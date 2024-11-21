City Week: Week of Nov. 21, 2024

click to enlarge (Tucson Symphony/Submitted) The Three Mexican Tenors will take audiences on a musical adventure at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on Nov. 23.

Cristela Alonzo

NOV. 22

Comedian and actress Cristela Alonzo is bringing her sharp wit and humor to Tucson’s Rialto Theatre for a night of stand-up. A Hollywood trailblazer, Alonzo is the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own sitcom, ABC’s “Cristela.”

Rialto Theatre 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, ticket start at $30, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Wandering through the West

NOV. 22

The Western art show features artists Michael Chittock, Diane Barbee and Dianna Fritzler and live music by harpist Vanessa Myers.

Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 170, Tucson, free admission, 4 to 7 p.m., wildemeyer.com

An Enchanted Evening with the Three Mexican Tenors

NOV. 23

The Three Mexican Tenors take audiences on a musical adventure, seamlessly blending operatic classics with pop hits. From “O Sole Mio” to heartfelt tributes to Mexican icons such as Luis Miguel and Vicente Fernandez.

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $12, 7:30 p.m., tucsonsymphony.org

“A Salute to the Military: Recognizing Service Both Past and Present”

NOV. 23

This is the last day to see the Oro Valley Historical Society’s exhibit at the Pusch House Museum featuring “A Salute to the Military — Recognizing Military Service, Both Past and Present.” Docents can answer questions. Tours of the museum are free, and donations are accepted. Enjoy shopping at the Heirloom Farmers Market, and take a short stroll through the ranch to visit the museum. This is also the last day to purchase Jim Click raffle tickets from the Oro Valley Historical Society. The first-place prize is a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4ex Plug-in Hybrid (MSRP starts at $61,180). Second place prize is two round-trip, first-class plane tickets anywhere in the world. Third place is $5,000. Tickets are $25 for one; $100 for five. All proceeds go to the Oro Valley Historical Society.

Pusch House Museum at Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free admission, 9 a.m. to noon, orovalleyaz.gov

10-Year Anniversary Celebration

NOV. 24

Celebrate 10 years of community, food and fun at the Heirloom Farmers Market’s anniversary event at Rillito Park, featuring a special Chef at the Market from The Coronet and live music by The Bennu. Since its opening, the market pavilion has become a vibrant hub for local food, offering more than 90 vendors and attracting thousands of weekly shoppers. Join the festivities with a free raffle, food and all the charm that has made this market a Tucson favorite for a decade.

Heirloom Farmers Market, Rillito Park 4502 N. First Avenue, Tucson, free admission, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., heirloomfm.org

Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox: The 10 Tour

Nov. 25

Postmodern Jukebox, the rotating musical collective founded by pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011, is bringing its creative blend of modern hits reimagined in vintage styles to Tucson’s Rialto Theatre. Known for transforming contemporary pop music into swing jazz and 20th century genres, the group offers a fresh take on familiar songs.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $50, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

NOV. 26

The Tucson Roadrunners are gearing up for an exciting showdown against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Tucson Convention Center Arena. As an NHL’s Utah Hockey Club affiliate, the Roadrunners deliver fast-paced, professional hockey action.

Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $15, 6:30 p.m., tucsonroadrunners.com

Women’s Volleyball Arizona Wildcats vs UCF Knights

NOV. 27

Catch the Arizona Wildcats Women’s Volleyball team in action as it takes on the UFC Knights at the McKale Center in Tucson. This thrilling matchup promises heated competition and high-flying athleticism from two top-tier teams.

McKale Center, 888 N. Euclid Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $26, 1 p.m., arizonawildcats.com

Thanksgiving XC Classic 5K & 1.5-mile fun run/walk

NOV. 28

Join the fun at the Thanksgiving XC Classic, Tucson’s original Turkey Trot, featuring a European-style cross-country course with hay bales, grass, dirt and a bit of asphalt. Choose between the 5K, with two loops, or the 1.5-mile course, perfect for runners of all levels. Held at Reid Park near Ramada No. 10, this family-friendly event welcomes strollers but asks that participants leave their dogs home for safety.

Gene C. Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way, Tucson, fun run $15, 5k run cost $27, 7 a.m., runsar.org

Desert Diamond Casino’s Holiday Celebration

NOV. 30

Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment presents “Desert Diamond’s Holiday Celebration.” The holiday celebration includes live entertainment, concessions, artisan vendors, ice sculpting and family activities in a winter wonderland atmosphere. A live DJ will play holiday music, and vendors will sell goods, including traditional food, quesadillas, kettle corn and, churros. The highlight of the Desert Diamond’s holiday celebration is the lighting of the 24-foot holiday tree.

Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, Sahuarita, free admission, 4 to 8 p.m., ddcaz.com