City Week: Week of Oct. 31, 2024

Garrett James and the Wanderers

NOV. 1

Enjoy a night of music by Garrett James and the Wanderers on the lawn at Steam Pump Ranch. The band encompasses various musical influences that pay tribute to vintage rock favorites. Food trucks will be on site. Music lovers should bring their own chairs or blankets.

Friday Night Concerts at Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free admission, 6 to 8:30 p.m. orovalleyaz.gov

Snip ‘n’ Tip

NOV. 1 TO NOV. 3

Pima Animal Care Center hosts a free spay and neuter event for outdoor cats and kittens living in Pima County. Kittens should weigh at least 1.5 pounds and have a committed caretaker to monitor them after surgery. Anyone can participate by bringing an outdoor cat in a secure cat carrier or trap. People who bring cats will be responsible for returning them to their neighborhood. Sign up for a time slot here: app.waitwhile.com/book/snipntip. Anyone who needs a trap or carrier should contact PACC’s Community Cat Program by emailing communitycats@pima.gov. All cats will receive:



Brief exam by a licensed veterinarian

FVRCP (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, Panleukopenia) vaccines

Rabies vaccines

Parasite treatment as needed

Minor medical care as needed

Microchip implantation

An eartip (humanely conducted under anesthesia)

Female cats will also receive a green tattoo next to spay site (humanely conducted under anesthesia)

PACC’s multipurpose room, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson, free, 7 a.m. Nov. 1, to noon Sunday, Nov. 3, pima.gov

CPR / AED / First Aid training

NOV. 2

Quick action can help those who are injured or ill. Learn the basic principles of first-aid care will at the Health and Safety Institute’s CPR / AED /First-Aid training. The town of Marana hosts. Participants should bring a snack, lunch and a water bottle, and should be at least 16 years old.

Town of Marana Senior Center, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road, Marana, $50 for Marana residents and $62.50 for non-residents. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., maranaaz.gov

click to enlarge (gaslight music hall/Submitted) “the lion in winter” will be performed at the gaslight music hall nov. 8-10.

“The Lion in Winter”

NOV. 8 TO NOV. 10

Think your family has drama? Spend Christmas in 1183 Chinon, France, where King Henry II of England has gathered his family for a festive holiday. This is no ordinary Christmas, however. With his eldest son Richard (The Lionheart), middle son, Geoffrey, and youngest son, John, along with his wife, Eleanor, (temporarily released from prison), and his current mistress Alais, Princess of France, the stage is set for a royal showdown.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, various times and prices, 520-529-1000, gaslightmusichall.com

Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

NOV. 9 AND NOV. 10

The two-game series features military appreciation night with a military shirt giveaway on Nov. 9. Watch them face off again on Nov. 10.

Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Street, Tucson, tickets start at $18, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, and 4 p.m. Nov. 10., tucsonroadrunners.com

Art After Dark

NOV. 9

Every second Saturday, the museum hosts local arts groups at with free admission. This event includes hands-on fun from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the beautiful courtyard, or step inside for play-based learning. Special guest is the Arizona Opera.

Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Street, Tucson, free admission, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 520-792-9985, childrensmuseumtucson.org

Sheng Wang

NOV. 8

Known for his Netflix special “Sweet & Juicy,” Sheng Wang is a comedian, actor and writer who was a featured stand-up on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens.” He also wrote for the ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat.” Sheng resides in Los Angeles and in his time off, he enjoys exploring botanical gardens and discovering new ways to snack.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, tickets begin at $39.50, 7:30 p.m., foxtucson.com

Oh My Gourd Fall Festival

THROUGH NOV. 3

Oh My Gourd Fall Festival has displays of Ironwood trees, pumpkins tunnels and various butterflies in its greenhouse. Parents and children can dress up as their favorite characters for the Boo-tanical Mini-Halloween.

Tucson Botanical Gardens 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., tucsonbotanical.org

Oh My Gourd Fall Festival

THROUGH MAY 31 2025

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, in cooperation with Korins Studio, presents “Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins.”

The showcase is an exploration of the visionary universe of Emmy Award-winning and three-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway designer David Korins, who is recognized for designing events like“Hamilton,” and the Van Gogh Exhibition.

This exhibition will highlight his work, notably the miniature scale models he develops during the design process.

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, Tucson, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., theminitimemachine.org