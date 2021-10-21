Best Of Tucson®

Best Vietnamese

Miss Saigon

Multiple locations

Congratulations again to a Best of Tucson regular! Miss Saigon is determined to remain the name in Vietnamese food around Tucson, and has been for more than a decade. Miss Saigon puts authenticity, fresh ingredients, and excellent service at the top of their priorities — and it shows. Hey, there’s a reason so many of their dishes end with the word “delight.”

Reader Recommended

Ha Long Bay

Saigon Pho


