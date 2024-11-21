Welcome to the Ganja Guide: Here are our high priorities for holiday gift-giving

In this week’s Tucson Weekly, we are listing our picks for the hottest gifts for this holiday season.

DaVinci IQ3 Vaporizer

Available at davincivaporizer.com

The DaVinci IQ3 vaporizer is a sleek, portable device for those who appreciate premium vapor quality and thoughtful engineering. Its compact design, modern look, and high-quality materials make it stand out in the vaping world.

The IQ2 offers dry herb and concentrate compatibility, giving users flexibility in their vaping preferences. With precision temperature controls and excellent build quality, this vaporizer is perfect for beginners and experienced users looking for consistent, flavorful draws.

One of the standout features of the IQ3 is its advanced cooling system. The vapor path is made from zirconia ceramic, which helps to cool the vapor significantly before it reaches your lips. This results in smooth, comfortable hits without the harshness some other vaporizers might have. The cooling properties are especially appreciated during longer sessions, ensuring the vapor stays pleasant even as the device heats up.

Using a vaporizer like the IQ3 offers numerous benefits, particularly for those prioritizing health and efficiency.

Vaporizers heat herbs or concentrates to specific temperatures, releasing active compounds without combustion. This means avoiding the harmful byproducts of smoke, like tar and carbon monoxide. The precision heating system of the IQ2 ensures you can tailor your sessions to maximize flavor, potency, or both, depending on your preference.

The IQ3 also includes Bluetooth connectivity and a companion app, giving users more control over their experience. The app allows for precise temperature adjustments, session tracking, and even personalized dosage tracking, a rare feature in portable vaporizers. While the app is a nice addition for tech-savvy users, the device is fully functional without it, making it versatile for those who prefer simplicity.

iLAVA Touch Topical Gel

THC: 180 mg

CBD: 150 mg

Plus 11 essential oils

Available at D2 Dispensaries

The iLAVA TOUCH topical gel is an award-winning cannabis-infused product crafted to deliver targeted, fast-acting relief. Its formula blends cannabinoids with 11 essential oils, offering a natural approach to soothing discomfort.

Key ingredients like Corsican Helichrysum, Mango Ginger, and Blue Tansy provide a calming effect while promoting skin health.

This lightweight, skin-absorbed gel works quickly, making it a convenient option for anyone seeking relief from sore muscles, tension or other localized issues.

One of the standout features of iLAVA TOUCH is its upgraded airless pump design. This innovation ensures precise, mess-free dispensing while maintaining the product’s freshness over time. The sleek packaging not only looks great but is also highly functional, allowing for easy application even on the go. With its non-greasy texture and pleasant herbal aroma, the gel is suitable for regular use without feeling heavy or sticky on the skin.

iLAVA TOUCH makes an excellent gift for those who value natural wellness solutions.

iLAVA Gold Rechargeable Disposable Vape

Strain: Green Dream (Hybrid)

THC: 87.10%

CBD: .25%

Available at D2 Dispensaries

The iLAVA GOLD disposable vape is a premium all-in-one device for convenience and quality. Pre-set to the perfect temperature for each strain, it ensures that every puff preserves the delicate terpenes and delivers a smooth, flavorful experience.

The Green Dream strain, a lively sativa-dominant hybrid, shines in this disposable vape with its bright, energizing effects and earthy pinene-forward flavor profile. Compact and easy to use, this portable device offers a hassle-free way to enjoy cannabis on the go.

Green Dream is celebrated for its uplifting and invigorating effects, making it an excellent choice for daytime use or when you need a creative boost. Users often report feelings of focus and euphoria, paired with a gentle physical relaxation that keeps them grounded without feeling heavy. The earthy and slightly piney flavors enhance the sensory experience, making every puff enjoyable.

Roaring ’20s Premium Pre-Rolls

Strain: Sour Diesel (Sativa)

THC: 25.62%

Available at D2 Dispensaries

The Roaring ’20s Sour Diesel pre-rolls offer a classic cannabis experience with a touch of vintage charm. Packaged in a stylish six-pack, these pre-rolls feature premium indoor-grown, cold-cured flower that ensures optimal freshness and flavor. With THC levels exceeding 20%, they deliver a potent and satisfying experience for both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and those seeking something special.

The bold, iconic flavors of Sour Diesel — earthy, citrusy and slightly gassy — shine through in every puff, making these pre-rolls a delight for connoisseurs of classic strains.

