Hot Picks: Week of Aug. 8, 2024

Drop-in Volleyball

MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS

Sign up for co-ed, drop-in volleyball play, which is open to those 16 and older. Seasoned pros and beginners eager to start their volleyball journey are welcome to play.

Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road, Tucson, $3, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., tucsonjcc.org



UA Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum

TO AUG. 17

The Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum will host its second End of Summer Celebration. Catering to gem and mineral aficionados everywhere, the End of Summer Celebration features $5 admission for all guests. Children 3 and younger are still free.

UArizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Avenue, Suite 121, Tucson, tickets start at $5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., gemandmineralmuseum.arizona.edu

Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

TO AUG. 11

Among this year’s guest speakers are Catherine Hamilton, artist, birder and U.S. ambassador for Birding for Zeiss Sports Optics; Kenn Kaufman, renowned birder, writer, editor and illustrator; and Steve Shunk, author of “Peterson Reference Guide to Woodpeckers of North America.”

Various locations around Tucson, tucsonaudubon.org

Paint and Sip: Pink Clouds and Red Blossoms

AUG. 8

Tandem American Eatery hosts a fun-filled night of food and drinks — and a creative, social painting experience. The Cherry Blossom event is open to painters of all ability levels. Tandem American Eatery, 8864 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, tickets start at $45, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., paintingandvino.com

Gary Owen

AUG. 9

A stand-up comedian and actor, Gary Owen has cultivated a large African American following after headlining on cable channel BET and performing at events, such as Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam. He brings his comedy to the Rialto Theatre.

Rialto Theatre, 318 Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $35, 8 p.m.,

ticketmaster.com

Chillin’ at the Chul w/Tonight’s Sunshine

AUG. 9

Join Tohono Chul with music, drinks, family-friendly activities, tasty eats and free admission. On Aug. 9, Tonight’s Sunshine pulls from Paramore, 21 Pilots, No Doubt, Bruno Mars, Coldplay and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, free admission, 6 to 9 p.m., tohonochul.org

Noah Martin Band

AUG. 10

Noah Martin’s music is said to be a reflection of his family’s roots in Nogales, blending the rock sounds of the 1960s, 1970s and 1990s. Since forming his Tucson-based band, Martin has released 10 singles and 2022 his first EP, “In Due Time,” was released with Martin playing all instruments. His music can be found on all major platforms.

191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $10, 7 p.m., ticketmaster.com

Chicano Tucsano Music Festival

AUG. 10 AND AUG. 11

The first day features Thee Midniters, Tierra Legacy, Richard Bean of Malo, Joey Quinones and Los Nawdy Dawgs at the AVA Amphitheater. The fun continues on Sunday with a low rider car show from 7 to 9 a.m. at the amphitheater and an indoor jam session with all the bands at 11 a.m. in the Casino Del Sol Conference Center.

Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, visit website for ticket information and times, casinodelsol.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

AUG. 11

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” starts at 7:30 in the main courtyard. Specials include $5 off burgers and $1 off beer.

Coronet Restaurant, 198 W. Cushing Street, Tucson, free admission, 7:30 p.m., coronetrestaurants.com