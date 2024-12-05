City Week: Week of Dec. 5, 2024

click to enlarge (Arizona Repertory Singers/Submitted) The Arizona Repertory Singers bring “Oh, Wondrous Night!” toTucson and Oro Valley in December.

Vegan Tucson Restaurant Week

TO DEC. 7

Tucson Foodie and Death Free Foodie host Vegan Tucson Restaurant Week. Participants include: 5 Points Market & Restaurant; 520 Taco Stop; Beaut Burger; Dedicated Gluten-Free Bakery & Coffee Shop; Del Cielo Tamales; Ermanos Bar; Falora; JoJo’s Restaurant; La Chaiteria; Lovin’ Spoonfuls; Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar; OBON Sushi Bar and Ramen; Sawmill Run Restaurant; The Coronet; The Little One; Tumerico; Urban Fresh and Whole Slice Pizza.

Various restaurants, times and price points,

veganrestaurantweek.com

“Decking the Halls with Many Traditions”

SATURDAYS TO JAN. 4

Celebrate the holidays at Historic Steam Pump Ranch with the exhibit “Decking the Halls with Many Traditions.” The exhibit — open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Jan. 4 in the Pusch House Museum — features cultural traditions from Germany (where George Pusch was born) to Mexico and Southern Arizona. Shop for holiday gifts at the Heirloom Farmers Market and then take a short walk through the ranch to the museum, where volunteers will answer questions. Museum tours are complimentary, and donations are accepted.

Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, orovalleyaz.gov

“Sweet Spot”

DEC. 7 AND DEC. 8

In the segregated, elitist world of 1950s amateur lawn tennis, two outsiders — one an African American and the other a Jewish Englishwoman — join forces to dominate center court and revolutionize the sport. Althea Gibson and Angela Buxton were unbeatable doubles partners and lifelong friends. “Sweet Spot” explores their climb to the peak of their sport, decline into obscurity, and coming to terms through friendship.

Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson, $25, 2 p.m., ci.ovationtix.com/32555

“Chapter One”

DEC. 7

The Tucson Festival of Books will unveil the 2025 lineup of best-selling and prize-winning authors at the Friends of the Festival’s “Chapter One” event at the University of Arizona Campus Store. At the event, the Board of Directors will also reveal the Southern Arizona literacy organizations that will receive donations from 2024 festival proceeds. The event features a conversation with Amanda Jones, the author of “That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America.” The Campus Store will offer attendees 25% off qualifying book purchases during the event.

University of Arizona Campus Store, 1209 E. University Boulevard, Tucson, free admission, registration required at https://chapterone24.eventbrite.com/, 2:30 p.m.,

tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

Arizona Repertory Singers:

“Oh, Wondrous Night!”

DEC. 7, DEC. 8 AND DEC. 15

Join the Arizona Repertory Singers to celebrate winter’s arrival with “Oh, Wondrous Night!,” a musical tour of familiar carols and choral classics. Wrapping up its 40th anniversary year, the Arizona Repertory Singers draws on an extensive catalog as well as new additions for this program of 16 well-known songs, spirituals, revels and masterpieces. Program highlights include “Carol of the Bells,” “O Magnum Mysterium,” “Candlelight Carol,” “Angels’ Carol,” “Hine Ma Tov” and “Go Where I Send Thee!”

Christ Church United Methodist Church, 666 N. Craycroft Road, Tucson, tickets start at $22, 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, arsingers.org; St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley, tickets start at $22, 4 p.m. Dec. 15, arsingers.org. Students admitted free to both concerts.

click to enlarge (Sonoran Plein Air Painters/Submitted) “Au Naturel” brings the beauty of the natural world indoors,celebrating the artistry of the Sonoran Plein Air Painters, to theTucson Jewish Community Center.

The Mercado Flea

DEC. 8

Held the second Sunday of each month from October to May, this open-air, urban flea market features more than 60 local vendors selling antique and vintage items. Also waffles by Agustin Kitchen, Parkie Sandwich food truck and a DJ inside the Annex Lounge. Plenty of on-site parking, and the streetcar runs through the flea. Numerous local restaurants and retailers, two coffee shops, Westbound Bar and La Estrella Bakery in the Mercado San Agustin and MSA Annex are also open during the flea.

Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District, and featuring vendors in the MSA Annex Festival Ground and Ocotillo Lounge, as well, free admission, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 520-461-1106,

mercadodistrict.com

Pima Music Ensembles Concert

DEC. 9 AND DEC. 10

On Dec. 9, the PCC Jazz Ensemble will be directed by Scott Black, who will also play bass. The ensemble will perform music by Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Duke Ellington, Arte Shaw, Count Basie and Benny Goodman. Pima lead trombone player Roger Wallace will be featured on “The Shadow of Your Smile,” and Billy Rubash will play Johnny Hodges’ solo role on Duke Ellington’s “Isfahan.” Guest performers include JJ Johnston on trombone and Oskar Anderson on trumpet.

On Dec. 10, the PCC Concert Band, directed by Victor Valenzuela, will present a diverse program that includes music by Bach and current composers.

Pima Community College, West Campus Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson, tickets start at $5, 7 p.m.,

eventbrite.com, pimaarts.com