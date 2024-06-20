Writer in Residence: Learn to write at the library

Pima County Public Library is welcoming a new Writer in Residence (WIR). Oro Valley writer Elaine Powers writes non-fiction picture books for children from toddler age to second grade. With 30 self-published books under her belt, she knows a thing or two about the writing process. She’s now available to coach other writers of any genre.

Experienced writers, neophyte writers and anyone who is even thinking they might like to write are encouraged to make an appointment for a free consultation with Powers to get some guidance. Appointments last half an hour and take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays at Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley, and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Woods Memorial Pima County Public Library, 3455 N. First Street. Writers younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Appointments can be made up to a week in advance.

No question about writing is too simple or elementary. Powers said in her appointments so far, people have asked about how to get ideas or start, how to write cookbooks, memoirs, or both. Mainly people “want to know if they’re on the right track,” she said.

The program has proved popular.

“For the most part, our writers have very little downtime in those consult sessions,” Beth Matthias-Loghry, the library’s manager of administrative support, said. “I think a lot of people are starting to realize they really want to write and they don’t have to be a professional or already published to take a meeting.”

It’s not just the patrons who are enjoying the program. The WIR writers also enjoy the consultations.

“From the evaluations that we get from the writers, they report that they get as much out of the experience as the participants do,” Matthew Landon said. He’s the library’s workforce and economic development librarian and community engagement and outreach manager.

In Pima County, WIR has been in place since 2016. There are three cycles, so writers change out almost every season. The program ends before Thanksgiving but starts up again after the new year. Grant money to pay for the program comes from the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services in Phoenix. The fall cycle, which begins in August, will be the 10th anniversary of the program in Pima County.

Besides the individual appointments. Powers is offering, “Writing Science or Any Facts for Kids,” a program for anyone interested in writing non-fiction for children on Saturday, June 29. She is also offering “Writing about the Moon: from Facts to Fantasy,” a workshop designed to enrich creativity in one’s writing from 1 to 2 p.m. also on Saturday, July 20, at the Downtown campus of Pima Community College. It’s all part of MegaMania, the library’s ComicCon event. Check the library’s website for more information on both events.

Powers herself is a biologist. She made the jump to writing children’s books when she moved to Arizona. She chooses her subjects from nature, having written about rattlesnakes, sea turtles, lizards and catfish — and is working on a book about bats. She said she was “honored, delighted, excited” when she was asked to be a writer in residence.

“A lot of people helped me on my journey,” she said. “I think I’m to the point where I’ve learned a little — there’s always more to learn — but I could encourage other people as I have been encouraged and I’m really finding that (participants) are writing some interesting books that I would like to read.”