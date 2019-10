Multiple locations

Light fare, frosty boba drinks and fresh ingredients make Miss Saigon a favorite lunch and dinner spot in town. They offer a variety of traditional Vietnamese dishes like satisfying and filling Pho or vermicelli with plenty of options for fixings. The restaurant consistently brings together a delicious balance of sweet and spicy to their dishes that make people continue to come back for more.

Runners Up

2. Ha Long Bay

3. Pho #1