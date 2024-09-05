Artistic offerings go deep for the fall season

Patrons of the arts will find plenty do and see this fall in Tucson. From stage plays to concerts, there's something for culture hounds of every stripe.

Fall in Tucson is filled with cultural treasures. Whether one values the shiny outdoor concerts or prefers to unearth new works created through citywide collaborations, there are riches to be found in area stages, auditoriums and outdoor venues.

The season kicks off with a variety of tribute concerts — from the cowboy bebop to Journey to Disney — and wraps up with diverse holiday offerings from the traditional (“The Messiah”) to the zany (drag queen holidays show).

Nor does it matter how old you are. The younger set can enjoy “Dog-Man the Musical” and a hip-hop musical about Rapunzel while those of a “certain age” can stroll down memory lane with performances bringing back the thrill of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Theater

Arizona Theatre Company

atc.org

“Dial M for Murder” Sept. 22 to Oct. 12

“Scrooge!” Nov. 3-30

Borderlands Theatre

borderlandstheater.org

Fiesta de Los barrios

“Alebrijes”

“Barrio Stars”

“The Moon Readings”

Broadway in Tucson

broadwayintucson.com

Live Concert: “Spiderman Across the Spider-Verse,” Oct. 13

“Clue: A New Comedy,” Nov. 12-17

“Avatar the Last Airbender in Concert,” Nov. 24

“Beetlejuice,” Dec. 3-8

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays, Dec. 13-14

Fox Tucson Theatre

foxtucson.com

“Cold Case Live,” Sept. 27

The Second City 65th Anniversary Tour, Oct. 5

The Science of Pirates, Nov. 19

“Dog Man: The Musical,” Dec. 7-8

Murray and Peter Present a Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 12

Gaslight Theatre

thegaslighttheatre.com

“Shrek! A parody of true love and ogre-acting,” through Nov. 3

“Scrooge: A Merry, Miserly Christmas Carol,” Nov. 7 to Jan. 5

Invisible Theatre

invisibletheatre.com

“Birds of North America,” Sept. 3-15

“Almost, Maine,” Nov. 12 -24

“Aren’t You…by and starring Fred Pitts,” Dec. 12-15

Live Theatre Workshop



livetheatreworkshop.org

“The Miss Firecracker Contest,” Sept. 6-29

“RAPunzel: A Hip-Hop Musical,” Sept. 28 to Oct. 13

Misery, Oct. 18 to Nov. 10

Pima Theater

pimaarts.com

“Dracula,” Oct. 17-27

“Wandless: Power Beyond Spells, Nov. 21-24

Pima Musical Theatre Workshop/Opera Scenes, Dec. 17

Rogue Theatre

theroguetheatre.org

“The Skin of Our Teeth,” Sept. 6-29

“If on a winter’s night a traveler,” Nov. 1-24

Saguaro City Music Theatre

saguarocity.org

“Million Dollar Quartet,” Oct. 4-20

“The Wizard of Oz,” Dec. 20 to Jan. 5

Scoundrel & Scamp

scoundrelandscamp.org

“The WoBo Show,” Sept. 13-15

“Alebrijes,” Oct. 17 to Nov. 3

University of Arizona, School of Theatre, Film & Television

theatre.arizona.edu

“Bright Star,” Oct. 13-27

“Uncle Vanya,” Nov. 17 to Dec. 8

Winding Road Theater Ensemble

Cabaret Theatre at the Temple of Music and Art

windingroadtheater.org

“POTUS, or behind every great dumbass are seven women trying to keep him alive,” Sept. 6-22

“Tales of Terror,” Oct. 23-27

Music

Centennial Hall

centhall.org

“The Greatest Showman Live Tribute,” Sept. 14

Saguaro Music Festival, Sept. 22

“Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play,” Sept. 25

“MOMIX Alice,” Sept. 27

“Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse in Concert,” Oct. 13

“Coco: Live-to-Film Concert,” Oct. 24

Frontera, Nov. 1

Jim Jeffries: Give ‘em What They Want Tour, Nov. 7

El Flaco and El Mimosa, Nov. 23

“Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert,” Nov. 24

Fox Tucson Theatre

foxtucson.com

Music & Movies: “Selena,” Sept. 14

Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour, Sept. 17

Indigo Girls, Sept. 20

Tom Papa, Sept. 21

An Evening with Lila Downs, Sept. 24

Journey USA: The Hits of Journey, Sept. 26

A Taste of Ireland, Sept. 28

Experience Hendrix, Sept. 29

Cuban Music, Oct. 1

Three Dog Night, Oct. 4

Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos and his Buena Vista Orchestra, Oct. 6