Sour Diesel is known for its uplifting and energizing effects, making it an ideal choice for daytime use or social gatherings. These pre-rolls provide a balanced yet invigorating high, sparking creativity and focus while melting away stress. The experience is smooth and consistent, thanks to the high-quality flower and expert craftsmanship. Whether you're enjoying a solo moment of relaxation or passing them around at a party, the Roaring ’20s Sour Diesel pre-rolls create an iconic vibe reminiscent of their namesake era.

These pre-rolls make an excellent gift for anyone who appreciates top-shelf cannabis and stylish presentation

Feno Pre-Roll Pack

Strain: Grape Gas (Indica Leaning Hybrid)

THC: 27.22%

CBD: .28%

Available at NatureMed

The Feno Grape Gas pre-roll pack is a standout in quality and presentation, recognized as the second-best pre-roll in Arizona for good reason.

Each pack includes five 0.7-gram pre-rolls, expertly handcrafted from breakdown to packaging. The sleek, recyclable tin keeps the pre-rolls fresh and adds a touch of sophistication, making it both convenient and environmentally friendly. Inside, you'll find perfectly packed pre-rolls that are a treat for anyone who appreciates the care and artistry behind a premium cannabis product.

The effects of Grape Gas are as delightful as its name suggests. This indica-leaning strain, a genetic blend of Jet Fuel Gelato and Grape Pie, provides a relaxing yet uplifting experience, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. Primary terpenes like Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene offer a combination of soothing and mood-enhancing effects. The flavor is a true highlight, with notes of grape, cinnamon, lavender, hops, lemon and wood blending into a complex and satisfying taste profile that lingers pleasantly on the palate.

Feno’s Grape Gas pre-roll pack makes a thoughtful gift for cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate high-quality flower and artisanal craftsmanship. It’s perfect for someone who enjoys indica-leaning strains with rich, fruity flavors or for a friend who values eco-conscious products.

Feno .5 Ounce

Strain: Culiacancito (indica)

THC: 28.86%

Available at NatureMed

The Feno .5-ounce package of Culiacancito is a premium offering, delivering 14 grams of top-tier, hand-selected big nugs that are a delight for cannabis connoisseurs. A favorite among budtenders, this strain is a genetic masterpiece born from GMO Cake and Triple Chocolate OG.

Named after the city of Culiacancito in Sinaloa, this flower reflects its rich heritage and expert craftsmanship. Its striking appearance, with vibrant colors and a thick layer of trichomes, hints at the potent and flavorful experience within.

Culiacancito is terpene-forward, boasting elevated levels of Caryophyllene, Linalool and Humulene. These terpenes work together to create a deeply relaxing and nostalgic experience, making it perfect for winding down at the end of the day. The flavor profile is as luxurious as its genetics suggest, blending earthy, chocolatey, and slightly spicy notes with a hint of cake-like sweetness. This strain offers a calming body high paired with a gentle mental euphoria, making it ideal for unwinding, reflecting, or enjoying a quiet evening.

This .5-ounce package makes a fantastic gift for the discerning cannabis enthusiast who values quality and unique genetics.

Alien Labs 100$ Cured Resin Full-Gram Cartridge

Strain: Gemini (Indica)

THC: 74.84%

Go to AlienLabs.org to find a dispensary that sells it

The Alien Labs 100% cured resin full-gram Gemini cartridge is a top-notch option for cannabis enthusiasts who value exceptional quality and flavor. Cured resin is crafted by extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from fully cured flowers, resulting in a product that retains the rich flavors and aromas of the original strain.

Unlike live resin, extracted from freshly harvested plants, cured resin offers a more complex and nuanced profile due to the curing process. Alien Labs ensures this cartridge delivers a smooth and flavorful experience, packed with the strain's full-spectrum benefits.

The Gemini strain is a balanced hybrid, offering uplifting and calming effects, making it versatile for various moods and activities. It has a euphoric, creative head high and a soothing body relaxation. The flavor profile is equally impressive, with notes of earthy spice, sweet fruit and floral undertones. Depending on your dosage and setting, this strain’s combination of effects makes it suitable for daytime inspiration or unwinding in the evening.

Alien Labs 100% Live Resin .5-gram Disposable

Strain: Melonade (Hybrid)

THC: 78.62%

Go to alienlabs.org to find a dispensary that sells it.

The Alien Labs 100% Live Resin .5-gram Melonade Disposable is a premium vape designed for cannabis enthusiasts seeking maximum flavor and potency. Live resin is a type of cannabis extract made from fresh, flash-frozen plants, preserving the full terpene profile and delivering a vibrant, true-to-flower experience. Alien Labs’ dedication to quality ensures that every puff captures the essence of the Melonade strain in a sleek and convenient disposable format.

Melonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid known for its uplifting and invigorating effects. Its flavor profile is a delightful blend of sweet citrus, juicy melon, and a hint of tangy zest, making it as refreshing as its name suggests. This strain is perfect for boosting mood, sparking creativity or adding energy to your day without the jittery feeling. Whether tackling a creative project, hanging out with friends, or enjoying a sunny day outdoors, Melonade delivers a smooth and enjoyable high that complements your activities.

The disposable vape design adds an extra layer of convenience, making it ideal for those who want a hassle-free cannabis experience. The sleek, compact design is perfect for on-the-go use, and the pre-charged battery ensures you can enjoy it right out of the box. This makes the Alien Labs Melonade Disposable an excellent gift for busy professionals, casual users who value ease of use or anyone exploring cannabis for the first time.

Alien Labs Premium Indoor Flower

Strain: Biskante (Hybrid Sativa Dominant)

THC: 27.76%

Strain: Dark Web (Hybrid)

THC: 22.19%

Go to alienlabs.org to find a dispensary that sells it.

Alien Labs’ Biskante and Dark Web strains offer two distinct yet equally impressive experiences for cannabis connoisseurs seeking top-tier indoor flower. Biskante, a sativa-dominant hybrid, brings a truly unique flavor profile. Its lineage, a cross of Melonade and Biscotti No. 6, results in a delicate-yet-flavorful taste that blends the sweet, smooth notes of Biscotti with a mild hint of lemon.

The flower is dense with a beautiful light green hue, accented by frosty trichomes. When smoked, it offers a burst of sweet and floral notes, giving way to a refreshing and invigorating high. The mild lemon terps add complexity without overpowering the experience, creating a balanced effect ideal for daytime use. With dominant terpenes like D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene and α-Humulene, Biskante delivers a heady, euphoric high that's both uplifting and clear-headed.

On the other hand, Dark Web is a captivating hybrid that leans more toward relaxation and comfort. The dense, triangular nugs are visually stunning, with deep purple margins and vibrant orange pistils, giving it a Halloween-like appearance. The flower is covered in sparkling trichomes, making it as aesthetically pleasing as it is potent. Dark Web’s flavor profile is equally intriguing, offering a floral, sugary sweetness with subtle vanilla notes that linger long after the smoke has dissipated.

The creamy berry sweetness on the inhale is balanced by a smooth, earthy exhale with a slight soapy aftertaste. Terpenes like D-Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool contribute to a relaxing yet clear-headed effect that enhances focus and creativity while also providing a soothing body buzz perfect for unwinding.

Both strains offer distinct effects: Biskante provides an energizing, cerebral high that’s great for creative work, socializing, or getting things done. It’s a perfect choice for individuals who need a mood lift and a boost of focus throughout the day. Dark Web, in contrast, leans more toward relaxation and soothing body effects, making it an ideal choice for unwinding with friends, watching movies, or engaging in creative activities without feeling overly tired. The body buzz it provides is relaxing, while the clear-headed effect helps maintain mental clarity.

These premium strains make excellent gifts for cannabis enthusiasts looking for high-quality indoor flower. Biskante is ideal for someone who enjoys uplifting, daytime strains that inspire creativity and focus, while Dark Web would be perfect for those who appreciate a relaxing, soothing hybrid with a touch of sweetness. Whether for a friend who enjoys creative endeavors or someone seeking a comforting end to their day, these Alien Labs strains offer something for every type of cannabis lover.

Cannabliss THC Syrup 100 mg

Flavors: Lemonade and grape

Go to haloinfusions.com to find a dispensary near you.

Cannabliss’ 100 mg THC Syrup in grape and lemonade flavors offers a delicious and convenient way to enjoy cannabis. The grape flavor delivers a rich, sweet taste with just the right balance of tartness, while the lemonade flavor is refreshingly citrusy with a slight tang, making each sip enjoyable and smooth. The syrup is easy to mix into beverages or take directly, giving users flexibility in consuming it. Both flavors are designed to mask any overpowering cannabis taste, making them ideal for those who want a flavorful experience while still getting the benefits of THC.

When it comes to effects, the 100 mg THC Syrup provides a potent yet balanced high that can be tailored to your needs. It delivers a gentle, uplifting euphoria that transitions into a relaxing body high, perfect for easing stress or enhancing social experiences. Depending on how much is consumed, the syrup can also induce a calming, mellow sensation ideal for winding down in the evening. The effects are smooth and long-lasting, offering a steady high without sudden peaks or crashes, making it a great option for both seasoned cannabis users and those who are new to edibles.

