326 N. Fourth Ave.

You’ve got your good witches, your evil witches and your Bison Witches. The magic here is a menu of hefty sandwiches, which range from classics like BLT and club to specialties like the grilled PB&J and the Wildcat. No matter what your choice, you can be sure it’ll be great and fill you up. Pair it with a bag of chips or their awesome soup bread bowls and you’ve got a carb carnival.

Runners Up

2. Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches

3. Beyond Bread