Best African

Zemam's

2731 E. Broadway Blvd.

119 E. Speedway Blvd. 

Founded by refugee Amanuel Gegremariam, Zemam’s really is THE place in Tucson to enjoy Ethiopian classics like beef strips simmered in spicy berbere sauce, seasoned lamb, and mountains of veggies and lentils atop that wonderful spongy bread. Zemam’s is an inspiring story for Tucson’s first Ethiopian restaurant, and one we’re happy to prolong with every visit.

Reader Recommended

Cafe Desta

Queen Sheba


