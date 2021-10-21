Best Of Tucson®

Best Bartender

Barb Trujillo

Barb Trujillo should be a familiar name to you if you’re a regular Tucson Weekly reader, or if you frequent Club Congress. She’s won Best Bartender multiple times in the past, and has been serving up drinks at Club Congress and the Tap Room for more than two decades. She wins for her personality, her Tucson knowledge and her ability to get those drinks out fast! If we were private eyes, she’d be the first person we’d ask for a scoop.

Reader Recommended

Olivia Reardon

Chrystal Fiero


