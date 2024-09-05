Artistic offerings go deep for the fall season

Fall in Tucson is filled with cultural treasures. Whether one values the shiny outdoor concerts or prefers to unearth new works created through citywide collaborations, there are riches to be found in area stages, auditoriums and outdoor venues.
The season kicks off with a variety of tribute concerts — from the cowboy bebop to Journey to Disney — and wraps up with diverse holiday offerings from the traditional (“The Messiah”) to the zany (drag queen holidays show).
Nor does it matter how old you are. The younger set can enjoy “Dog-Man the Musical” and a hip-hop musical about Rapunzel while those of a “certain age” can stroll down memory lane with performances bringing back the thrill of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
Theater
Arizona Theatre Company
atc.org
“Dial M for Murder” Sept. 22 to Oct. 12
“Scrooge!” Nov. 3-30
Borderlands Theatre
borderlandstheater.org
Fiesta de Los barrios
“Alebrijes”
“Barrio Stars”
“The Moon Readings”
Broadway in Tucson
broadwayintucson.com
Live Concert: “Spiderman Across the Spider-Verse,” Oct. 13
“Clue: A New Comedy,” Nov. 12-17
“Avatar the Last Airbender in Concert,” Nov. 24
“Beetlejuice,” Dec. 3-8
The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays, Dec. 13-14
Fox Tucson Theatre
foxtucson.com
“Cold Case Live,” Sept. 27
The Second City 65th Anniversary Tour, Oct. 5
The Science of Pirates, Nov. 19
“Dog Man: The Musical,” Dec. 7-8
Murray and Peter Present a Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 12
Gaslight Theatre
thegaslighttheatre.com
“Shrek! A parody of true love and ogre-acting,” through Nov. 3
“Scrooge: A Merry, Miserly Christmas Carol,” Nov. 7 to Jan. 5
Invisible Theatre
invisibletheatre.com
“Birds of North America,” Sept. 3-15
“Almost, Maine,” Nov. 12 -24
“Aren’t You…by and starring Fred Pitts,” Dec. 12-15
Live Theatre Workshop
livetheatreworkshop.org
“The Miss Firecracker Contest,” Sept. 6-29
“RAPunzel: A Hip-Hop Musical,” Sept. 28 to Oct. 13
Misery, Oct. 18 to Nov. 10
Pima Theater
pimaarts.com
“Dracula,” Oct. 17-27
“Wandless: Power Beyond Spells, Nov. 21-24
Pima Musical Theatre Workshop/Opera Scenes, Dec. 17
Rogue Theatre
theroguetheatre.org
“The Skin of Our Teeth,” Sept. 6-29
“If on a winter’s night a traveler,” Nov. 1-24
Saguaro City Music Theatre
saguarocity.org
“Million Dollar Quartet,” Oct. 4-20
“The Wizard of Oz,” Dec. 20 to Jan. 5
Scoundrel & Scamp
scoundrelandscamp.org
“The WoBo Show,” Sept. 13-15
“Alebrijes,” Oct. 17 to Nov. 3
University of Arizona, School of Theatre, Film & Television
theatre.arizona.edu
“Bright Star,” Oct. 13-27
“Uncle Vanya,” Nov. 17 to Dec. 8
Winding Road Theater Ensemble
Cabaret Theatre at the Temple of Music and Art
windingroadtheater.org
“POTUS, or behind every great dumbass are seven women trying to keep him alive,” Sept. 6-22
“Tales of Terror,” Oct. 23-27
Music
Centennial Hall
centhall.org
“The Greatest Showman Live Tribute,” Sept. 14
Saguaro Music Festival, Sept. 22
“Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play,” Sept. 25
“MOMIX Alice,” Sept. 27
“Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert,” Oct. 13
“Coco: Live-to-Film Concert,” Oct. 24
Frontera, Nov. 1
Jim Jeffries: Give ‘em What They Want Tour, Nov. 7
El Flaco and El Mimosa, Nov. 23
“Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert,” Nov. 24
Fox Tucson Theatre
foxtucson.com
Music & Movies: “Selena,” Sept. 14
Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour, Sept. 17
Indigo Girls, Sept. 20
Tom Papa, Sept. 21
An Evening with Lila Downs, Sept. 24
Journey USA: The Hits of Journey, Sept. 26
A Taste of Ireland, Sept. 28
Experience Hendrix, Sept. 29
