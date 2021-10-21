Best Of Tucson®

Best Locally Brewed Beer

Barrio Blonde

800 E. 16th St.

Back when many of the kids now running breweries in town were still in their diapers, Barrio Brewing was already cooking up classics. It’s one thing for a local beer to be distributed nationally, but it’s another thing for a beer to so perfectly complement a Tucson afternoon. Lucky for us and Barrio, the beloved Blonde is both.

Reader Recommended

Dragoon IPA (Dragoon Brewing Company)

Barrio Rojo (Barrio Brewing)


Previous: Best Brewery
Next: Best Place to Get a Glass of Wine

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation