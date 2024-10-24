City Week: Week of Oct. 24, 2024

Tucson Terrorfest

OCT. 24 TO OCT. 27

Tucson Terrorfest is Tucson’s only film festival and horror convention. Its goal is to celebrate horror films; featuring premieres, vintage movies and horror shorts. Tucson Terrorfest also hosts Q&As, awards and vendors.

The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $45, various times, tucsonterrorfest.com

“Tucson Roadrunners vs. Bakersfield Condors”

OCT. 25

The American Hockey League’s Tucson Roadrunners face off against California’s Bakersfield Condors in this tough matchup.

Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7 p.m., tucsonroadrunner.com

Boo at the Zoo

OCT. 26

The Reid Park Zoo hosts a Halloween celebration with meet-and-greets, pumpkin patches, attractions and trick-or-treating.

Reid Park Zoo, 1100 S. Randolph Way, Tucson , $15, 6 to 8:30 p.m., reidparkzoo.org

Sun City Oro Valley Charity Work’s Accessories Boutique

OCT. 26

Refresh those work and play wardrobes at Sun City Oro Valley Charity Work’s annual Accessories Boutique, where shoppers can find their next designer label purse or blouse. The group collects quality, gently used clothing and accessories all year from Sun City Oro Valley residents for this annual fundraiser. All proceeds benefit Emerge.

Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vista Boulevard, Oro Valley, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, free admission

Cyclovia Tucson Fall Event

OCT. 27

Cyclovia is Tucson’s largest block party with 2 miles of local business, sponsors, performers and food trucks. The road is open to everyone from biking, skating, rolling or even strolling down. The 21st annual Cyclovia will use the South Tucson route, which has been used seven times since 2011.

Armory Park, 221 Sixth Avenue, Tucson, free, 9 a.m. to noon, Cycloviatucson.org

Panchiko

OCT. 28

Panchiko is an indie rock band from Nottingham, England who found success after its demo EP made its way to the masses.

Rialto Theatre, ,318 E. Congress Street Tucson, tickets start at $30, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Oh My Gourd Fall Festival

THROUGH NOV. 3

Oh My Gourd Fall Festival has displays of Ironwood trees, pumpkins, tunnels and various butterflies in its greenhouse. Parents and children can dress up as their favorite characters for the Boo-tanical Mini-Halloween.

Tucson Botanical Gardens 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., tucsonbotanical.org

“Stages of Imagination”

THROUGH MAY 31

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, in cooperation with Korins Studio, presents “Stages of Imagination: The Iconic Broadway Designs of David Korins.” The showcase is an exploration of the visionary universe of Emmy Award-winning and three-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway designer David Korins, who is recognized for designing events like “Hamilton” and the Van Gogh Exhibition. This exhibition will highlight his work, notably the miniature scale models he develops during the design process.

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, Tucson, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., theminitimemachine.org

Halloween Howl



OCT. 31

This annual haunted cave tour is candlelit and led by historians who know the cave’s hidden passageways. In addition, there will also be candy passed out at the trunk and treat event being held in the parking lot as well as food and drinks at Terence Cafe.

Rialto Theatre, ,318 E. Congress Street Tucson, tickets start at $30, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com.