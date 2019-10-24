Best Tamales 

Multiple locations

You’ll find the traditional green corn and beef tamales at Tucson Tamale Company, but that’s just the tip of the corn husk. Owners Todd and Sheri Martin decided to become the 31 flavors of tamales, packing their little wonders with all manner of magic, whether it’s curry and peas in the New Delhi or chicken and chilies in the Santa Fe. Going vegan? They have tamales for you. And as Thanksgiving approaches, don’t miss your chance to sample turkey and cranberry tamales. It’s a holiday dinner inside a tamale! And if you think someone far off could use a little taste of Tucson, they ship around the country.

Runners Up

2. Lerua’s Fine Mexican Foods (RIP)

3. Little Mexico