Blossoming Creativity: Spring art scene showcases creativity and inspiration

As the saguaro and Palo Verde trees get ready to bloom, so too are the stages of Tucson flowering with a full garden of theater, music, dance and art.

Tucson residents are offered an array of choices from the city’s major performing arts venues to small street-front theaters and galleries.

Theater

Local theaters will serve Shakespeare, American classics and works featuring local young people.

Arizona Theatre Company

343 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson

520-884-8210 | www.atc.org

“Blues in the Night,” Jan. 26 to Feb. 15

“Bob & Jean: A Love Story,” March 23 to April 12

Borderlands Theatre

151 S. Grenada Avenue, Tucson

520-276-9598

Barrio Stars Youth Theater Camp, March 10 to March 14

Broadway in Tucson

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

520-903-2929 | broadwayintucson.com

“Some Like it Hot,” Feb. 18 to Feb. 23

Alton Brown Live: Last Bite, April 9

Gaslight Theatre

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

520-886-9428 | thegaslighttheatre.com

“Cronan the Barbarian,” now through March 30

“Beach Blanket Bee-Bop,” April 3 to June 1

Invisible Theatre

1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson

520-884-0672 | invisibletheatre.com

“What the Constitution Means to Me,” Feb. 6 and Feb. 9

“Small Domestic Acts,” Feb. 22 and Feb. 23

“Truth,” March 15 and March 16

“Tevye in New York,” March 8 to March 9

“Winston Churchill: Man of the Century,” March 22 to March 23

“The Garbologists,” April 22 to May 4

Live Theatre Workshop

3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson

520-327-4242 | livetheatreworkshop.org

“Deputy Jan,” now through Feb. 16

“Murder at the Howard Johnson,” Feb. 21 to March 16

“The 25th Annual Putnam County. Spelling Bee,” April 12

Pima Theater

4905 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson

520-206-4500

“The Wedding Singer,” Feb. 27 to March 9

Rogue Theatre

300 E. University Boulevard, Suite 150, Tucson

520-551-2053 | theroguetheatre.org

“Marjorie Prime,” Feb. 21 to March 16

“Romeo and Juliet,” April 25 to May 18

Saguaro City Music Theatre

10240 N. Valle Del Oro Drive, Tucson

520-809-5729 | saguarocity.org

Spring season to be announced soon

Scoundrel & Scamp

738 N. Fifth Avenue, Suite 131, Tucson

520-448-3300 | scoundrelandscamp.org

“The WeBo Show,” Feb. 14 and Feb. 16

“Macbeth,” March 6 to March 23

University of Arizona, School of Theatre, Film & Television

1025 N. Olive Road, Suite 239, Tucson

520-621-7008 | theatre.arizona.edu

“John Proctor,” Feb. 27 to March 9

“Little Women,” April 20 to May 4

Winding Road Theater Ensemble

Cabaret Theatre at the Temple

of Music and Art

330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson

520-401-3626 | windingroadtheater.org

Season suspended; see website for info.

click to enlarge (Fox Tucson Theatre/Submitted) Chris Botti.

Music

Venues like Fox Tucson Theatre and the Rialto Theatre bring in large numbers of touring artists performing live for their fans. Meanwhile, Tucson’s own classical performers offer a slate of operatic and orchestral wonders both old and new.

Centennial Hall

1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

520-903-2929 | centhall.org

Rock Orchestra, April 2

Morrissey, May 5

Fox Theatre Tucson

17 W. Congress Street, Tucson

520-547-3040 | foxtucson.com

Kurt Elling Celebrates Weather Report, Feb. 12

An Evening with the Wailin’ Jennys, Feb. 15

The Righteous Brothers, Feb. 16

Sujo, Feb. 19

The Blind Boys of Alabama w/Shemekia Copeland, Feb. 20

Evil Woman: The American ELO Experience, Feb. 25

Syncopated Ladies, Live: Feb. 27 and Feb. 28

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, March 3

An Evening with Branford Marsalis, March 6

Drumline Live, March 7

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, March 11

Eagles Tribute: Take It to the Limit, March 24

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Van Halen’s “1984,” March 15

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen,” March 21

International Guitar Night, March 22

Steep Canyon Rangers, March 23

War, March 28

Rock with You: The Michael Jackson Experience, March 29

Chris Botti, March 30

An Evening with Karla Bonoff, April 1

Atlanta Rhythm Section & the Georgia Satellites, April 5

I Am, He Said: A Celebration of Neil Diamond, April 9

Hiromi, April 10

512: The Selena Experience and Las Azaleas, April 12

Tusk: The Classic True to Fleetwood Mac, April 16

Live from Laurel Canyon Presents Lennon & Nilsson, Songs from the Lost Weekend

Blood, Sweat & Tears, April 24

An Evening with Crystal Gayle, April 25

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico: April 30

Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-740-1000 | rialtotheatre.com.

MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Feb. 11

Gavin Adcock: Actin’ Up Again, Again, Tour,” Feb. 12

Ali Siddiq: In the Shadows,” Feb. 15

Michael Blaustein, Feb. 20

Danae Hays: The First Time Tour, Feb. 21

Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets, Feb. 22

Soccer Mommy, Feb. 25

Marc Cohn, Feb. 27

Pink Sweat$, Feb. 28

Andy Grammer, March 7

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, March 9

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Van Halen, March 15

The Garden: Nine Desperate Dates, March 15

Geoff Tate’s Operation Mindcrime, March 18

Steel Panther: Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour, March 20

191 Toole

191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson

520-740-1000 | rialtotheatre.com

Pentagram, Feb. 11

Venom & Velvet, Feb. 14

DENM, Feb. 15

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Feb. 19

Mount Eerie, Feb. 20

Ellis Paul, Feb. 21

Kool Keith and MC Homeless, Feb. 23

Burn: The Cure Experience + Fast Fashion: The Depeche Mode Experience, Feb. 28

Country Fest, March 1

Talib Kweli, March 4

Pallbearer, March 5

Daft Punk Night, March 7

Ronnie Baker Brooks, March 11

Queer Goth Nite, March 14

Murs, March 15

Yot Club & Vundabar, March 19

Micky & the Motorcars, March 21

The Brothers Comatose, March 23

The Faint, March 24

Lil Skies, March 27

TENWEST x LIVE: Reggie Watts, March 28

Jason Cheny, April 3

Matt Andersen w/Julian Taylor, April 9

D.R.I., April 11

Los Mirlos, April 22

Spelling, April 25

Joywave: May 5

Michael Yo: May 8

Club Congress

311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-622-8848 | hotelcongress.com

Booty House w/Mother Tierra, Feb. 14

Phenomena w/Walters the Don, Feb. 15

The Strike, Feb. 16

Grieves: Feb. 20

The McCharmlys, Feb. 22

Vanessa Collier, Feb. 25

Cherry! Feb. 27

David Huckfelt & Billy Sedlmayr, Feb. 28

Doctor Dinosaur, The Regular & Creampop, March 1

9million, March 3

Mardi Gras w/Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., March 4

Baths w/Fashion Club, March 7

Ashes to Amber, March 8

The Xcelerators! March 9

Mind’s Eye, March 9

Green Druid, March 13

A Journey into the Infinite with the Bennu, March 14

The Handsome Family, March 19

Faetooth, March 21

Street Blues Family w/Sun Chower and Nu Bass Theory, March 22

Glixen, March 29

Izaak Opatz w/Golden Boots, March 30

Weatherday, April 2

Hovvdy, April 5

Wildermiss, April 6’

Sonido Gallo Negro, April 8

Sheer Mag, April 9

Youth Lagoon Rarely Do I Dream, April 11

Subhumans, April 15

Matthew Logan Vasquez, April 18

Dummy, April 20

Naked Giants, April 22

Nnamdi, April 25

La Luz, April 30

Century Room

311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-622-8848 | hotelcongress.com

Molin: Colin McIlrath Quintet, Feb. 13

Soul Jazz Lounge, Feb. 13

In the Mood for Love: Joe Bourne and the Century Room Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 14

Late Night w/ Melrose & the Buds, Feb. 14

Troy Robert Quartet, Feb. 15

Late Night w/Simeon Roth Quartet, Feb. 15

Grupo Arizona, Feb.16

Jazz Jam w/Max Goldschmid Quartet, Feb. 16

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 17

Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Marco & the Polos, Feb. 19

John Stowell, Feb. 20

Chris Pena Trio, Feb. 20

Traq Ataq! Feb. 21

Late Night with the Victor Gutierrez Quartet, Feb. 21

Ethan Iverson Trio: Technically Acceptable, Feb. 22

Connie Brannock, Feb. 23

Jazz Jam w/Max Goldschmid Quartet, Feb. 23

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24

AR Flamenco Presents: Tablao Flamenco, Feb. 25

Hot Jazz Wednesday with the Hot Club of Tucson, Feb. 26

Joel Frahm Quartet: The Music of Sonny Rollins, Feb. 28

Joel Frahm Quartet: The Music of John Coltrane, March 1

The Chase! Victor Gutierrez Quintet, March 2

Jazz Jam w/Max Goldschmid Quartet, March 2

Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Marco & the Polos, March 5

Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Hot Club of Tucson, March 12

Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Marco & the Polos, March 19

The Bad Plus, March 23

AR Flamenco Presents: Tablao Flamenco, March 25

Hot Jazz Wednesday w/the Hot Club of Tucson, March 26

AR Glamenco Presents: Tablao Flemco, April 29

Hotel Congress Plaza Stage

311 E. Congress Street, Tucson

520-622-8848 | hotelcongress.com

Tempo, Feb. 13

Pop Nights w/Bex, Feb. 14

Late Night w/Sounds of Posi, Feb. 15

Desert Haze x This Tucson Market w/The McCharmlys, Feb. 22

Vanessa Collier, Feb. 25

Mardi Gras w/Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., March 4

Sunday Live w/The Xcelerators! March 9

A Journey into the Infinite with The Bennu, March 14

Bob Schneider, March 27

Old 97’s, March 29

Sunday Live w/Bare Bones! April 6

Sea of Glass Center for the Arts

330 E. Seventh Street, Tucson

520-210-4448 | theseaofglass.org

Keith Secola & the Wild Javelinas, Feb. 15

The Devils Brigade, March 14

The PCC Trio-Rob Paulus, Jason Carder & Will Clipman, April 5

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

260 S. Church Street, Tucson

520-791-4101 | tucsonmusichall.org

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Sci Fi, Feb. 15 and Feb. 16

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Dvorak and the American, Feb. 21 and Feb. 23

Amy Grant, Feb. 25

Alejandra Guzman, March 7

Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Chopin and Prokofievs, Romeo and Juliet, March 14, March 16

Arrival from Sweden: Tucson Symphony Orchestra, March 22, March 23

Joe Gatto, March 29

Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Carmina Burana, April 4 and April 6

AVA Amphitheater

Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson

casinodelsol.com

Concert announcements coming soon

Pima County Fairgrounds

11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson

pimacountyfair.com.

Concert announcements coming soon

Music Festivals:

Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival, March 2 to March 9

Tucson Folk Festival, March 31 to April 2

True Concord Voices and Orchestra

520-401-2651 | trueconcord.org

Jocelyn Hagen & Timothy C. Takach, Feb. 18

The Tucson Spirit, the Love of Flight, Feb. 28 to March 2

Mozart Requiem & Prayers and Remembrances, March 28 to March 30

Chelsea Helm, April 1

click to enlarge (Mariana de la Vega Art Gallery & Studio) Mariana de la Vega Art Gallery & Studio.

Art

With a thriving community of talented artists, Tucson is home to multiple galleries showing works national and local. The following are just a few of the exhibitions making a temporary stay in the city at some of the major art institutions.

Etherton Gallery

340 S. Convent Avenue, Tucson

520-624-7370 | ethertongallery.com

Lisa Elmaleh: Tierra Prometida & Douglas Miles: Apacheria, now through May 17

Mariana de la Vega Art Gallery & Studio

1918 E. Prince Road, Tucson

connectingheartsandminds.com

Horses in the Desert: Celebrating the Spirit of the West, Feb. 15 to March 2

MOCA Tucson

265 S. Church Avenue, Tucson

520-624-5019 | moca-tucson.org

Caconrad: 500 Places at Once, now through Feb. 16

Karima Walker: Graves for the Rain, now through Feb 16

Tucson Desert Art Museum

7000 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson

520-220-3888 | tucsondart.org/

The Twisted Road, now through June

Tucson Museum of Art

140 N. Main Avenue, Tucson

520-624-2333 | tucsonmuseumofart.org

Raphael Collazo: The Search for Expression, now through 2026

Latin American Folk Art, ongoing

Paperwork: Selections from the Permanent Collection, now through summer

Implied Narratives: Selections from the TMA Photograph Collection

Modern Art, Palice Gallery, ongoing

Stories from Clay: Community Conversations of TMA’s Historical Indigenous Pottery Collection, ongoing

Indigenous Arts, ongoing

Southwest Art: Contemporary Conversations, ongoing

Art of the American West, ongoing

University of Arizona Museum of Art

1031 N. Olive Road, Tucson

520-621-7567 | artmuseum.arizona.edu

Hank Willis Thomas: Loverules, through June 21

A Century of Surreal, through June 21

Art and Borders Popup Exhibition, Feb. 15

The Artist and the Collector, Feb. 15

Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour: Transportation, Feb. 27

Members Morning: Secret Superstars of the ’50s

Dance

Classical dance aficionados have exciting opportunities this spring. Besides Tucson’s professional company, there are numerous performances planned at our local college and university.

Ballet Tucson is putting on a concert featuring three premieres and a contemporary work by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Chieko Imada.

For just that one show, look for Pucinella’s Variations, Swivet, {Schwa} and Hibiki. Count on Tucson Ballet for a compelling performance.

Ballet Tucson

200 S. Tucson Boulevard, Tucson

520-903-1445 | ballettucson.org

Pucinella’s Variations, Swivet, {Schwa} and Hibiki, March 14 to March 16 at Leo Rich Theater

Pima Community College

Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson

520-206-6986 | pima.edu

Pima Dance — Spring Performance, May 2 and May 3

UA School of Dance

Stevie Eller Dance Center, 1737 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

520-621-1162 | dance.arizona.edu

Student Success Scholarship Series, February 20 to February 23

Dance Springs Eternal, April 10 to April 13, April 17 to April 20

Dance In-Progress, April 22, Ina Gittings Dance Studio 124/130

Emerge: Student Spotlight, May 1 to May 4

MFA Thesis Concert, May 9 to May 10