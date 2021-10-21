Best Of Tucson®

Best Tortillas

Anita Street Market

849 N. Anita Ave.

Anita Street Market is back, once again winning Best Tortillas. It’s no wonder why our readers love Anita’s tortillas, considering the family-owned company dedicates themselves to handmade tortillas, both flour and corn. Do yourselves a favor and get one of these legendary tortillas while they’re still hot.

La Estrella Bakery

Alejandro's Tortilla Factory


