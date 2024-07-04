A Decade of Service: Sun Link Streetcar celebrating 10 years

Since its launch to the public on July 25, 2014, the Sun Link Streetcar has become a symbol of progress and connectivity to key destinations in the city plus fostering economic growth.

Join Tucson mayor, Regina Romero, the Tucson Department of Transportation, Sun Tran and Sun Link on Saturday, July 20, to celebrate this milestone with a day full of festivities across the historic districts along the streetcar route.

Since its launch to the public on July 25, 2014, the streetcar has become a symbol of progress and connectivity to key destinations in the city plus fostering economic growth. The 3.9-mile route has provided service to more than nine million riders since the start of its service in 2014.

The morning will kick off at 8 a.m. with a press conference at Sun Link featuring Mayor Romero and special guest speakers.

Then, from 9 to 11 a.m., head over to the streetcar on Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue for a morning of music, giveaways and more. The community fair will feature Tucson; Pima County; and Ready, Set, Rec. Enjoy a live broadcast by Beef Vegan from 102.2 KFMA and Gaby Pardini from 92.1 La Caliente.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., hop off at University Boulevard/Tyndall Avenue for more games, prizes and discounts as part of the main gate festivities as Geronimo Plaza.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m., enjoy a special “Moana” story time at the University of Arizona Student Union (KIVA Room). Alight at Second Street/Highland Avenue and follow the signs to the KIVA room.

At 7 p.m., experience the Summer Night edition of the Desert Haze Vintage Market with live performances by the Charities and the McCharmlys at Hotel Congress Plaza. Tickets are $5 for all ages.

End the night from 7 to 11 p.m. dancing with top DJs, local vendors, live music and food trucks as part of the Flow for the Soul Train: Streetcar Jubilee at Mercado Annex. Sun Link riders receive a 10% discount at select Mercado District vendors. Tickets are $10 to support the All Souls Procession.

For updates on Sun Link’s 10-year celebration and events, visit suntran.com/sunlink10year.

For more information about Sun Link or trip planning assistance, visit Suntran.com or call customer service at 520-792-9222.