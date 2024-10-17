City Week: Week of Oct. 17, 2024

Pima Theater presents “Dracula”

OCT. 17 TO OCT. 27

Pima Theater will adapt the classic story of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” The story follows Jonathan Harker, who teams with Professor Annika Van Helsing to confront the infamous vampire causing mayhem at an asylum.

Black Box Theatre, West Campus Center for the Arts, Pima Community College, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson, $15; $10 for students, seniors and military, pimaarts.com





Elgar’s “Enigma Variations”

OCT. 18 AND OCT. 20

Conductor Christian Vásquez and percussionists Trevor Barroero and Fred Morgan will perform 14 musical scores from “Enigma Variations” by the English composer Edward Elgar.

Tucson Symphony Orchestra, 2175 N. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $14, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, tucsonsymphony.org





Anime Wonder 2024

OCT. 19 AND OCT. 20

Anime fans can immerse themselves in a fun weekend of Japanese cuisine, pop culture and the talented work of art vendors and voice actors. Costumes are welcome and those dressing up can compete in a “cosplay” contest to see whose creations are the best.

Tucson Expo Center North Hall, 3750 E. Irvington Road, Tucson, $33.70 on Saturday and $30.44 on Sunday, noon,

events.animewonderfest.com

click to enlarge (Zora Street/Submitted) “Dracula” haunts PCC from Thursday, Oct. 17, to Sunday, Oct. 27. Pima Theater’s cast of “Dracula”: clockwise, Mason Shea O’Donnell, Mika Gordon (Dracula), Abby Henry and Allison Jennings.

Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars

OCT. 19

The Roadrunners return home for their ninth season after a two-game slate versus the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. The game comes more than 170 days since the Roadrunners finished their 2023-24 season with a playoff berth and a 43-23-4-2 record. They face off again at 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Street, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 7 p.m., ticketmaster.com





DKB

OCT. 20

The K-Pop boy group DKB — E-Chan, D1, GK, Heechan, Lune, Junseo, Yuku and Harry June — is bringing its world tour to the Fox Tucson Theatre.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $22, 7 p.m., foxtucson.com





Knocked Loose

OCT. 21

Knocked Loose is a hardcore punk rock band from Kentucky, with three albums, “Laugh Tracks,” “A Different Shade of Blue” and the newly released “You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To.”

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $49.50, 6 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

2000s Halloween Party

OCT. 24

Prepare to dress up and do the “Monster Mash” to hit ’00s songs. This Halloween dance party features iconic songs from artists like Britney Spears and Eminem.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $15, 9 p.m., rialtotheatre.com





“Nightmare on Congress Street”

OCT. 26

The city’s most-happening Halloween costume party will be at the spooky Club Congress. Attendees can party to live music from bands and DJs. Those looking to compete in the costume contest can win $2,000 in cash and other prizes.

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $19.06, 7 p.m.,

hotelcongress.com