Holiday Happenings: Mark these festive events on the calendar

click to enlarge (Centennial Hall/ Submitted) The Grand Kyiv Ballet’s “Nutcracker” spotlights the talents of Ukrainian ballet dancers.

The beauty of the holidays is their diversity. Traditions and public events are plentiful, and these can help make the holiday season more memorable.

Catalyst Creative Collective’s Creative Kind & Friends Holiday Markets

THROUGH DEC. 22

The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance’s Catalyst Creative Collective will hold a series of pop-up Creative Kind & Friends Holiday Markets. The event features homemade goods from local vendors and art demonstrations. On Sundays, there are also performances from community artists.

Catalyst Collective at Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays, free admission, saaca.org

Grand Kyiv Ballet

NOV. 20

The Grand Kyiv Ballet spotlights the talents of Ukrainian ballet dancers in “The Nutcracker.” The show tells the story of a girl who befriends a Nutcracker, and the two go on a magical journey through a land with toy soldiers and sugar plum fairies. A portion of the proceeds from the show will go to the renovation of Kyiv State Choreographic College.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, tickets start at $48, grandkyivballet.com.ua

Hotel Congress’ Century Room

Holiday Events

VARIOUS DAYS IN DECEMBER

The holidays will have a jazzy flair inside Hotel Congress’ Century Room. The jazz club has returning holiday traditions such as a trio of Angelo Versace, Scott Black and Arthur Vint performing “A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Vince Guaraldi. The shows will be at 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

Another beloved holiday tradition at the Century Room is the performance of Duke Ellington’s and Billy Strayhorn’s “The Nutcracker Suite” arrangement by the 17-piece band CRJO. It takes place at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and costs $25 to $35.

The Ted Rosenthal Trio will perform music from New York piano player Ken Rosenthal’s album “Wonderland” on Saturday, Dec. 14. The 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. run from $20 to $30.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Grammy-nominated pianist Christian Sands and his trio will perform selections from his album “Christmas Stories.” The shows are at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and cost $30 to $40.

Drummer Peter Swan is teaming up with the 17-piece Century Room Jazz Orchestra for a swingin’ show on Monday, Dec. 16. It will include “Jazz at Lincoln Center” and reimagined versions of popular holiday tunes. The shows are at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and cost $20 to $30.

As part of a “Midnight in Paris”-themed New Year’s Eve celebration, Katherine Byrnes, Paris native Naim Amor and the Jazz Manouche from the Hot Club of Tucson will take audiences back to another time with music from the 1920s to the ’40s. There will be 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. shows, which range from $45 to $65.

The Century Room at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, 520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

Park Place Mall Sonoran Snowfall

STARTING NOV. 29

Park Place Mall will bring snow to the desert with its inaugural Sonoran Snowfall shows at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 22. Jazz music, holiday crafts for children, complimentary hot cocoa and performances from Arts Express Theatre are featured. The first 100 pre-registered kids will receive light-up snowflake wands. The first 20 pre-registered kids receive snowflake wands. Santa Claus visits the mall and take photos with families from Nov. 22 to Dec. 24. There will be special sensory-friendly Santa photo sessions on 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and pet photos with Santa 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Nov. 26 to Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Opening reception is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29,

Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, various pricing and times, parkplacemall.com

Fox Tucson Theatre Holiday Shows

NOV. 22 TO DEC. 22

The Fox Tucson Theatre will celebrate the holidays with various music genres. It will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s high-energy “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party.” They will perform holiday classics and music from their original holiday albums. Tickets run from $20 to $62.50.

Judy Collins, a singer whose career spans over five decades, will perform holiday music and hits throughout her show on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $27.50 to $64.50.

Grammy-winning artist and Country Music Hall of Fame singer Ricky Skaggs and his backing band Kentucky Thunder will bring their own creative acoustic take on holiday music on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $20 to $85.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, renowned ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro will perform traditional and modern holiday music while celebrating his Hawaiian roots during his “Holidays in Hawai’i” concert. Jackson Waldhoff and Justin Kawika Young will join him. Tickets run from $28.50 to $43.50.

Murray and Peter Present “A Drag Queen Christmas” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, celebrating 10 years of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” tours in America. Hosted by drag queen Nina West, the holiday show will feature winners and fan favorites from the drag TV show, including drag queens from season 16 and “All Stars 9.” Tickets run from $38 to $153, with VIP meet-and-greet tickets available.

“Shadows of the ’60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown” will celebrate Motown groups such as the Four Tops and the Temptations, as well as prominent female stars from the genre. Audiences will hear holiday classics in the 1960s Motown style during the interactive show. Tickets run from $20 to $67.50.

Jim Brickman, a well-known songwriter and pianist, looks to bring the holiday spirit to Tucson with his annual tour “Comfort & Joy.” He will visit at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with special guests John Trones and Tracy Silverman. Tickets are $20 to $62.50.

