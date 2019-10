Multiple locations

Did you know that it’s only a quick drive to North Africa? Well, if you live in Tucson, it is. Just head down to Zemam’s on Broadway and prepare to be amazed at the ridiculously delicious fare you can find within. Bring plenty of friends, and make sure they’re hungry—and don’t worry, there’s plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. Tin man approved!

Runners Up

2. Cafe Desta

3. Queen Sheba