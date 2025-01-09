City Week: Week of Jan. 9, 2025

“LightsUp!” A Festival of Illumination

TO JAN. 12

Experience the wonder of the season at “LightsUp!”, an enchanting holiday event that lights the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Over one million twinkling lights transform the garden into a mesmerizing display, featuring oversized structures like a captivating lift tunnel, vibrant trees and stunning luminaria arrangements. Visitors can enjoy an immersive journey through artistic installations, where the atmosphere is perfect for making cherished memories with family and friends.

Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $23, 6 to 9:30 p.m., tucsonbotanical.org

Tucson Senior Olympic Festival

TO FEB. 2

Open to those older than 50, the 38th annual Tucson Senior Olympic Festival offers a plethora of activities, including archery, euchre, golf, racquetball, leisure walks and horseshoes. Venues include the Udall Regional Center, Kino Sports Complex and Lucky Strike Bowl.

Various venues, prices, times and days, tucsonaz.go

Keller Williams

JAN. 9

Keller Williams, the genre-blending musician known for his upbeat live performances, will bring his solo looping show to Tucson’s Rialto Theatre. With a discography spanning over two decades, each of his albums, from “Freek” to his latest, “Deer,” carries a single-syllable title reflecting the project’s creative concept.

Rialto Theatre 191 E. Toole Avenue, tickets start at $28, 8 p.m., rialtotheatre.comg

“Cronan The Barbarian”

JAN. 9 TO MARCH 30

The Gaslight Theatre presents “Cronan the Barbarian,” a hilarious and epic adventure set in a chaotic ancient world. When lawlessness spreads, the legendary hero Cronan, part man and part myth, rises to fight for his people, armed only with his strength and a mystical sword. This parody, perfect for all ages, promises a thrilling and comedic journey as Cronan battles impossible odds to bring peace to a turbulent world.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, $28, various times, thegaslighttheatre.com

“Ripcord”

JAN. 10 TO FEB. 2

“Ripcord,” a witty and heartwarming comedy, will run at Live Theatre Workshop through Feb. 2. The play follows Abby, a cantankerous woman forced to share her prime senior living space with the overly cheerful Marilyn, leading to a hilarious battle of one-upmanship that uncovers deeper truths about both women. Directed by Nancy Davis Booth and stars Rhonda Hallquist and Gretchen Wires.

Live Theatre Workshop 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, $28, various times and days, livetheatreworkshop.org

Quilt Fiesta

JAN. 10 TO JAN. 12

The Tucson Quilters Guild will host its annual Quilt Fiesta, featuring hundreds of beautiful quilts on display. The event will also include a small quilt auction, Quilts of Valor, a basket bonanza raffle, classes demos and vendors. Dedicated to promoting the art of quilting, the Tucson Quilters Guild brings together quilting enthusiasts from across Southern Arizona for a weekend of creativity, learning and community.

Pima County Fairgrounds’ Old Pueblo Hall, 11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson, $10 per day or $20 for a three-day pass, $8 parking, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, tucsonquiltersguild.com

Foghat and Molly Hatchet

JAN. 11

Legendary rock bands Foghat and Molly Hatchet hit the stage at Desert Diamond Casino. Known for hits like “Slow Ride,” Foghat includes founding member Roger Earl, along with Bryan Bassett, Rodney Quinn and “new” lead vocalist/guitarist Scott Holt. Joining Foghat is Molly Hatchet, whose Southern rock earned it multiplatinum success.

Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, Sahuarita, tickets start at $55, 8 p.m., ddcaz.com

“All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch”

JAN. 11 TO FEB. 8

Visit the historic Steam Pump Ranch to see the Pusch House Museum’s new exhibit, “All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch.” Running from Saturday, Jan. 11, to Saturday, Feb. 8, the exhibit shows how ranch owners and their employees spent their days making a living from the late 1800s until early 2000. Free museum tours are self-guided with docents available to answer questions. Donations accepted.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, visit website for hours, ovhistory.org

Trail Work with Wild Arizona

JAN. 12

The organization is spending time in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness, the Saguaro Wilderness and the lower Huachuca Mountains performing trail work activities. The work includes installing rock steps, building up the tread of the trail and installing drains.

Lower Tanque Verde Trailhead, (worksite 32.25389,-110.66510), free, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., bit.ly/TrailSundayFunday

“Drift”

JAN. 16

Experience peace and tranquility at the Drift Sound Bath Experience, held at the serene Rincon Pool at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort. Begin your journey by strolling through courtyards and sculptures, then relax on a cozy float with blankets while enjoying stunning views of the Rincon Mountains and the sunset. Drift into the soothing sounds of crystal singing bowls that lead to deep relaxation.

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road, Tucson, $50, 5:30 to 7 p.m., haciendadelsol.com