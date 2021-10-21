Best Of Tucson®

Best Tamales

Tucson Tamale Company

Tucson Tamale Company’s continual growth shows just how effective a great product is. Since 2008, they’ve opened two restaurants and started shipping their tamales nationwide. Just this year, they’ve bought a new building to create a tamale factory where they plan to make 20 million tamales a year. Yes, we said 20 million! You know there’s something going right when tamales get that popular. Whether you want traditional green corn and red chile or the more exotic curry or vegan options, they have a wide range of options. They even wrap up a Thanksgiving dinner in a tamale during the holidays. Let’s all be happy knowing there’s a little bit of Tucson excellence in stores all over the country.

Reader Recommended

El Charro

The Little One


