‘We’ll Raise a Cow at Midnight’: Hotel Congress NYE has ‘space cowboys,’ jazz fans covered

click to enlarge (Hotel Congress/Submitted) “Space Cowboy” revelers get ready to party like it’s 2025.

Themed Marie Antoinette, Hotel Congress’ 2024 New Year’s Eve bash will be difficult to top. The Hotel Congress let the partygoers eat cake and down libations.“That was a lot of fun,” said Quinn Scully, Hotel Congress’ entertainment director. “We built a giant guillotine and, at midnight, it was off with her head.”Every year, Hotel Congress rings in the New Year with a theme. This year, “Space Cowboy” is the concept.“It’s very different than what we did last year, and the good thing is that it's more accessible,” Scully said. “The costumes for Marie Antoinette were extravagant. It’ll be much easier to go with ‘Space Cowboy’ since Tucson has a great country and Western culture. We’re big fans of Beyoncé's silver rhinestone cowboy look. It'll be a fun night. We'll raise a cow at midnight.”Package deals start at $500 with VIP tickets, which include a hotel stay, two VIP tickets to the event, champagne mini-splits in the hotel room, skipping-the-line priority, three complimentary ticket drinks, private “Space Saloon” with light bites and champagne at midnight.There will be a “space-inspired” VIP menu with Saturn rings, or onion rings; blue milk, which is a creamy blueberry milkshake; and freeze-dried ice cream.“It takes a lot of planning to put this event together, but it’s fun,” Scully said.It’s Scully’s first New Year’s Eve as entertainment director, after replacing longtime “director of fun” David Slutes, who retired in May. Slutes assembled memorable New Year's Eve events, such as a virgin Mayan sacrifice and a taco drop.“I certainly had to fill some big shoes,” Scully said. “I got to know David when I moved to Tucson from Flagstaff and started working at the hotel two years ago. I still have a burrito with him once a week. He has given me so much great advice.”For those who miss the French-themed Antoinette experience, the Hotel Congress’ Century Room is hosting “Midnight in Paris,” which is a pre-war Parisian party with the sounds of Django Reinhardt and Edith Piaf.The event follows last year’s successful 1930s Cuban New Year’s Eve. “We do a different New Year’s event every year,” said Arthur Vint, Century Room general manager and artistic director.“We go all the way with the theme with food, drink and decorating.”The orchestra will feature vocalist Katherine Byrnes and Paris native Naim Amor on vocals and guitarist Matt Mitchell, violinist Nick Coventry, multi-instrumentalist Marco Rosano, bassist Evan Dain and Vint on drums.And for those who would like to avoid the pomp and expense of New Year’s Eve, the Century Room has an event for those staying home when the ball drops. “New Year’s Eve Eve” is slated for Monday, Dec. 30. The 17-piece Century Room Jazz Orchestra, with special guest Sarah Tolar, will perform“It’s a special event for people who want to dress up and do the champagne toast at 7 p.m.,” Vint said. “You know how people say, ‘It’s 5 o'clock somewhere’? Well, in our case, I’ll say, ‘It’s midnight somewhere.’ I get it. Some people don’t want to pay for expensive parking and the rest of that on New Year’s Eve but they want to do something special. We’re doing all that we can so people can have a special night out on New Year’s Eve here.”“New Year’s Eve Eve”WHEN: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30WHERE: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, TucsonPRICE: Tickets start at $25INFO: 520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com“Space Cowboy” New Year’s EveWHEN: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31WHERE: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, TucsonPRICE: Tickets start at $64.89INFO: 520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com“Midnight in Paris”WHEN: 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31WHERE: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, TucsonPRICE: $45INFO: 520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com