”

JULY 19

A little Motown is never a bad thing. Celebrate Stevie Wonder’s career at Revel Tucson Wine Bar as it spins his hits. Nosh on charcuterie board nibbles and let the music soothe you.

Revel, 416 E. Ninth Street,

Tucson, by donation, 8 to 10:30 p.m., eventbrite.com

The King of Pop Resurrected: A Theatrical Tribute to Michael Jackson

JULY 20

“Sonny G,” who is dubbed one of the country’s best impersonators, packs the show with dance routines, clever visuals and moonwalking-friendly hits.

Edward B. Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 7 to 9 p.m., eventbrite.com,

bergercenter.com

Saguaro Sunset Night Market

JULY 20

The Old Tucson Saguaro Sunset Night Market makes its debut with an array of arts, crafts and food vendors. Guests can wander through historic Main Street and Town Square supporting local artists and listening to live music. The bar and restaurant will be open.

Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road, Tucson, free admission, 6 to 9 p.m., oldtucson.com

Cool Summer Nights

JULY 20

Arm yourself with your finest flashlight, grab a beer and wander. Check out night-blooming plants and animals who are awakening from their daytime naps. This week’s theme is Radical Reptiles. The event continues through the end of August, with themes like “The Magic of Monsoons” (July 27); “Singing with Saguaros” (Aug. 3); “Insectopia” (Aug. 10); Bat Night (Aug. 17) and Teacher Appreciation Night (Aug. 24).

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, Tucson, visit website for ticket information, 4:30 to 9 p.m., desertmuseum.org

The Rosano Bros.

JULY 20

The Rosano Bros. perform their “quirky originals,” with Dante on piano and Marco on guitar and clarinet. Stop by and listen to their mix of lyrical and instrumental pieces.

R Bar at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, free, 9 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Paint Pouring Class

JULY 21

Join the group for pints, pouring and fun in the cool indoor taproom at Bawker Bawker Cider. This “approachable” activity is for artists of all talents.

Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $50, 2 to 5 p.m.,

paintingandvino.com

Ranch Hand Beer Dinner

JULY 22

Chefs Angel Sotelo and Mateo Cancio will serve a five-course dinner paired with five styles of local beer from Tucson’s Ranch Hand Brewery.

Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road, Tucson, tickets start at $99, 6:30 to 9 p.m., tickettailor.com