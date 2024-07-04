A Decade of Service: Sun Link Streetcar celebrating 10 years

Join Tucson mayor, Regina Romero, the Tucson Department of Transportation, Sun Tran and Sun Link on Saturday, July 20, to celebrate this milestone with a day full of festivities across the historic districts along the streetcar route.
Since its launch to the public on July 25, 2014, the streetcar has become a symbol of progress and connectivity to key destinations in the city plus fostering economic growth. The 3.9-mile route has provided service to more than nine million riders since the start of its service in 2014.
The morning will kick off at 8 a.m. with a press conference at Sun Link featuring Mayor Romero and special guest speakers.
Then, from 9 to 11 a.m., head over to the streetcar on Eighth Street and Fourth Avenue for a morning of music, giveaways and more. The community fair will feature Tucson; Pima County; and Ready, Set, Rec. Enjoy a live broadcast by Beef Vegan from 102.2 KFMA and Gaby Pardini from 92.1 La Caliente.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., hop off at University Boulevard/Tyndall Avenue for more games, prizes and discounts as part of the main gate festivities as Geronimo Plaza.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m., enjoy a special “Moana” story time at the University of Arizona Student Union (KIVA Room). Alight at Second Street/Highland Avenue and follow the signs to the KIVA room.
At 7 p.m., experience the Summer Night edition of the Desert Haze Vintage Market with live performances by the Charities and the McCharmlys at Hotel Congress Plaza. Tickets are $5 for all ages.
End the night from 7 to 11 p.m. dancing with top DJs, local vendors, live music and food trucks as part of the Flow for the Soul Train: Streetcar Jubilee at Mercado Annex. Sun Link riders receive a 10% discount at select Mercado District vendors. Tickets are $10 to support the All Souls Procession.
For updates on Sun Link’s 10-year celebration and events, visit suntran.com/sunlink10year.
For more information about Sun Link or trip planning assistance, visit Suntran.com or call customer service at 520-792-9222.