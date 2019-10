Barrio Brewing Company

800 E. 16th St.

Ah, Barrio Blonde. Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? You are, in fact, the perfect beer for a summer’s day in Tucson: light and refreshing, but still with enough malt to make you feel like you’re really enjoying a beer. The color of sunshine and the taste of quenched thirst, Barrio Blonde is a must-try for any beer-drinking Tucsonan.

Runners Up

2. Dragoon IPA (Dragoon Brewing Company)

3. Naughty Naranja (1912 Brewing)