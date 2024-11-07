City Week: Week of Nov. 7, 2024

click to enlarge (City of Tucson /Submitted) The Tucson Rodeo Parade kicks off on Nov. 8 with a concert headlined by country music star Gary Allan.

100 Years and Still Rollin’ Concert

NOV. 8

Gary Allan will headline the Tucson Rodeo Parade’s kickoff event at the Casino Del Sol’s Ava Amphitheater. The acclaimed country music artist will perform tracks from his catalog that showcase Allan’s distinctive style. Head to the amphitheater for an evening of unforgettable country music to celebrate the rodeo’s vibrant spirit!

Ava Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, tickets start at $25, 8 p.m., tucsonrodeoparade.org

Dusk Music Festival

NOV. 9 TO NOV. 10

The Dusk Music Festival, a vibrant two-day celebration of music, art, and food, will head to Jácome Plaza in Downtown Tucson. Featuring an eclectic lineup of chart-topping headliners, local talent and emerging artists, the festival also showcases vendor villages, local restaurants and food trucks. Don’t miss the pre-party filled with music, activities and food!

Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $75, 2 to 11 p.m., duskmusicfestival.com

Sun City Oro Valley Arts and Crafts Festival

NOV. 9

Kick off your holiday shopping with great handcrafted work at the annual Sun City Oro Valley Arts and Crafts Festival 2024. More than 70 resident artists will sell jewelry, pottery, wood, cards, glass art, fine art, wall hangings, photography, fabrics, purses and outdoor art, all at great prices. Many of the items sold go to support Casa Amigas and Seniors for Kids, organizations directly helping local children. Seniors for Kids will host a fundraiser hot dog lunch. Purchase tickets for a raffle with 70 items. The craft shop is accepting donations for Impact Food Bank.

Sun City Oro Valley Arts and Crafts Festival 2024, free admission, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, suncityorovalley.com

Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

NOV. 10

The Tucson Roadrunners are gearing up to face the San Diego Gulls at the Tucson Convention Center Arena in an exciting professional ice hockey matchup. As an affiliate of the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club, the Roadrunners promise a thrilling night of fast-paced action and skill. This game offers a perfect opportunity for fans of all ages to enjoy an engaging and family-friendly outing. Don’t miss your chance to support our local team and be part of the excitement.

Tucson Convention Center Arena 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $17, 4 p.m., tucsonroadrunners.com

Tucson Veterans Day Car Parade

NOV. 11

Join the Tucson community on Friday, Nov. 11, for the annual Veterans Day Car Parade, a heartfelt celebration honoring those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Starting at the Tucson Convention Center, the parade will journey south on Granada Avenue, loop around the center, and conclude in front of the Federal Building on Congress Street. This event not only showcases vibrant vehicles but also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our veterans. With free parking available until 10:30 a.m., this is a perfect opportunity to express gratitude and support for military heroes.

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue Tucson, free, 11 a.m., tucsonvdpf.org

Broadway in Tucson: Clue

NOV. 12 TO NOV. 17

Get ready for an unforgettable night of mystery and intrigue with “CLUE: Live on Stage,” an interactive whodunit show coming to Centennial Hall in Tucson. Based on the beloved 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and the classic Hasbro board game, this engaging performance invites you to join six enigmatic guests at Boddy Manor as they navigate an evening of murder and blackmail.

Centennial Hall, 1020 W. University Boulevard, University of Arizona, Tucson, tickets start at $40, 7:30 p.m., broadwayintucson.com

Cowboy Bebop Live

NOV. 13

Immerse yourself in the world of “Cowboy Bebop Live,” a multimedia experience celebrating the beloved anime series. This captivating event, presented by the Bebop Bounty Big Band, features a 14-piece jazz ensemble performing the acclaimed original soundtrack, all while classic scenes from the anime unfold on screen. Taking place at Tucson’s Rialto Theater, this event promises to bea thrilling night for anime fans and music lovers alike. Don’t miss this chance to relive the adventures of Spike Spiegel and friends in a spectacular live setting!

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $35, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Robbie Fulks

NOV. 14

Join Robbie Fulks for an unforgettable evening of music at Tucson’s Rialto Theatre, where he will bring his bluegrass roots to life with his latest release, “Bluegrass Vacation.” With a rich career that has earned him Grammy nominations and acclaim from NPR and Rolling Stone, Fulks’ performances promise to captivate audiences with his blend of storytelling and musicianship.

Rialto Theatre, 191 E. Toole Avenue, tickets start at $25, 7:30 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Southwest Spirit

NOV. 16

Get into a Southwest spirit while helping restore the habitat of the northern jaguar at Alma del Jaguar Tequila’s celebration of our colorful Southwest Spirit, which benefits the Tucson-based Northern Jaguar Project (NJP). The event features a tasting session led by expert Tequila Jay Baer, cocktails, live music from Music These Days, a raffle and a silent auction with vacation rentals, fine art, custom Fender Jaguar guitar, Land Rover Defender trek trip, rare tequilas, high-end coolers, gear, gift cards and more. Proceeds go toward supporting the Northern Jaguar Project’s conservation efforts. The event is free, though a $50 donation is suggested, which includes two cocktails and a raffle ticket. The Northern Jaguar Project is a conservation organization dedicated to protecting and restoring the habitat of the endangered northern jaguar in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands.

Southwest Spirit, Moto Sonora Brewery, 1015 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, suggested $50 donation, 6 to 9 p.m., southwestspirit2024.com