City Week: Week of Dec. 12, 2024

click to enlarge (Funky Bonz/Submitted) Funky Bonz celebrates 30 years of “funky fury and silky riddims in the southwest.” the group will be joining swigfoot for a special holiday show at plaza stage on dec. 13, a performance they are calling “horns for the holidays.”

“Decking the Halls...”

SATURDAYS TO JAN. 4

Celebrate the holidays at Historic Steam Pump Ranch with the exhibit “Decking the Halls with Many Traditions.” The exhibit — open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Jan. 4 in the Pusch House Museum — features cultural traditions from Germany (where George Pusch was born) to Mexico and Southern Arizona. Shop for holiday gifts at the Heirloom Farmers Market and then take a short walk through the ranch to the museum, where volunteers will answer questions. Museum tours are complimentary, and donations are accepted.

Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, orovalleyaz.gov

“Scrooge: A Merry Miserly Christmas Carol” comes to Gaslight

TO JAN. 5

Celebrate the Holiday season “Gaslight-style” with this adaptation of Dickens’ classic tale of magical spirits in a colorful and humorous 1950s Christmas. Join the cast of characters as they open the eyes of the crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge to the true meaning of Christmas!

Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, visit website for ticket information, various times, thegaslighttheatre.com

Horns for the Holidays with Funky Bonz & Swigfoot at Plaza Stage

DEC. 13

Funky Bonz celebrates three decades of “funk fury and silky riddims in the Southwest.” The act has opened for George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Fishbone, Weapon of Choice, Dread Zeppelin and Ozomatli.

Plaza Stage, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 7:30 p.m., hotelcongress.com/venues

click to enlarge (Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum/Submitted) Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum is hosting A Frontier Christmas, celebrating Tucson’s Christmas traditions spanning the 18th-century Spanish fort to the 19th-century American Territorial period.

A Frontier Christmas

DEC. 14

Attendees can enjoy some of Tucson’s Christmas traditions spanning the 18th-century Spanish fort to the 19th-century American Territorial period. Activities include: docent-led tours: 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.; musket demonstrations: 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:15 p.m.; “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” readings in English and Spanish, 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Santa selfies, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; cannon demonstrations, 11:15 a.m. and 1:50 p.m., and Virgen de Guadalupe discussion, 11:30 a.m.

Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Avenue, Tucson, admission $9 adults, $6 children ages 6 to 13, and free for children younger than 5, and Presidio members. Pima County residents, seniors 65 and older, and the military receive $3 discounts. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 520-622-0594, tucsonpresidio.com

Gift-Wrapping Station

DEC. 14 AND DEC. 21

Light the Way Lutheran Church is set to offer a donation-based gift-wrapping service inside Market Hall, located at the former guest services booth.

Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Boulevard, Tucson, free admission, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., premiumoutlets.com

Free Photos with Santa

DEC. 14 AND DEC. 21

Capture the holiday spirit with complimentary photos with Santa in the Main Court, across from Banana Republic.

Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Boulevard, Tucson, free admission, noon to 3 p.m., premiumoutlets.comp.m., 520-461-1106,

mercadodistrict.com

Death After Dark

DEC. 15

Escape the heat and join Mauro Trejo for a macabre tour that covers some of the most memorable deaths that have taken place in Tucson. From executions to suicides and gunfights to accidents, this 2-mile tour will take you back in time to some of Tucson’s most fascinating tragedies.

Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Avenue, Tucson, $20 members, $30 nonmembers, 7 to 9 p.m., tucsonpresidio.com

Arizona Repertory Singers:

“Oh, Wondrous Night!”

DEC. 15

Join the Arizona Repertory Singers to celebrate winter’s arrival with “Oh, Wondrous Night!,” a musical tour of familiar carols and choral classics. Wrapping up its 40th anniversary year, the Arizona Repertory Singers draws on an extensive catalog as well as additions for this program of 16 well-known songs, spirituals, revels and masterpieces. Program highlights include “Carol of the Bells,” “O Magnum Mysterium,” “Candlelight Carol,” “Angels’ Carol,” “Hine Ma Tov” and “Go Where I Send Thee!”

St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley, tickets start at $22, 4 p.m. Dec. 15, arsingers.org

Five Way Street Band

DEC. 20

Five Way Street Band is a group of seasoned musicians who specialize in classic rock.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, visit website for ticket information, 7 p.m., gaslightmusichall.com

Bingo Super Session

DEC. 28

Bingo Super Session features a prize pool exceeding $25,000, with multiple ticket options: paper tickets at $100, electronic door sales at $150. The event includes regular games with guaranteed payouts of $1,199 each, culminating in a final game that offers a $10,000 prize. The Super Session provides a bonus opportunity for players. Through Dec. 28, attendees can earn extra Super Session packs by winning during mini/matinee or evening sessions, enhancing their chances of success.

Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, various times and prices, casinodelsol.com