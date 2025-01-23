Dino-Mite!: Gallery exhibits rare Archaeopteryx fossil

click to enlarge Only 13 Archaeopteryx fossils hve been found. See the 10th example, the Thermopolis Specimen, at the Granada Gallery, 338 N. Granada Avenue.

Alanna Magovern Regester laughed after being asked when she first attended a Tucson Gem and Mineral Show. “It was back when my mom was pregnant with me,” Regester said. “I was born in 1985 and now 40 gem shows later, well, I'll be back in Tucson soon for more of the same.”

Magovern Regester, 40, the assistant manager of the Grenada Gallery, has been at the gem show for most of her life, save her teen years, since her father was an exhibitor.

“I went through a period in high school when I hated dinosaurs and fossils,” Magovern Regester said while calling from her Silver Plume, Colorado, home. “But as I got older I regained a fascination with this world, which is so interesting.”

Magovern Regester is excited about the Archaeopteryx fossils that will be on display Saturday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Grenada Gallery, which is part of the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show.

“The Archaeopteryx fossils are incredibly rare,” Magovern Register said. “There are only 13 of them and people can see the Archaeopteryx in Tucson, which is amazing.”

The Archaeopteryx fossils are so rare they are named by order of discovery and by location of display. The 10th specimen, known as the Thermopolis Specimen, typically housed at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis, Wyoming, is the special exhibit, which marks the Granada Gallery's 10-year anniversary.

“The Thermopolis specimen is the only one (Archaeopteryx) in the United States now,” Magovern Regester said. “Most of them are in Germany or other parts of Europe. The cool thing about the Archaeopteryx is its tie to the history of science with Charles Darwin.”

When Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” the book sparked a quest for what was dubbed “missing links” that would support his theories. Two years after the book hit shelves, the discovery of Archaeopteryx in Solnhofen, Germany, provided a link between dinosaurs and birds.

The fossil combined dinosaur traits such as claws, teeth and a long tail with bird-like features, such as feathers, capturing global attention.

“The timing of the discovery sparked much discussion in parlor rooms during the Victorian era,” Magovern Regester said. “All of a sudden there was the discovery of the missing link. The discovery of the Archaeopteryx is amazing considering what it was.”

Scientists still debate whether Archaeopteryx could truly fly. The foot of the Thermopolis Specimen lacks a reversed toe, a key adaptation for perching in modern birds. This suggests it may have been more at home on the ground or climbing trees. This underscores its teropodancestry and offers crucial clues to its ecological role.

The skull of the Thermopolis Specimen is one of the most intact among the Archaeopteryx fossils. These details and more will be explored in the immersive exhibition featuring a 3D holographic animation.

Folks from around the country and around the world are anticipated to visit the Archaeopteryx and the rest of the attractions at the gem event, which is spread throughout Tucson at a number of venues.

“There is so much more to see at the show,” Magovern Regester said. “For those who don't know the gem show, it's massive and it really takes more than a day to take in all that is on display.”

Magovern Regester knows since the show and Tucson, is like a second home.

“I love it since it’s a chance to escape the cold,” Magovern-Regester said.

“But I really enjoy the people that come out to the event. I understand the attraction. They come out to Tucson for this event since this is the largest gem mineral fossil show in the world. This is an international event. There are so many different languages spoken since people come to Tucson from around the world to see these fossils and gems. It’s such a cool place to be.”

It remains a family affair for Magovern Regester. She will be flanked by her sister, Alison Pohl and her husband, Rudiger Pohl, who co-own the Grenada Gallery. Magovern Regester's children, 6-year-old Drake and 1-year-old Claribel, will also be on hand with her husband, Nicholas Regester. Her father, Charlie Magovern, who has been part of the show as an exhibitor for a half-century, will also be present.

“I love coming back to Tucson for this event every year,” Magovern Regester said.

“I think back to when I was a teenager and I wasn't crazy about fossils and gems but when you're older it becomes super cool, at least that's how it is for me. What I love is that you have these people that come out who are fascinated by fossils. I love paleontologists, who are basically kids with rocks in their pockets.”

Magovern Regester laughed when discussing the most famous paleontologist from sitcom land, Ross from the iconic show “Friends.”

“The character Ross is the least paleontologist ever. I could never see Ross with rocks in his pockets.”

When Magovern Regester returns to Tucson she visits the same restaurants and bars and always plans to check out the sunset at Gate’s Pass.

“We talk about doing it every time we come down, but we never make it there,” Magovern Regester said. “I’ve heard how spectacular the sunsets are at Gates Pass but the reality for us is that we're always at the show, which is so encompassing. But it’s a great show that I enjoy as much as the people who come out to experience it.”

The Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show’s Archaeopteryx event at the Grenada Gallery

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Feb. 16

WHERE: Grenada Gallery, 338 N. Granada Avenue, Tucson

PRICE: Free

INFO: 303-641-2857,

grenadagallery.com

Other Granada Gallery events:

Live Sculpture Demonstration by Gary Staab

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 26

WHERE: Grenada Gallery, 338 N. Granada Avenue, Tucson

PRICE: Free

INFO: granadagallery.com,

https://youtu.be/8LWfb9fId_o