Canna Confections’ cannabis-infused dark chocolate

100 mg/10 mg per piece

Go to haloinfusions.com to find a dispensary that sells it.

Canna Confections’ cannabis-infused dark chocolate 100 mg bar is a decadent treat that combines the rich flavor of premium dark chocolate with the calming effects of THC. The dark chocolate has a smooth, slightly bitter taste that balances perfectly with the sweetness of the cocoa, offering a luxurious experience for chocolate lovers. Infused with cannabis, the bar has a well-disguised cannabis flavor, allowing the chocolate’s natural richness to shine through while providing a seamless introduction to edibles for those who might be new to cannabis-infused products.

The effects of the 100 mg THC bar are potent but manageable, providing a steady and long-lasting high. The experience starts with a gentle, uplifting euphoria that gradually shifts into a relaxing and soothing body buzz. It’s perfect for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a leisurely evening.

This cannabis-infused dark chocolate bar makes an excellent gift for any cannabis enthusiast who enjoys edibles with a high-quality taste. It’s perfect for individuals who appreciate dark chocolate and want to try a premium edible, or for someone who enjoys discreet consumption. The Canna Confections bar is ideal for people looking to relax after a stressful day, unwind with a good movie, or add a bit of indulgence to their self-care routine. Its combination of rich flavor and relaxing effects makes it a thoughtful gift for any chocolate or cannabis lover.

Earthvape Live Hash Rosin Cartridge

Strain: Rainbow papaya

THC: 79.64%

CBD: .64%

Available at Earth’s Healing North & South

Earthvape’s Live Hash Rosin Rainbow Papaya vape cartridge offers an exceptional vaping experience for those who value premium extracts. Live hash rosin is a solventless concentrate made from fresh, frozen cannabis plants that are carefully processed to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.

This method ensures a cleaner, more flavorful experience than other extraction methods. The result is a rich, terpene-packed vape that delivers the true essence of the strain, in this case, Rainbow Papaya — a tropical, fruity blend with an abundance of natural flavors.

The Rainbow Papaya strain itself is known for its sweet, tropical flavor profile with notes of ripe papaya, mango, and a subtle hint of earthy spice. The vape cartridge delivers a smooth, flavorful hit with each puff, offering a pleasant sweetness that lingers on the tongue without being overpowering. The effects are equally satisfying, offering a balanced hybrid experience that begins with a euphoric head high followed by a gentle, relaxing body buzz. This makes it ideal for those looking to unwind after a busy day or to elevate a creative or social activity with a mellow yet uplifting high.

This Live Hash Rosin Rainbow Papaya vape cartridge is a perfect gift for cannabis connoisseurs who appreciate top-tier extracts and rich, natural flavors. It’s also ideal for those looking for a clean, potent, and flavorful vaping experience without the need for harsh chemicals or solvents. Whether it’s for a seasoned cannabis user, a vape enthusiast, or someone seeking to explore the world of live rosin, this cartridge offers an easy and discreet way to enjoy high-quality cannabis on the go.

Prizm Premium Flower

Strain: Gaschata (Hybrid)

THC: 24.11%

Available at Earth’s Healing north and south locations

Prizm’s premium cannabis flower in the Gaschata strain offers a visually stunning presentation, with dense, frosty buds featuring vibrant green and purple hues. The flowers are coated in a thick layer of sparkling trichomes, making them appear to be dusted in glitter. The orange pistils contrast beautifully, creating an inviting and aesthetically pleasing appearance. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a newcomer, the flower's appearance alone speaks to the quality and care that goes into its cultivation.

The taste of Gaschata is equally impressive, with a unique and flavorful profile that combines creamy, sweet, and spicy notes. It has a rich, dessert-like taste with hints of cinnamon and vanilla, reminiscent of a cinnamon roll with a touch of earthy undertones. On the exhale, you'll experience a smooth and satisfying finish that lingers pleasantly. The flavor is well-balanced, not too overpowering, yet full enough to provide an enjoyable experience with every puff.

Gaschata’s effects offer the best of both worlds, with a relaxing body high that’s complemented by a gentle cerebral buzz. The strain leans towards a hybrid, delivering a sense of euphoria and creativity while also easing tension and stress. This makes it perfect for a social gathering, enjoying a movie or winding down after a busy day.

