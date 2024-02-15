Blossoming Creativity: Spring art scene showcases creativity and inspiration



As the saguaro and Palo Verde trees get ready to bloom, so too are the stages of Tucson flowering with a full garden of theater, music, dance and art.



Tucson residents are offered an array of choices from the city’s major performing arts venues to small street-front theaters and galleries.

Theater



The spring theatrical season will feature everything from big-name musicals like “Sweeney Todd” and “Hairspray” to intimate historical dramas such as “These Shining Lives” and new works such as “Antigona 3.0.” Local theaters will serve Shakespeare, American classics and works featuring local young people.

Arizona Theatre Company

343 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson

520-884-8210 | www.atc.org





“Master Class,” March 2 to March 23

“True West,” April 27 to March 18





Borderlands Theatre

151 S. Grenada Avenue, Tucson

520-276-9598





“Antigona 3.0 Made Possible by a Very Important Grant,” March 28 to April 14

Broadway in Tucson

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

520-903-2929 | www.broadwayintucson.com





“Shrek the Musical,” March 6 to March 7

“MJ the Musical,” April 2 to April 7

“Hairspray,” April 23 to April 28

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” May 28 to June 2





Gaslight Theatre

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

520-886-9428 | www.thegaslighttheatre.com





“The Curse of the Pirate Gold,” now through March 31

“Harlie’s Angels,” April 4 to June2





Invisible Theatre

1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson

520-884-0672 | www.invisibletheatre.com





“Come Fly with Me,” March 2 and March 3

“A Conversation with Edith Head,” March 7 to March 10

Richard Glazier’s “From Broadway to Hollywood,” March 23 and March 24

“Thriller of the Year,” April 23 to May 5

“The Shadow of Her Smile,” May 17 and May 18





Live Theatre Workshop

3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson

520-327-4242 | www.livetheatreworkshop.org





“Moonlight and Magnolias,” March 1 to March 24

“The Big Dipper: Calendar, Compass and Clock,” April 6 to April 14

“The Little Dog Laughed,” April 19 to May 12

Fifth annual Young Playwrights of Tucson, June 1 and June 2





Pima Theater

4905 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

520-206-4500





“These Shining Lives,” Feb. 22 to March 3

“The Addams Family – a New Musical,” April 18 to April 28

“Mini Macb… The Play That Shall Not be Named,” May 4 and May 5





Rogue Theatre

300 E. University Boulevard, Suite 150, Tucson

520-551-2053 | www.theroguetheatre.org

“An Iliad,” Feb. 22 to March 10

“Love’s Labor’s Lost,” April 18 to May 5





Saguaro City Music Theatre

10240 N. Valle Del Oro Drive, Tucson

520-809-5729 | www.saguarocity.org





“Studio Arts Presents,” June 21 to June 23





Scoundrel & Scamp

738 N. Fifth Avenue, Suite 131, Tucson

520-448-3300 | www.scoundrelandscamp.org





“The Book of Will,” Feb. 29 to March 17

“Rainbow in the Old Pueblo,” May 10 and 11





University of Arizona, School of Theatre, Film & Television

1025 N. Olive Road, Suite 239, Tucson

520-621-7008 | www.theatre.arizona.edu





“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Feb. 25 to March 17

“Argonautika,” March 24 to April 7

“Much Ado About Nothing,” April 14 to 28

“New Directions Festival,” March 21 to March 31

“Sophomore Showcase,” May 1

“I Dream in Widescreen,” May 4





Winding Road Theater Ensemble

Cabaret Theatre at the Temple of Music and Art

330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson

520-401-3626 | www.windingroadtheater.org





“Amadeus,” Feb. 16-March 3

“An Aviary for Bird of Sadness,” April 6-7





Music



Venues like Fox Tucson Theatre and the Rialto Theatre bring in large numbers of touring artists performing live for their fans whether they want to hear the crooning voice of Chris Isaak or the industrial metal electronica of Ministry. Meanwhile, Tucson’s own classical performers offer a slate of operatic and orchestral wonders both old and new.





Centennial Hall

1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

520-903-2929 | www.centhall.org

Kronos Quartet, March 4

Herbie Hancock, April 14

Celtic Women, May 5

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert, May 17





Fox Theatre Tucson

17 W. Congress Street, Tucson

520-547-3040 | www.foxtucson.com

Wailin’ Jennys, March 2

Brian Seltzer Rockabilly Riot! March 3

Kansas, March 14

Here Come the Mummies, March 17

Trailblazing Women of Country, March 20

Taylor Hicks, April 12

Asleep at the Wheel, April 21

Chris Isaak, May 10

Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-740-1000 | www.rialtotheatre.com.

