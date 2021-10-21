Best Of Tucson®

Best Place to Get a Sandwich

Beyond Bread

3026 N. Campbell Ave.

6260 E. Speedway Blvd.

421 W. Ina Road.

Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd.

It doesn’t matter what Beyond Bread location you choose, the outcome will be the same: a huge sandwich, quality bread, plenty of side options, and a significant setback on your carb counting. Yes, their diverse sandwiches are the stars of the show. But Beyond Bread’s partnership with local breweries, inventive flavor combinations, and whole pies make them a well-rounded dining destination. Good luck finding a Tucsonan who hasn’t eaten too much at Beyond Bread and enjoyed every second of it.

Reader Recommended

Bison Witches

Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches


Previous: Best Veggie Burger
Next: Best Pizzeria

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation