Blossoming Creativity: Spring art scene showcases creativity and inspiration

As the saguaro and Palo Verde trees get ready to bloom, so too are the stages of Tucson flowering with a full garden of theater, music, dance and art.
Tucson residents are offered an array of choices from the city’s major performing arts venues to small street-front theaters and galleries.
Theater
Local theaters will serve Shakespeare, American classics and works featuring local young people.
Arizona Theatre Company
343 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson
520-884-8210 | www.atc.org
“Blues in the Night,” Jan. 26 to Feb. 15
“Bob & Jean: A Love Story,” March 23 to April 12
Borderlands Theatre
151 S. Grenada Avenue, Tucson
520-276-9598
Barrio Stars Youth Theater Camp, March 10 to March 14
Broadway in Tucson
Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson
520-903-2929 | broadwayintucson.com
“Some Like it Hot,” Feb. 18 to Feb. 23
Alton Brown Live: Last Bite, April 9
Gaslight Theatre
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
520-886-9428 | thegaslighttheatre.com
“Cronan the Barbarian,” now through March 30
“Beach Blanket Bee-Bop,” April 3 to June 1
Invisible Theatre
1400 N. First Avenue, Tucson
520-884-0672 | invisibletheatre.com
“What the Constitution Means to Me,” Feb. 6 and Feb. 9
“Small Domestic Acts,” Feb. 22 and Feb. 23
“Truth,” March 15 and March 16
“Tevye in New York,” March 8 to March 9
“Winston Churchill: Man of the Century,” March 22 to March 23
“The Garbologists,” April 22 to May 4
Live Theatre Workshop
3322 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson
520-327-4242 | livetheatreworkshop.org
“Deputy Jan,” now through Feb. 16
“Murder at the Howard Johnson,” Feb. 21 to March 16
“The 25th Annual Putnam County. Spelling Bee,” April 12
Pima Theater
4905 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
520-206-4500
“The Wedding Singer,” Feb. 27 to March 9
Rogue Theatre
300 E. University Boulevard, Suite 150, Tucson
520-551-2053 | theroguetheatre.org
“Marjorie Prime,” Feb. 21 to March 16
“Romeo and Juliet,” April 25 to May 18
Saguaro City Music Theatre
10240 N. Valle Del Oro Drive, Tucson
520-809-5729 | saguarocity.org
Spring season to be announced soon
Scoundrel & Scamp
738 N. Fifth Avenue, Suite 131, Tucson
520-448-3300 | scoundrelandscamp.org
“The WeBo Show,” Feb. 14 and Feb. 16
“Macbeth,” March 6 to March 23
University of Arizona, School of Theatre, Film & Television
1025 N. Olive Road, Suite 239, Tucson
520-621-7008 | theatre.arizona.edu
“John Proctor,” Feb. 27 to March 9
“Little Women,” April 20 to May 4
Winding Road Theater Ensemble
Cabaret Theatre at the Temple
of Music and Art
330 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson
520-401-3626 | windingroadtheater.org
Season suspended; see website for info.
Music
Venues like Fox Tucson Theatre and the Rialto Theatre bring in large numbers of touring artists performing live for their fans. Meanwhile, Tucson’s own classical performers offer a slate of operatic and orchestral wonders both old and new.
Centennial Hall
1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson
520-903-2929 | centhall.org
Rock Orchestra, April 2
Morrissey, May 5
Fox Theatre Tucson
17 W. Congress Street, Tucson
520-547-3040 | foxtucson.com
Kurt Elling Celebrates Weather Report, Feb. 12
An Evening with the Wailin’ Jennys, Feb. 15
The Righteous Brothers, Feb. 16
Sujo, Feb. 19
The Blind Boys of Alabama w/Shemekia Copeland, Feb. 20
Evil Woman: The American ELO Experience, Feb. 25
Syncopated Ladies, Live: Feb. 27 and Feb. 28
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, March 3
An Evening with Branford Marsalis, March 6
Drumline Live, March 7
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, March 11
Eagles Tribute: Take It to the Limit, March 24
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Van Halen’s “1984,” March 15
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen,” March 21
International Guitar Night, March 22
Steep Canyon Rangers, March 23
War, March 28
Rock with You: The Michael Jackson Experience, March 29
Chris Botti, March 30
An Evening with Karla Bonoff, April 1
Atlanta Rhythm Section & the Georgia Satellites, April 5
I Am, He Said: A Celebration of Neil Diamond, April 9
Hiromi, April 10
512: The Selena Experience and Las Azaleas, April 12
Tusk: The Classic True to Fleetwood Mac, April 16
Live from Laurel Canyon Presents Lennon & Nilsson, Songs from the Lost Weekend
Blood, Sweat & Tears, April 24
An Evening with Crystal Gayle, April 25
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico: April 30
Rialto Theatre
318 E. Congress Street, Tucson
520-740-1000 | rialtotheatre.com.
MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Feb. 11
Gavin Adcock: Actin’ Up Again, Again, Tour,” Feb. 12
Ali Siddiq: In the Shadows,” Feb. 15
Michael Blaustein, Feb. 20
Danae Hays: The First Time Tour, Feb. 21
Al Stewart & the Empty Pockets, Feb. 22
Soccer Mommy, Feb. 25
Marc Cohn, Feb. 27
Pink Sweat$, Feb. 28
Andy Grammer, March 7
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, March 9
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Van Halen, March 15
The Garden: Nine Desperate Dates, March 15
Geoff Tate’s Operation Mindcrime, March 18
Steel Panther: Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour, March 20
191 Toole
191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson
520-740-1000 | rialtotheatre.com
Pentagram, Feb. 11
Venom & Velvet, Feb. 14
DENM, Feb. 15
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Feb. 19
Mount Eerie, Feb. 20
Ellis Paul, Feb. 21
Kool Keith and MC Homeless, Feb. 23
Burn: The Cure Experience + Fast Fashion: The Depeche Mode Experience, Feb. 28
Country Fest, March 1
Talib Kweli, March 4
Pallbearer, March 5
Daft Punk Night, March 7
Ronnie Baker Brooks, March 11
Queer Goth Nite, March 14
Murs, March 15
Yot Club & Vundabar, March 19
Micky & the Motorcars, March 21
The Brothers Comatose, March 23
The Faint, March 24
Lil Skies, March 27
TENWEST x LIVE: Reggie Watts, March 28
Jason Cheny, April 3
Matt Andersen w/Julian Taylor, April 9
D.R.I., April 11
Los Mirlos, April 22
Spelling, April 25
Joywave: May 5
Michael Yo: May 8
Club Congress
311 E. Congress Street, Tucson
520-622-8848 | hotelcongress.com
Booty House w/Mother Tierra, Feb. 14
Phenomena w/Walters the Don, Feb. 15
The Strike, Feb. 16
Grieves: Feb. 20
The McCharmlys, Feb. 22
Vanessa Collier, Feb. 25
Cherry! Feb. 27
David Huckfelt & Billy Sedlmayr, Feb. 28
Doctor Dinosaur, The Regular & Creampop, March 1
9million, March 3
Mardi Gras w/Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., March 4
Baths w/Fashion Club, March 7
Ashes to Amber, March 8
The Xcelerators! March 9
Mind’s Eye, March 9
Green Druid, March 13
A Journey into the Infinite with the Bennu, March 14
The Handsome Family, March 19
Faetooth, March 21
Street Blues Family w/Sun Chower and Nu Bass Theory, March 22
Glixen, March 29
Izaak Opatz w/Golden Boots, March 30
Weatherday, April 2
Hovvdy, April 5
Wildermiss, April 6’
Sonido Gallo Negro, April 8
Sheer Mag, April 9
Youth Lagoon Rarely Do I Dream, April 11
Subhumans, April 15
Matthew Logan Vasquez, April 18
Dummy, April 20
Naked Giants, April 22
Nnamdi, April 25
La Luz, April 30
Century Room
311 E. Congress Street, Tucson
520-622-8848 | hotelcongress.com
Molin: Colin McIlrath Quintet, Feb. 13
Soul Jazz Lounge, Feb. 13
In the Mood for Love: Joe Bourne and the Century Room Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 14
Late Night w/ Melrose & the Buds, Feb. 14
Troy Robert Quartet, Feb. 15
Late Night w/Simeon Roth Quartet, Feb. 15
Grupo Arizona, Feb.16
Jazz Jam w/Max Goldschmid Quartet, Feb. 16
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 17
Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Marco & the Polos, Feb. 19
John Stowell, Feb. 20
Chris Pena Trio, Feb. 20
Traq Ataq! Feb. 21
Late Night with the Victor Gutierrez Quartet, Feb. 21
Ethan Iverson Trio: Technically Acceptable, Feb. 22
Connie Brannock, Feb. 23
Jazz Jam w/Max Goldschmid Quartet, Feb. 23
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24
AR Flamenco Presents: Tablao Flamenco, Feb. 25
Hot Jazz Wednesday with the Hot Club of Tucson, Feb. 26
Joel Frahm Quartet: The Music of Sonny Rollins, Feb. 28
Joel Frahm Quartet: The Music of John Coltrane, March 1
The Chase! Victor Gutierrez Quintet, March 2
Jazz Jam w/Max Goldschmid Quartet, March 2
Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Marco & the Polos, March 5
Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Hot Club of Tucson, March 12
Hot Jazz Wednesday w/Marco & the Polos, March 19
The Bad Plus, March 23
AR Flamenco Presents: Tablao Flamenco, March 25
Hot Jazz Wednesday w/the Hot Club of Tucson, March 26
AR Glamenco Presents: Tablao Flemco, April 29
Hotel Congress Plaza Stage
311 E. Congress Street, Tucson
520-622-8848 | hotelcongress.com
Tempo, Feb. 13
Pop Nights w/Bex, Feb. 14
Late Night w/Sounds of Posi, Feb. 15
Desert Haze x This Tucson Market w/The McCharmlys, Feb. 22
Vanessa Collier, Feb. 25
Mardi Gras w/Buckwheat Zydeco Jr., March 4
Sunday Live w/The Xcelerators! March 9
A Journey into the Infinite with The Bennu, March 14
Bob Schneider, March 27
Old 97’s, March 29
Sunday Live w/Bare Bones! April 6
Sea of Glass Center for the Arts
330 E. Seventh Street, Tucson
520-210-4448 | theseaofglass.org
Keith Secola & the Wild Javelinas, Feb. 15
The Devils Brigade, March 14
The PCC Trio-Rob Paulus, Jason Carder & Will Clipman, April 5
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
260 S. Church Street, Tucson
520-791-4101 | tucsonmusichall.org
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Sci Fi, Feb. 15 and Feb. 16
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Dvorak and the American, Feb. 21 and Feb. 23
Amy Grant, Feb. 25
Alejandra Guzman, March 7
Tucson Symphony Orchestra: Chopin and Prokofievs, Romeo and Juliet, March 14, March 16
Arrival from Sweden: Tucson Symphony Orchestra, March 22, March 23
Joe Gatto, March 29
Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Carmina Burana, April 4 and April 6
AVA Amphitheater
Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson
casinodelsol.com
Concert announcements coming soon
Pima County Fairgrounds
11300 S. Houghton Road, Tucson
pimacountyfair.com.