Throughout the holiday season, patrons can watch beloved holiday films at the Fox, a traditional vaudeville/movie house from the 1930s. The Fox will feature “Home Alone” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, the “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” live-action film at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 21, and “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 22. Tickets are $8.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, 520-547-3040,

foxtucson.com

Old Tucson Yuletide

NOV. 26 TO JAN. 4

During the holidays, the Old Tucson movie set/theme park becomes a “Western Wonderland.” Here, guests can take horse-drawn carriage rides, write letters to Santa, take part in a storytime with Mrs. Claus, ride on a carousel or train, visit a petting zoo, shop from local vendors, enjoy a cup of cocoa and s’mores, marvel at a holiday light show, listen to carolers and watch holiday-themed stunt shows and musicals.

Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road, Tucson, $39 adults, $24 kids 5 to 12, various times, oldtucson.com

Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa

Holiday Meals

NOV. 28 TO DEC. 25

The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa allows locals and visitors to relax without worrying about making elaborate meals during the holidays. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, they will have a buffet with garlic mashed potatoes, a turkey-carving station, Bolognese, Dayboat scallops, and shrimp ceviche. It costs $129 for adults and $64 for children ten and younger.

As part of Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 21, regular and chocolate-chip pancakes, an omelet station, a prime rib-carving station and a dessert station will be available. The meal costs $65 for adults and $32 for children younger than 10.

For Christmas Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 24, guests can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe meal Dayboat scallops, butternut squash risotto, beef tenderloin and Alaskan halibut. It costs $98 for adults and $48 for children younger than 10.

The Christmas Day buffet on Wednesday, Dec. 25, includes small bites such as Maine lobster salad, smoked sturgeon and deviled eggs along with a charcuterie station, a seafood display, sides such as rosemary mashed potatoes and vegetables, pasta such as butternut squash and cheese ravioli, a carving station with prime rib and ham and a pastry corner with truffled raspberry cake bites and red velvet and chocolate bark. It costs $129 for adults and $64 for children 10 and younger.

Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive, Tucson,

520-742-6000, marriott.com

Trail Dust Town’s Festive Fridays and Brunch with Buddy

NOV. 29 TO DEC. 27

Trail Dust Town’s Festive Fridays will bring a feeling of magic to Friday afternoons and evenings, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. During the event, families can enjoy snow at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The event also offers a Santa’s Little Outlaws stunt show featuring the Pistoleros at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Christmas Express train ride and a Cowboy Cart with holiday snacks and drinks. Discounted wristbands of $8 will grant access to unlimited rides and participation in the Holiday Hoedown dance party. On Sunday, Dec. 1, families can participate in a special “Brunch with Buddy” event to interact with Buddy the Elf and Santa. A breakfast buffet will have items from “The Unofficial Elf Cookbook” by Jackie Alpers, including candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. The event will also have snow and holiday crafts.

Festive Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. Brunch with Buddy, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Dec. 1.

Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, various pricing, various times, 520-296-4551, traildusttown.com

Tucson Botanical Gardens’ “Lights Up! A Festival of Illumination”

NOV. 29 TO JAN. 12

The Tucson Botanical Gardens will be filled with over a million lights, custom-built sculptures and luminaria displays as part of “Lights Up! A Festival of Illumination.” The trees are decorated with LED lights.

Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $23 for adults, $19 for children 4 to 17, free for children 4 and under, $21 for member adults, $17 for member children 4 to 17, 520-326-9686, tucsonbotanical.org

A Downtown Christmas with

the Presidio Boys

DEC. 1

The Presidio Boys will bring their harmonized sound and formidable vocals to classic and more modern holiday tunes during “A Downhome Christmas.” The holiday show was designed for people of all ages and brings a touch of magic to the holiday season. The Presidio Boys are a county gospel quartet based out of Tucson.

Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, $28, 2 and 6 p.m.,

520-529-1000, gaslightmusichall.com

Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival

DEC. 7

For many families in Tucson, making and eating tamales is part of their holiday traditions. The 19th annual Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 7, will feature tamales from the Southwest and Mexico. A tamal contest has traditional, green corn, gourmet and sweet categories and prizes of $150 to $500. To enter, contestants 18 and older must bring a dozen tamales by 11 a.m. on the event day. The festival will also have live entertainment, food trucks, artisans, and farmers market vendors.

AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson,

see website for pricing, 10 a.m.,

casinodelsol.com

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Bike Tour

DEC. 14 TO DEC. 28

Elaborate holiday displays are a tradition in the Winterhaven neighborhood. This year, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Visitors can experience the light festival on the Arizona Party Bike, which offers 45-minute tours of the festival. On the 14-passenger bikes, participants pedal through the neighborhood, enjoying the LED lights and themed displays. They will make two stops for pictures and closer looks at the displays. The rides will be available from Saturday, Dec. 14 to Saturday, Dec. 28.

Shooter’s Steakhouse and Saloon, 3115 E. Prince Road, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 6 to 10 p.m., 1-844-654-5544, arizonapartybike.com