An Evening with Melissa Etheridge, Oct. 9

Carly Pearce, Oct. 10

The Life and Music of George Michael, Oct. 12

Beatles vs. Stones, Oct. 13

2024 Dark Strange World Tour, Oct. 20

Terri Clark, Oct. 27

Samara Joy, Oct. 31

Croce Plays Croce, Nov. 2

Sheng Wang, Nov. 8

Vitamin String Quartet, Nov. 13

Direct from Sweden: The Music of Abba, Nov. 16

Average White Band, Nov. 21

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Holiday, Nov. 22

July Collins Holiday Hits and Tours, Nov. 23

The Fab Four: USA Meets the Beatles, Nov. 30

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Christmas, Dec. 5

An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro, Dec. 6

Mariachi Sol De Mexico de

Jose Hernandez, Dec. 13

Shadows of the ’60s: A Holiday Tribute to Motown, Dec. 14

Beat: Performing the Music of ’80s King Crimson, Dec. 17

Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy, Dec. 28

click to enlarge (Ballet Tucson/ Submitted) "Swan Lake Act II" is on the schedule this season for Ballet Tucson.

Gaslight Theatre

thegaslighttheatre.com

Good Morning, Vietnam: The Manhattan Dolls, Sept. 9

The Music of the Traveling Wilburys and Solo Hits, Sept. 16

Just One Look: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, Sept. 23

Mariachi Extravaganza!, Sept. 30

Rialto Theatre

rialtotheatre.com

Celtic Thunder: ODYSSEY, Sept. 10

Elias Mendina, Sept. 12

Tucson Hip Hop Awards Show, Sept. 14

Ricky Montgomery, Sept. 17

Josh Johnson, Sept. 18

Magghie O’Shae, Sept. 19

Get the Led Out, Sept. 21

Cat Power Sings Dylan, Sept. 27

Sepultura, Sept. 28

Lucinda Williams, Oct. 1

Kim Gordon, Oct. 3

Hot Tuna: Acoustic, Oct. 5

Soulja Boy, Oct. 10

Kany Garcia, Oct. 11

Soul Asylum, Oct. 13

Jessie Murph: In the Sticks, Oct. 17-18

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Elton John’s Madman Across the Water, Oct. 22

The Taylor Party:

Cruel Summer Party, Oct. 25

Stryper, Oct. 30

Intocable, Oct. 31-Nov. 1

The Drums, Nov. 6

Cowboy Bebop Live, Nov. 13

Ken Carson, Nov. 14

Red NOT Chili Peppers, Nov. 15

Two Feet, Nov. 16

Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Nov. 21

Scott Bradley’s Postmodern Jukebox,

Nov. 25

Julien Torres, Dec. 7

Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour, Dec. 12

The Irish Tenors: Family Christmas, Dec. 18

Tucson Pops Orchestra

tucsonpops.org

Fall concert series, Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6

True Concord Voices and Orchestra

trueconcord.org

“French Masters and the Spirit of Collaboration,” Oct. 11-12

“Frankenstein, Brahms and the Search for Love,” Nov. 22-24

“Lessons and Carols by Candlelight: A Southwest Christmas,” Dec. 12-15

Tucson Symphony Orchestra

tucsonsymphony.org

Mexican Independence Day Concert, Sept. 15

Earshot CoLABoratory, Sept. 20

Symphony Showcase, Sept. 22

Mozart and Tchaikovsky, Sept. 27, 29

Lauren Roth Plays Beethoven, Oct. 5-6

Sonidos Latinamericanos, Oct. 12-13

Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Oct. 18, 20

Schubert’s Cello Quintet, Nov. 2-3

Mendelssohn and Korngold, Nov. 9-10

Beethoven’s Fifth, Nov. 15, 17

An Enchanted Evening with the Three Mexican Tenors, Nov. 23, 24

“Frozen” in Concert, Dec. 7, 8

Haydn and Brahms, Dec. 13, 15

Messiah, Dec. 21, 22

Dance

Ballet Tucson

ballettucson.org

“Footprints at the Fox,

New Works Concert,” Sept. 19

“Spirit Garden,” Nov. 1-3

“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 20-22

Centennial Hall

centhall.org

“Nutcracker!,” Dec. 12

Pima Community College

Center for the Arts

pima.edu/

Pima Dance – Signature Selections, Dec. 6-7

UA School of Dance

Stevie Eller Dance Center

dance.arizona.edu

Dance Visions Fall, Sept. 4

Arizona Jazz Dance Showcase, Sept. 24 to Sept. 29