John Waite, March 7

Flogging Molly, March 15

Toto, March 19

DJ Pauly D, March 21

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, March 24

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited, April 12

Rhiannon Giddens, April 27

Blues Traveler, May 13

191 Toole

191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson

520-740-1000 | www.rialtotheatre.com

Mahalia, March 3

Indigenous Takeover, March 15

Victoria Canal, March 29

Las Cafeteras, April 6

Tinsley Ellis, April 10

The Brothers Comatose, April 13

Club Congress

311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-622-8848 | www.hotelcongress.com

Gabrielle Pietrangelo, March 12

The Black Moods, April 5

Late Night Drive Home, April 22

Lawrence Rothman, May 11

Upsahl, May 15

Century Room

311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-622-8848 | www.hotelcongress.com

Alan Larson Quinet, March 15 and March 16

Thistle & Bear, March 17

Bernstein/Goldings/Stewart Trio, March 20 and March 21

Alter Egos: Peter Saxe Quintet Plays the Music of Ellington and Strayhorn, March 22

Donny McCaslin, April 12

Hotel Congress Plaza Stage

311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-622-8848 | www.hotelcongress.com

International Women’s Day Mini-Fest, March 8

Agave Heritage Festival Kickoff with Flor de Toloache and Somo do Sisal, April 19

Lola Kirke, April 25

Sea of Glass Center for the Arts

330 E. Seventh Street, Tucson

520-210-4448 | www.theseaofglass.org

Barn Swallows, March 8

Acoustic Eidolon, March 16

Gaeya and the Mockingbird Voice Healing Sessions, March 29

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

260 S. Church Street, Tucson

520-791-4101 | www.tucsonmusichall.org

She’s Got Soul with Tucson Symphony Orchestra, March 17 and March 18

Broadway Legends with Tucson Symphony Orchestra, April 6 and April 7

Phil Wickham, April 18

Yo-Yo Ma, May 9

Pandora Y Flanes, May 26

AVA Amphitheater

Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson

www.casinodelsol.com

Ice Cube w/Too Short, May 27

Pima County Fairgrounds

11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson

https://pimacountyfair.com.

Tesla, April 18

The Mexican OT and Paul Wall, April 21

Michael Salgado, April 23

Wiz Khalifa, April 25

Music Festivals





Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival, March 3

Tucson Folk Festival, April 5 to April 7

Tucson International Mariachi Conference, May 1

True Concord Voices and Orchestra

520-401-2651 | www.trueconcord.org





Bach St. John Passion, Feb. 23 to Feb. 25

Erika Burkhart, soprano, Feb. 28

Nicole Cabell, soprano, March 28

Gloria & Bernstein, April 5 to April 7





Tucson Symphony Orchestra

For locations, visit www.tucsonsymphony.org





100 Years of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25

Brass and Brahms, March 2 and March 3

Beethoven’s Fourth, March 9 and March 10

She’s Got Soul, March 16 and March 17

Verdi’s Requiem, March 22 and March 24

Broadway Legends, April 6 and April 7

Holst’s Planets, April 12 and April 14

Charlie Chaplain’s “City Lights,” April 20

Young Composer’s Full Orchestra, May 4

Yo-Yo Ma, May 9

Young Composer’s Strings and Winds, May 10

Young Composer’s Strings and Brass, May 11

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert, May 17









Dance



Classical dance aficionados have exciting opportunities this spring. With Ballet Tucson putting on a concert combining a classic work with the world premiere of a new work by a Tucson artist and Centennial Hall hosting the Mark Morris dance company as it tours through the city, the dance offerings provide a rich treat of innovative work within the medium.





Ballet Tucson

200 S. Tucson Boulevard, Tucson

520-903-1445 | www.ballettucson.org





Paquita/Kiyon Ross’ Sum Stravinsky, March 22 to March 24 at Leo Rich Theater





Centennial Hall

1020 E. University Boulevard

520-903-2929 | www.centhall.org





Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love, March 12









Pima Community College

Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson

520-206-6986 | www.pima.edu





Pima Dance – Spring Performance, May 3 and May 4





UA School of Dance

Stevie Eller Dance Cener, 1737 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

520-621-1162 | www.dance.arizona.edu





Dance Springs Eternal, April 11 to April 14, April 18 to April 21





Art



With a thriving community of talented artists, Tucson is home to multiple galleries showing works national and local. The following are just a few of the exhibitions making a temporary stay in the city at some of the major art institutions.





Etherton Gallery

340 S. Convent Avenue, Tucson

520-624-7370 | www.ethertongallery.com

Andy Burgess and Matt Magee: Signs and Signals, now through March 30





MOCA Tucson

265 S. Church Avenue, Tucson

520-624-5019 | www.moca-tucson.org





Sofia Cordova: Sin Agua, now through June 23

Sarah Hubb and Sarah Zapata: Between Gravity and Ground, now through June 23

Fay Ray Portals: March 8 to Sept. 22





Tucson Desert Art Museum

7000 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

520-220-3888 | https://tucsondart.org/





Gold Fever: Glory and Greed in the Western Expansion Years

Circa 1930: Memories of the General Store, Feed Sacks, Quilting and More





Tucson Museum of Art

140 N. Main Avenue, Tucson

520-624-2333 | www.tucsonmuseumofart.org





Enduring Legacies: The James T. Bialac Indigenous Art Collection, now through March 17

CUMBI: Textiles, Society and Memory in Andean South America, now through Feb. 25

Popol Vuh and the Maya Art of Storytelling, now through Oct. 20

Time Travelers: Foundations, Transformations and Expansions at the Centennial, March 17 through Oct. 6





University of Arizona Museum of Art

1031 N. Olive Road, Tucson

520-621-7567 | www.artmuseum.arizona.edu





Annie Lopez: Origin Story, now through June

Pulse: Weavings and Paintings by Marlowe Katoney; now through March

The Samuel H. Kress Collection, now through March

Our Stories: High School Artist 2024, February to May