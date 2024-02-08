Arizona Beer Week Roundup

The 14th Arizona Beer Week will run from Thursday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 25.

Arizona Beer Week has events taking place from Northern Arizona to Southern Arizona that celebrate craft beer.

Here is a sampling of Beer Week events around Tucson.

Live Music At Barrio

FEB. 15

To kick off Arizona Craft Beer Week Barrio Brewery will be hosting live music.

Barrio Brewery, 800 E. 16th Street, Tucson, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,

520-791-2739

AZ Women’s Collab Brew Release Party At Westbound

FEB. 15

Westbound is kicking off Arizona Beer Week with a Mexican-style lager that it brewed in collaboration with the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, women in the beer industry and Dragoon Brewery.

Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Tucson, 5 to 9 p.m.,

520-867-8308

Caps ‘n’ Corks Beer Week Super Saturday

FEB. 17

Head over to Caps n Corks for beer trivia hosted by PJ and live music from the Paul Opocensky Project while enjoying. Blackmarket BBQ and Pacaws Wings.

Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Tucson, 2 to 10 p.m.,

www.capsandcorksaz.com

Balance & Brews

FEB. 17 AND FEB. 24

Join Crooked Tooth Brewing Company for its weekly yoga class that happens every Saturday morning. The class is taught by Hanna Neagle, runs for an hour and attendees’ first beer or nonalcoholic beverage is on Crooked Tooth.

Crooked Tooth Brewing Company, 228 E. Sixth Street, Tucson, tickets start at $12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., https://crooked-tooth-brewing-co.square.site/

Double Infusion Tuesday!

FEB. 20

Weekly Pueblo Vida Brewing Company mixes two beers to create an infusion that it releases on Tuesday. To celebrate Arizona Beer Week there will be two special infusions available, the Mango Lassi Tronic IPA and the Strawberry Mojito Explore Outside Pale Ale.

Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, 115 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, 3 to 9 p.m.,

www.pueblovidabrewing.com

Geeks Who Drink: Y2K Edition

FEB. 21

Join Barrio Brewery as Geeks Who Drink brings a special 2000s trivia that is meant to connect people as well as leave them with new knowledge they never know about.

Barrio Brewery, 800 E. 16th Street, Tucson, 7 p.m., 520-791-2739

Bites and Brews with Cerebral and Muncheez

FEB. 23

This Arizona Beer Week event features a collaboration between Caps & Corks, Cerebral Brewing and Muncheez food truck. Muncheez will have four bite-sized food items to pair with four of Cerebral’s brews.

Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Tucson, 5 to 8 p.m.,

www.capsandcorksaz.com

Tucson Craft Beer Crawl

FEB. 24

This craft beer crawl will take participants to various taprooms and destinations around Downtown Tucson, including new spots that are newly opened. This event will allow craft beer lovers to explore a variety of venues and breweries such as Borderlands Brewing Company, Bawker Bawker, Corbett Brewing, Crooked Tooth Brewing, HighWire, Playground, R Bar, The Monica, Thunder Canyon and TaXide.

Tucson Craft Beer Crawl, tickets start at $40, 1 to 5 p.m.

www.tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com

Beer Brunch with Arizona Wilderness and Holy Focaccia

FEB. 25

Tap & Bottle Downtown will open early on Sunday, Feb. 25, for a special beer brunch put on by Arizona Wilderness with breakfast options from Holy Focaccia. The featured beers on tap will include Arizona Wilderness’s Dream Date, a Dreamsicle Double IPA brewed with Arizona-grown Medjool dates, milk sugar, vanilla, and Sabro Talus and Mosaic hops.

Taps & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., www.thetapandbottle.com