Cuban Music, Oct. 1
Three Dog Night, Oct. 4
Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos and his Buena Vista Orchestra, Oct. 6
An Evening with Melissa Etheridge, Oct. 9
Carly Pearce, Oct. 10
The Life and Music of George Michael, Oct. 12
Beatles vs. Stones, Oct. 13
2024 Dark Strange World Tour, Oct. 20
Terri Clark, Oct. 27
Samara Joy, Oct. 31
Croce Plays Croce, Nov. 2
Sheng Wang, Nov. 8
Vitamin String Quartet, Nov. 13
Direct from Sweden: The Music of Abba, Nov. 16
Average White Band, Nov. 21
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday, Nov. 22
July Collins Holiday Hits and Tours, Nov. 23
The Fab Four: USA Meets the Beatles, Nov. 30
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Christmas, Dec. 5
An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro, Dec. 6
Mariachi Sol De Mexico de
Jose Hernandez, Dec. 13
Shadows of the ’60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown, Dec. 14
Beat: Performing the Music of ’80s King Crimson, Dec. 17
Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy, Dec. 28
Gaslight Theatre
thegaslighttheatre.com
Good Morning, Vietnam: The Manhattan Dolls, Sept. 9
The Music of the Traveling Wilburys and Solo Hits, Sept. 16
Just One Look: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, Sept. 23
Mariachi Extravaganza!, Sept. 30
Rialto Theatre
rialtotheatre.com
Celtic Thunder: ODYSSEY, Sept. 10
Elias Mendina, Sept. 12
Tucson Hip Hop Awards Show, Sept. 14
Ricky Montgomery, Sept. 17
Josh Johnson, Sept. 18
Magghie O’Shae, Sept. 19
Get the Led Out, Sept. 21
Cat Power Sings Dylan, Sept. 27
Sepultura, Sept. 28
Lucinda Williams, Oct. 1
Kim Gordon, Oct. 3
Hot Tuna: Acoustic, Oct. 5
Soulja Boy, Oct. 10
Kany Garcia, Oct. 11
Soul Asylum, Oct. 13
Jessie Murph: In the Sticks, Oct. 17-18
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Elton John’s Madman Across the Water, Oct. 22
The Taylor Party:
Cruel Summer Party, Oct. 25
Stryper, Oct. 30
Intocable, Oct. 31-Nov. 1
The Drums, Nov. 6
Cowboy Bebop Live, Nov. 13
Ken Carson, Nov. 14
Red NOT Chili Peppers, Nov. 15
Two Feet, Nov. 16
Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Nov. 21
Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox,
Nov. 25
Julien Torres, Dec. 7
Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour, Dec. 12
The Irish Tenors: Family Christmas, Dec. 18
Tucson Pops Orchestra
tucsonpops.org
Fall concert series, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6
True Concord Voices and Orchestra
trueconcord.org
“French Masters and the Spirit of Collaboration,” Oct. 11-12
“Frankenstein, Brahms and the Search for Love,” Nov. 22-24
“Lessons and Carols by Candlelight: A Southwest Christmas,” Dec. 12-15
Tucson Symphony Orchestra
tucsonsymphony.org
Mexican Independence Day Concert, Sept. 15
Earshot CoLABoratory, Sept. 20
Symphony Showcase, Sept. 22
Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Sept. 27, 29
Lauren Roth Plays Beethoven, Oct. 5-6
Sonidos Latinamericanos, Oct. 12-13
Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Oct. 18, 20
Schubert’s Cello Quintet, Nov. 2-3
Mendelssohn and Korngold, Nov. 9-10
Beethoven’s Fifth, Nov. 15, 17
An Enchanted Evening with the Three Mexican Tenors, Nov. 23, 24
“Frozen” in Concert, Dec. 7, 8
Haydn and Brahms, Dec. 13, 15
Messiah, Dec. 21, 22
Dance
Ballet Tucson
ballettucson.org
“Footprints at the Fox,
New Works Concert,” Sept. 19
“Spirit Garden,” Nov. 1-3
“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 20-22
Centennial Hall
centhall.org
“Nutcracker!,” Dec. 12
Pima Community College
Center for the Arts
pima.edu/
Pima Dance – Signature Selections, Dec. 6-7
UA School of Dance
Stevie Eller Dance Center
dance.arizona.edu
Dance Visions Fall, Sept. 4
Arizona Jazz Dance Showcase, Sept. 24 to Sept. 29