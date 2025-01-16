City Week: Week of Jan. 16, 2025

click to enlarge (Dana Roes/Submitted) The Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College presents “Reprieve,” a solo exhibition by Dana Roes from Jan. 27 to March 7.

‘Ripcord’

TO FEB. 2

“Ripcord,” a witty and heartwarming comedy, will run at Live Theatre Workshop through Feb. 2. The play follows Abby, a cantankerous woman forced to share her prime senior living space with the overly cheerful Marilyn, leading to a hilarious battle of one-upmanship that uncovers deeper truths about both women. Directed by Nancy Davis Booth and stars Rhonda Hallquist and Gretchen Wires.

Live Theatre Workshop 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, $28, various times and days, livetheatreworkshop.org

‘All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch’ at Pusch House Museum

TO FEB. 8

Visit the historic Steam Pump Ranch to see the Pusch House Museum’s new exhibit, “All in a Day’s Work: Life on the Ranch.” Running from Saturday, Jan. 11, to Saturday, Feb. 8, the exhibit shows how ranch owners and their employees spent their days making a living from the late 1800s until early 2000. Free museum tours are self-guided with docents available to answer questions. Donations accepted.

Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, visit website for hours, ovhistory.org

‘Cronan The Barbarian’

TO MARCH 30

The Gaslight Theatre presents “Cronan the Barbarian,” a hilarious and epic adventure set in a chaotic ancient world. When lawlessness spreads, the legendary hero Cronan, part man and part myth, rises to fight for his people, armed only with his strength and a mystical sword. This parody, perfect for all ages, promises a thrilling and comedic journey as Cronan battles impossible odds to bring peace to a turbulent world.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, $28, various times, thegaslighttheatre.com

‘Drift’

JAN. 16

Experience peace and tranquility at the Drift Sound Bath Experience, held at the serene Rincon Pool at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort. Begin your journey by strolling through courtyards and sculptures, then relax on a cozy float with blankets while enjoying stunning views of the Rincon Mountains and the sunset. Drift into the soothing sounds of crystal singing bowls that lead to deep relaxation.

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road, Tucson, $50, 5:30 to 7 p.m., haciendadelsol.com

Glow-in-the-Dark Pickleball

JAN. 17

Ace Pickleball Club will host its inaugural Glow-in-the-Dark Night, and the event is open to the general public. The private, indoor club opened in Midtown last October. The festivities include open play on all 13 courts, a DJ, and raffle prizes, including a one-month free membership to the club. All players will receive an Ace Pickleball Club T-shirt that glows in the dark. The night is ’80s themed. Ace will provide glow-in-the-dark pickleballs for matches, as well as glow-in-the-dark necklaces and bracelets. Players should bring their own paddles..

Ace Pickleball Club, 4881 N. Stone Avenue, Suite 5, Tucson, visit website for ticket information, 8 to 10 p.m., acepickleballclub.com

JJ Grey & MOFRO

JAN. 23

The “Olustee Tour” showcases Grey’s style of Southern rock, funk and blues. The jaunt is named after his first album in eight years, and it delivers personal stories of redemption, struggle and joy. Supporting the headliners is Andy Frasco.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7:30 p.m., foxtucson.com

‘Reprieve’ by Dana Roes

JAN. 27 TO MARCH 7

The Bernal Gallery at Pima Community College presents “Reprieve,” a solo exhibition by Dana Roes, dean of arts. This exhibit combines selections from Roes’ “Untitled” (2022-2023) collection, her evocative “Future Tense” series, and debuts new works, offering an introspective exploration of space, transition and resilience. A reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6, with a 6 p.m. lecture.

Louis Carlos Bernal Gallery, Center for the Arts-West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson, free, pima.edu