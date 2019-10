Club Congress

Barb Trujillo has been slinging drinks at Club Congress and the Tap Room for more than two decades, so there’s a good chance she’s served you at some point. If so, you know what makes her Tucson’s best bartender: If she likes you, she loves you and delivers motherly attention to your needs. And if you’re a jerk, well, you get what you deserve.

Runners Up

2. Tiger (Congress)

3. Jasmine Pierce (Surly Wench)