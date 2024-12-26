City Week: Week of Dec. 26, 2024

click to enlarge (City of Tucson/Submitted) Winterhaven

Winterhaven Festival of LightsTO DEC. 28The Winterhaven Festival of Lights is a cherished Tucson tradition, marking its 75th year offering a dazzling array of holiday lights in vibrant neighborhoods. Visitors can explore the displays on foot, by trolley, or even with a pedal-powered group bike ride. Attendees are also encouraged to support the Community Food Bank through donations, ensuring that the season shines bright for local families in need.Winterhaven, 3235 N. Country Club Road, Tucson, free, 6 to 10, winterhavenfestival.org“Decking the Hall with Many Traditions”TO JAN. 4Christmas may be over, but guests can still enjoy the holiday in the Pusch House Museum at historic Steam Pump Ranch. The Oro Valley Historical Society’s exhibit, “Decking the Halls with Many Traditions,” is available Saturdays through Jan. 4.Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, donations welcome, 9 a.m. to noon, ovhistory.orgTucson’s Christmas TreeTO JAN. 5Tucson’s Christmas Tree, presented by Rio Nuevo and the Downtown Tucson Partnership, shines bright in Jácome Plaza with thousands of white LED lights and over 1,000 stunning ornaments. Standing at 36 feet, it’s one of the largest trees in Southern Arizona, creating a festive centerpiece for Downtown. The tree is available for viewing daily through Jan. 5, offering a magical holiday experience for all who visit.Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Avenue, Tucson, free, 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., visittucson.orgWee Winter WonderlandTO JAN. 5This holiday season, the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures invites visitors to experience its enchanting Wee Winter Wonderland. The museum’s galleries and lobby are transformed with festive decorations, featuring miniatures that showcase holiday traditions. Miniatures from the permanent collection are altered to highlight historical and international holiday customs. Spanish translations are available for special didactics that shed light on these small situations around the galleries. Combining art, history, and seasonal cheer in a distinctive small setting, it’s a delightful experience for people of all ages.The Mini Tike Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive, Tucson, $15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., theminitimemachine.orgZoolights: Holiday MagicTO JAN. 5Step into a winter wonderland at Zoolights: Holiday Magic, where over 1 million lights illuminate Reid Park Zoo in a vibrant celebration of the season. New attractions this year include a giant gingerbread house and a 35-foot tree, and live entertainment. Sip on festive hot cocoa, enjoy falling snow and create memories with loved ones.Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, Tucson, $14, 6 to 8:30 p.m., reidparkzoo.orgTucson Holiday Ice RinkTO JAN. 5Holiday celebrants can ice skate in the heart of the city this season with the fifth annual Tucson Holiday Ice Rink at the Tucson Convention Center.Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $22, 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., tucsonconventioncenter.com“LightsUp!” A Festival of IlluminationTO JAN. 12Experience the wonder of the season at “LightsUp!”, an enchanting holiday event that lights the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Over 1 million twinkling lights transform the garden into a mesmerizing display, featuring oversized structures like a captivating lift tunnel, vibrant trees and stunning luminaria arrangements. Visitors can enjoy an immersive journey through artistic installations, where the atmosphere is perfect for making cherished memories with family and friends.Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $23, 6 to 9:30 p.m., tucsonbotanical.orgTucson Road Runnersvs. Colorado EaglesDEC. 28 AND DEC. 29Join the Tucson Roadrunners as they face off against the Colorado Eagles at the Tucson Arena for an exciting weekend of professional ice hockey. The team, affiliated with the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club, will host themed nights such as “Star Wars Night” on Dec. 28 and “Anime Night” on Dec. 29.Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 7 p.m., tucsonroadrunners.comNoon Year’s EveDEC. 31Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. This fun-filled, family-friendly twist on New Year’s Eve featuring a giant dinosaur egg drop, as kids dance to live music, enjoy face painting, and catch a show in the Warden Oasis Theater. With arts and crafts, educational activities, and dinosaur-themed fun, it’s the perfect early celebration for the little ones. Costumes encouraged.Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road, Tucson, $30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., desertmuesuem.orgOro Valley’s Hot Cocoa 5KJAN. 1The 11th annual Hot Cocoa 5K Run/Walk takes place along the multiuse path, beginning at Steam Pump Ranch, and will include post-race snacks, water, giveaways and hot cocoa. This is a professionally timed race, and prizes will be awarded to winners in the overall male and female, masters male and female, and 10-year age group categories. Proceeds from the race will benefit Oro Valley’s Round Up for Youth Recreation Scholarship program.Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, various pricing, 11:25 a.m., orovalleyaz.gov, recreation@orovalleyaz.govArt WalkJAN. 2ArtWalk continues with great pieces, light refreshments, and live music by harpist Vanessa Myers. For the month of January, Wilde Meyer Gallery will present a show by a variety of gallery favorite artists.Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive, Suite 170, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 520-615-5222, wildemeyer.com.