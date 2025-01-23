City Week: Week of Jan. 23, 2025

click to enlarge (Rialto Theatre/ Submitted) Mama coal’s dollyhoot promises an evening of dolly parton covers with an array of artists.

JJ Grey & MOFRO

JAN. 23

The “Olustee Tour” showcases Grey’s style of Southern rock, funk and blues. The jaunt is named after his first album in eight years, and it delivers personal stories of redemption, struggle and joy. Supporting the headliners is Andy Frasco.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7:30 p.m., foxtucson.com

Mamma Coal’s Dolly Hoot

JAN. 24

Award-winning singer Mamma Coal performs an evening of Dolly Parton covers. Other acts include Katherine Byrnes, Steff Koeppen, Sophia Rankin, Heather Hardy, Charlie Hall, Nancy McCallion and Gabrielle Pietrangelo.

191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $12, 7:30 p.m., rialtotheatre.com

Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford Canucks

JAN. 24

The Tucson Roadrunners will face off against the Abbotsford Canucks in an exciting hockey showdown at the Tucson Convention Center Arena. As the team takes to the ice, fans can expect high-energy fun with plenty of food and snacks present. Don’t miss this thrilling match on “Dead Night.”

Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $15, 7 p.m., tucsonroadrunners.com

Southern Arizona Heart and Stroke Ball, presented by Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

JAN. 25

The Heart and Stroke Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Southern Arizona, a year-round effort to invest in, save, and improve lives in Southern Arizona. Throughout the evening, the American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health, will honor volunteers and patrons, feature stories of survivors, and entertain guests with dinner, dancing, and an exciting auction.

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $350, 6 to 11 p.m., heart.org

Old Pueblo Punchlines

JAN. 28

Inch even closer to Friday with a laugh. Old Pueblo Punchlines features Ash Loca, Drake Belt, Matt Ziemak, Nicole Riesgo, Rory Monserat and Autumn Horvat.

Club Congress, 311 E. Congress, Tucson, free admission, 8 p.m., hotelcongress.com

Catalina Wine (and Other Beverages) Mixer

JAN. 29

Meet fun Tucson friends at this mixer, which includes a live DJ, basic masks and accessories for the masquerade/glow party theme, gift bags and free energy readings by Healing Touch & Energy Flow LLC. Mediterranean buffet with gluten-free options. Hosted by the Oro Valley / Tucson / Marana Social Club.

Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin Tucson, $25 cash only at the door, 5 to 9 p.m.

“Reprieve” by Dana Roes

JAN. 27 TO MARCH 7

The Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College presents “Reprieve,” a solo exhibition by Dana Roes, dean of arts. This exhibit combines selections from Roes’ “Untitled” (2022-2023) collection, her evocative “Future Tense” series, and debuts new works, offering an introspective exploration of space, transition and resilience. A reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6, with a 6 p.m. lecture.

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, Center for the Arts-West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson, free, pima.edu