Hot Picks: Week of July 11, 2024

Comedy Bang Bang

JULY 11

Comedy Bang Bang hosts Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins, along with other podcast hosts, who will perform a live version of their show. Aukerman is an Emmy winner and published author, as he released “Comedy Bang Bang: The Podcast: The Book” last year. Tompkins is known for his work on the TV programs “Mr. Show with Bob and David” and “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $39.75, 8 p.m.,

rialtotheatre.com





SOJA w/Through the Roots, SensaMotion and DJ Jahmar

JULY 12

Washington, D.C., roots reggae band SOJA prides itself on producing music that unites rather than fractures society. Apparently, others have noticed as well. Its seventh album, 2021’s “Beauty in the Silence,” earned SOJA its first Grammy for Best Reggae Album. SOJA will bring its sounds to the Rialto Theatre.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $35, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com





Glass-on-Glass Mosaics

JULY 12 AND JULY 19

Join Andrea Edmundson and create a technically challenging glass-on-glass mosaic. It requires planning, meticulousness and the correct application of adhesives. For intermediate or advanced mosaic artists only.

Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road, Tucson, various pricing, mornings,

andreaedmundson.art





Summer Safari Nights

JULY 13

Summer Safari Nights on July 13 is themed Slow & Steady: Reptiles Rule and presents the Desert Peach Shopping Night. Come out of your shell and enjoy the country sounds of Mamma Coal, too.

Reid Park Zoo, 1030 S. Randolph Way, Tucson, tickets start at $11.25 with discounts for seniors and children, 6 to 8 p.m., reidparkzoo.org





“Murder at the Magic Show II”

JULY 13

“Murder at the Magic Show II” marries live theater with an Iron Chef-prepared fine dining experience. Audience members can volunteer for magical shenanigans. Be prepared to be mystified and amazed.

Dante’s Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road, Tucson, ticket prices vary, 6:30 to 10 p.m., 520-861-4800,

magicdone@aol.com





Bottoms Up: Van Halen Tribute

JULY 18

The age-old debate of David Lee Roth vs. Sammy Hagar doesn’t apply here. It’s all David Lee Roth, all the time with Bottoms Up. “Jump” at the chance to see this Van Halen tribute act at the Gaslight Music Hall.

Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, $27, with discounts for children, students, seniors, military and first responders, 6 p.m.,

gaslightmusichall.com









“Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

JULY 19

Down-on-his-luck private eye Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) is hired by cartoon producer R.K. Maroon (Alan Tilvern) to investigate an scandal involving Jessica Rabbit (Kathleen Turner), the sultry wife of Maroon’s biggest star, Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer). But when Marvin Acme (Stubby Kaye) — Jessica’s alleged paramour and the owner of Toontown — is found murdered, the villainous Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd) vows to catch and destroy Roger.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, $8, 2 p.m.,

foxtucson.com





Playreading: “Of Mice and Men”

JULY 20 AND JULY 21

Two itinerant farm workers, George and Lennie, take jobs as ranch hands during the Great Depression in this classic and frequently banned play about dignity and the American dream.

The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Boulevard, Suite 150, Tucson, $20, 2 p.m., theroguetheaetre.org





Heirloom Farmers Market

SATURDAYS

Explore Steam Pump Ranch while perusing local fruits, vegetables, beef, pork and eggs. Steam Pump Ranch’s historic buildings, old farm tools and heritage gardens will be on display. This market is open all year and offers seasonal produce from local farming communities.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, heirloomfm.org





“Spider Guy”

TO AUG. 25

What’s that in the sky? It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Wait, it’s a spider? Gaslight Theatre presents this laugh-a-minute parody musical featuring an altered version of everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood web-slinging do-gooder. Comic book fans and newcomers alike are sure to enjoy this spoof comedy adventure spectacle.

Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $27, 520-886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com