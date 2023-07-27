Fan brings Red Dead Redemption to Tombstone



Kenney Palkow had an epiphany: create an event that allows fans to immerse themselves into the Western-themed video game, Red Dead Redemption 2.

He created Tombstone Redemption, set for Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, in Tombstone. For the weekend, Palkow will transform Tombstone into the fictional town of Blackwater, an infamous site in the Red Dead Redemption game series. Fans will meet the characters, play real-life missions and explore the old western town.

The weekend of events is free to the public, along with meet and greets with the voice actors of the notorious Van der Linde gang.

“Having one of the biggest Western video games on the planet was perfect (for our) target audience,” Palkow said. “One day, I had this epiphany: Let’s immerse these players and create a physical connection to this game, giving them an entire city as their playground.”

Set during the decline of the American frontier in 1911, Red Dead Redemption follows John Marston, a former outlaw whose wife and son are taken hostage by the government in ransom for his services as a hired gun. Having no other choice, Marston sets out to bring three members of his former gang to justice.

As with Red Dead Redemption 2, fans will enter Tombstone Redemption by robbing “First National Bank of Blackwater.” There, guests will collect maps and information.

“When you come into town, the first thing you need to do is go visit the bank of (fictional) Blackwater,” said Palkow, who hopes to increase Tombstone’s tourism with the event.

“That bank used to be ours back in the 1800s, but it’s now the visitor center. It’s the perfect place to start.”

A fan and industry professional, Palkow owns Kenney’s Custom Props, which develops materials for popular media like the “Deadpool” and “Night at the Museum” franchises.

The designer worked on life-size displays for Red Dead Redemption 2 event tours, and befriended cast members in the process.

“Along the way, I had become friends with Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston in the game,” Palkow said. “That’s my major connection from the start, and eventually I became friends with some of the other cast.”

Although he was in communication with the game’s creators, Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive and Sony PlayStation, Palkow worked alone. For private legal reasons, the companies could not participate.

“Everyone had concerns for such an undertaking for one person, and that’s totally understandable,” Palkow said. “This is the first time an event like this has happened here in Tombstone.”

The town gave Palkow permission to change the signage on the historic buildings. Mayor Dusty Escapule even lent a stagecoach to give tours of the new Blackwater.

“When fans are walking down the street…they’ll see something that reminds them of the game,” Palkow explained. “When they go to explore it, they’re going to get a history lesson. Everything I’ve done with this event, I’ve put some history into it.”

With the help of fans, Palkow designed the convention map to combine elements of the real world plus Red Dead. There are game-inspired missions that fans can explore.

Fans are encouraged to come dressed in cowboy and outlaw attire as they participate in ax throwing and quick-draw contests, dine on time-period cuisine and alcohol and win limited edition prizes. The Red Dead cast will be available in the Oriental Saloon and Crystal Palace for interactions and autographs.

“As I released information out to the public little by little of all the things I was going to have, the more love and support I received,” Palkow said. “Looking over the analytics between the website, RSVPs, Instagram, and other social media outlets, we are expecting at least 5,000 people.”

Palkow also pulled from other games in the Red Dead series, like the Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare-inspired poker tournament. Visitors are also invited to the Tombstone Rodeo, where they’ll get to watch the festivities with the Van der Linde gang.

During both days, fans can win limited-edition merchandise and one of eight Red Dead Redemption-themed PlayStation5 consoles, signed by the attending cast members.