Concert announcements coming soon
Music Festivals:
Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival, March 2 to March 9
Tucson Folk Festival, March 31 to April 2
True Concord Voices and Orchestra
520-401-2651 | trueconcord.org
Jocelyn Hagen & Timothy C. Takach, Feb. 18
The Tucson Spirit, the Love of Flight, Feb. 28 to March 2
Mozart Requiem & Prayers and Remembrances, March 28 to March 30
Chelsea Helm, April 1
Art
With a thriving community of talented artists, Tucson is home to multiple galleries showing works national and local. The following are just a few of the exhibitions making a temporary stay in the city at some of the major art institutions.
Etherton Gallery
340 S. Convent Avenue, Tucson
520-624-7370 | ethertongallery.com
Lisa Elmaleh: Tierra Prometida & Douglas Miles: Apacheria, now through May 17
Mariana de la Vega Art Gallery & Studio
1918 E. Prince Road, Tucson
connectingheartsandminds.com
Horses in the Desert: Celebrating the Spirit of the West, Feb. 15 to March 2
MOCA Tucson
265 S. Church Avenue, Tucson
520-624-5019 | moca-tucson.org
Caconrad: 500 Places at Once, now through Feb. 16
Karima Walker: Graves for the Rain, now through Feb 16
Tucson Desert Art Museum
7000 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson
520-220-3888 | tucsondart.org/
The Twisted Road, now through June
Tucson Museum of Art
140 N. Main Avenue, Tucson
520-624-2333 | tucsonmuseumofart.org
Raphael Collazo: The Search for Expression, now through 2026
Latin American Folk Art, ongoing
Paperwork: Selections from the Permanent Collection, now through summer
Implied Narratives: Selections from the TMA Photograph Collection
Modern Art, Palice Gallery, ongoing
Stories from Clay: Community Conversations of TMA’s Historical Indigenous Pottery Collection, ongoing
Indigenous Arts, ongoing
Southwest Art: Contemporary Conversations, ongoing
Art of the American West, ongoing
University of Arizona Museum of Art
1031 N. Olive Road, Tucson
520-621-7567 | artmuseum.arizona.edu
Hank Willis Thomas: Loverules, through June 21
A Century of Surreal, through June 21
Art and Borders Popup Exhibition, Feb. 15
The Artist and the Collector, Feb. 15
Virtual Art Trivia Happy Hour: Transportation, Feb. 27
Members Morning: Secret Superstars of the ’50s
Dance
Classical dance aficionados have exciting opportunities this spring. Besides Tucson’s professional company, there are numerous performances planned at our local college and university.
Ballet Tucson is putting on a concert featuring three premieres and a contemporary work by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Chieko Imada.
For just that one show, look for Pucinella’s Variations, Swivet, {Schwa} and Hibiki. Count on Tucson Ballet for a compelling performance.
Ballet Tucson
200 S. Tucson Boulevard, Tucson
520-903-1445 | ballettucson.org
Pucinella’s Variations, Swivet, {Schwa} and Hibiki, March 14 to March 16 at Leo Rich Theater
Pima Community College
Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Tucson
520-206-6986 | pima.edu
Pima Dance — Spring Performance, May 2 and May 3
UA School of Dance
Stevie Eller Dance Center, 1737 E. University Boulevard, Tucson
520-621-1162 | dance.arizona.edu
Student Success Scholarship Series, February 20 to February 23
Dance Springs Eternal, April 10 to April 13, April 17 to April 20
Dance In-Progress, April 22, Ina Gittings Dance Studio 124/130
Emerge: Student Spotlight, May 1 to May 4
MFA Thesis Concert, May 9 to May 10