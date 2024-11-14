City Week: Week of Nov. 14, 2024

click to enlarge (Stevie Eller Dance Theatre/Submitted) Fall for Dance is a vibrant, diverse production running to Nov. 17 at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre in Tucson.

Fall for Dance

TO NOV. 17

A vibrant main stage production featuring diverse dance styles and Emmy Award-winning guest choreographer Tyce Diorio, who has worked on “So You Think You Can Dance” and with stars like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, $15 to $38, 7 p.m., arizona.edu

‘Scrooge!’

TO NOV. 30

Returning for an encore performance is Arizona Theatre Company’s “Scrooge!,” which brings Charles Dickens’ classic tale to life. Featuring an ensemble of over 24 actors, live musicians and songs by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning composer Leslie Bricusse.

Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, $33, 7:30 to 9 p.m., atc.org

PBR’s Unleash the Beast

NOV. 15

PBR’s Unleash the Beast welcomes the world’s top 300 bull riders to the Tucson Arena for two nights of action. The champion will receive the coveted gold buckle and a $1 million prize. Clear bag policy in effect: Clear bags no larger than 14 inches by 16 inches or a clutch no larger than 8 inches by 5 inches will be permitted.

Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $27, 6:45 p.m., pbr.com

‘A Salute to the Military: Recognizing Military Service, Both Past and Present’

NOV. 16

The Oro Valley Historical Society’s continuing exhibit at the Pusch House Museum features “A Salute to the Military: Recognizing Military Service, Both Past and Present.” Tours of the museum at Steam Pump Ranch are complimentary.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, 9 a.m. to noon, donations accepted, orovalleyaz.gov

Amado Chili Cook-Off/Classical Car & Motorcycle Show

NOV. 16

The 14th annual, family-friendly Chili Cook-Off and Randy & Rose Estes Classic Car & Motorcycle show is. The bustling Frontage Road will be filled with 40 artisans, food vendors, along with chili, classic cars and motorcycles. The earnings from this event will aid the Amado Youth Centers life skills development programs.

The Amado Territory, 3001 I-19 Frontage Road, Amado, $5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., amadochilicookoff.org

Salon & Saloon Lecture: ‘Mountain Bikers of the Western Plains’

NOV. 16

This audio-visual and costume/uniform presentation will present the story of the 25th Infantry Buffalo Soldiers’ bicycle ride from Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis, Missouri, in 1897. This journey by African American troopers enriched the bicycle culture of the time. Dr. Michael Engs, who retired from the Pima Community College District, and Floyd Gray, historian for the Greater Southern Arizona Area Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers, are presenters.

Monsoon Room, JoJo’s Restaurant, 201 N. Court Avenue, Tucson, $5, 2 to 3:30 p.m., tucsonpresidio.com

GABA Fall Bike Swap

NOV. 17

The Greater Arizona Bicycling Association (GABA) hosts the Southwest’s largest bicycle show, drawing over 5,000 buyers and more than 40 vendors. This event is a must-see for cycling lovers, including a wide range of bike parts, accessories and apparel.

Armory Park, Sixth Avenue and 12th Street, Tucson, free, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., free admission, bikegaba.org

‘Saloons of Territorial Tucson’

NOV. 17

Archaeologist and historian Homer Thiel has researched the saloons of Tucson from 1860 to 1914, preparing a new volume with entries for each saloon, biographies of prominent individuals involved in the saloon industry, and a detailed description of what saloons looked like inside and outside. His book will be available for sale after a lecture.

Monsoon Room, JoJo’s Restaurant, 201 N. Court Avenue, Tucson, $10, 1 p.m., tucsonpresidio.com

Native American Arts Fair

NOV. 18

This vibrant showcase celebrates Native American artistry, featuring a diverse array of artists and art pieces — intricate beadwork, basketry, paintings, jewelry and ceramics. Artists will also offer live demonstrations of their crafts.

Mission Garden 864 W. Mission Lane Tucson, free,

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., missiongarden.org

Will Wood: Slouching Toward Bethlehem! Tour

NOV. 19

After a two-year hiatus, Will Wood has returned to the road, performing fan favorites and hidden gems from his catalog. Known for his emotionally charged lyrics and crazy live shows, Wood performs wild and a reflection of his offbeat humor.

Rialto Theatre, 318 Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $55, 7 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

‘Brittany Schmitt’

NOV. 20

Brittany Schmitt, a Wisconsin native now making waves in LA, brings her sharp, boundary-pushing humor to the Rialto Theatre.

Rialto Theatre, 318 Congress Street, Tucson, $25, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

El Tour de Tucson 5K Run/Walk

NOV. 23

El Tour de Tucson 5K Run/Walk is open to runners or walkers — or spectators. With a scenic course winding through the heart of Downtown Tucson, the event starts at 7:30 a.m. and finishes near the Convention Center, where they will be greeted with a souvenir medallion.

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $30, 6:30 a.m., eltourdetucson.org