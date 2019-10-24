Email
Best Tortillas 

Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory

5330 S. 12th Ave.

Tucsonans know the true importance of a good tortilla. Ask around and people will confirm it: a bad tortilla can ruin the whole burrito. South Tucson’s Alejandro’s has been a favorite since it opened up in the ’80s. They have grown to be one of the larger tortilla producers in the area and you can find their products in lots of grocery stores in town and even Phoenix. We still think stopping by the bakery itself is the real experience. They also have a meat shop, grocery and restaurant so you have something to stuff those tortillas with. 

Runners Up

2. La Estrella Bakery

3. Anita Street Market

