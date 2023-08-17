New merch at UA Bookstore makes community impact



Since its opening in 1928, the University of Arizona Bookstore has come a long way from selling books. For students, faculty and the rest of the Wildcat community, the shop is known as “more than just a store.”

“We have apparel and gift souvenir products, but we also have technology for students and faculty,” said Cori Rhodes, sales manager.

“Everything from backpacks to goggles and lab coats, anything in terms of what students need, we provide it.”

The University of Arizona Bookstore is the one-stop shop for merch, products and services. Along with running new lines of UA and name-branded merchandise, the store will continue to give back to the community with every purchase.

One of the bookstore’s most awaited products is the new UA-inspired Pegasus 40 tennis shoe, thanks to an annual partnership with Nike.

“Nike is a really strong vendor for us because we are such a strong Nike school,” Rhodes explained. “We have a lot of products that come through and we can have a limited-edition Nike Pegasus 40 shoe.”

This school year, a few updated Wildcat designs will be featured, but Rhodes noted the shop’s initiative to bring in more popular vendors.

The UA Bookstore will include products from Duck Company, Wrangler, Uscape, Gameday Social and Tailgate for this year’s lineup. Children’s sizes from newborn to extra-large for youth will be available with most clothing items

“We find trending vendors… just to add a bit of excitement to the store and campus to give them a reason to come back in,” Rhodes said.

Every year, the UA Bookstore rolls out top-of-the-line Wildcat wares, but it also stocks “non-insignia” products to keep up with college trends.

They stock brands like Hydro Flask and Fjallraven, and Rhodes revealed a well-known, fruit-named athleisure brand coming to the store in 2024.

“The majority of our store is obviously UA-specific products, but there are some things we bring in just to entice students and continue to bring them in,” Rhodes continued.

For the upcoming year, the bookstore will offer a few back-to-school deals. Fjallraven backpacks and Nike products are 25% off, while UA-themed bedding and pillows are 25% off for the Snooze in Style sale.

Rhodes mentioned these deals are available until the end of the month. This won’t be the end of discounts, however, as the UA Bookstore releases updated deals throughout the year.

“Whenever someone comes in, there’s probably going to be something special,” Rhodes said. “We always have promotions that are going on in-store and online throughout the year, and it’s not necessarily on all the merchandise.”

While many know the store for its merchandise, the UA Bookstore also gives back to the community with each purchase.

More than $6.5 million of its profits contribute annually to UA campus initiatives, ranging from athletics and student organizations to scholarships and textbook loans.

With their youth literacy outreach campaign, the store hosts community reading events and travels to elementary schools across the county.

“We’re a part of the community and we want to make sure we continue to do things with it,” Rhodes said. “It’s not always about the merchandise, it’s about giving back, too.”

The bookstore also takes pride in offering on-campus jobs for students to gain experience in retail, marketing, and accounting.

Rhodes and her team hope to continue providing these services and products to the community. To Rhodes, the UA Bookstore will always be a place where Wildcats support Wildcats.

“That’s really what we’re here for, to provide for the students, families, alumni and community,” Rhodes said. “That’s why we buy the products, that’s why we do as much as we do.