22 Red Live Ice Water Hash-Infused pre-roll

Strain: BCC x JEALOUSY

Check out 22Red.com to find a retailer dispensary near you.

The 22Red BCC X Jealousy Live Ice Water Hash-Infused pre-roll is a premium product designed for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers. Live ice water hash is a solventless concentrate made by washing freshly frozen cannabis with ice and water, separating the trichomes from the plant material.

This extraction method preserves the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids, providing a cleaner, more flavorful experience. The infusion of this high-quality hash into the pre-roll adds potency and enhances the natural flavor of the BCC X Jealousy cross, making for a truly special smoking experience.

The taste of the BCC X Jealousy strain is a complex and intriguing blend of herbal, earthy, spicy, and citrus notes. The initial draw offers a smooth herbal flavor with an earthy base, a hint of spice, and a refreshing citrus undertone that rounds out the experience. This combination creates a satisfying and distinctive flavor profile, making it a treat for the palate. The live ice water hash infusion enhances the richness of the flavor, providing a full-bodied, flavorful smoke with every puff.

The BCC X Jealousy Live Ice Water Hash Infused Pre-Roll’s effects are calming and uplifting. The indica-heavy influence of Banana Cream Cake (BCC) brings a sense of relaxation, perfect for easing tension and stress, while the Jealousy genetics provide a cerebral boost, encouraging creativity and a giggly, euphoric high. This makes the pre-roll ideal for various activities, whether you want to unwind after a long day, enjoy some lighthearted fun with friends, or get inspired for a creative project.

The 22Red BCC X Jealousy pre-roll would be a fantastic gift for cannabis connoisseurs who appreciate high-quality flower and unique infusions, as well as for those looking to explore the world of infused pre-rolls with a balanced, enjoyable experience.

Cake She Hits Different

Find a dispensary retailer near you at shehitsdifferent.com

Cake Distillate Disposables offer an impressive combination of convenience, quality, and variety, making them a standout choice for cannabis consumers who want a premium vaping experience. Each disposable is crafted using high-quality distillate, a refined concentrate that delivers a potent, clean, and flavorful hit. The process ensures that the distillate retains the full potency of the cannabis while maintaining a smooth and enjoyable taste. The disposables are pre-filled, disposable and ready to use, making them perfect for on-the-go enjoyment without the hassle of refilling or cleaning.

The range of popular flavors available in Cake Distillate Disposables ensures something for everyone. For those who enjoy refreshing citrus, the Alien Lemonade provides a tangy, sweet, and slightly tart, uplifting, satisfying experience. Watermelon OG delivers a juicy, sweet flavor with a relaxing, mellow effect, ideal for unwinding. Blueberry Bliss brings a sweet berry taste with a calming, euphoric high, while Wild Cherry Zkittlez combines fruity, candy-like notes with a cheerful, happy buzz.

Lastly, Cosmic Cookies offers a smooth, cookie-inspired flavor with a balanced hybrid effect, perfect for creativity and relaxation. Each flavor brings its own unique effects, allowing users to tailor their experience depending on mood or activity.

These Cake Distillate Disposables would make an excellent gift for anyone who enjoys vaping and is looking for a discreet, high-quality cannabis experience.

Fable Libations

Learn more at DrinkFable.com

Fable Libations cannabis beverages offer a delightful and refreshing alternative to traditional alcohol, perfect for those looking to enjoy a social experience without the negative effects of drinking. With a range of flavor options, including zesty Lemonade, crisp Blackberry, and refreshing Ginger Lime, Fable Libations provides a variety of tastes to suit any preference. Each beverage is infused with high-quality THC, delivering a smooth and balanced effect that enhances the flavor profile, making it a treat for the senses.

The Fable Libations effects are uplifting and calming, providing a gentle and euphoric high without the heavy intoxication associated with alcohol. The THC-infused drinks allow for a more controlled, gradual onset, which makes it easy to gauge how much you’d like to consume. Unlike alcohol, which can sometimes lead to sluggishness or hangovers, Fable Libations offers a refreshing buzz that's perfect for enhancing a social setting, sparking creativity, or simply unwinding after a long day. The smoothness and mildness of the effects make it an ideal option for socializing, whether you're hosting a casual get-together or celebrating the holidays.

This cannabis beverage is a thoughtful and unique gift for anyone looking to explore cannabis in a new, fun way

Hometown Hero 12-day Advent Calendar

Visit hometownhero.com for retailers near you

Hometown Hero's 12-day advent calendar with a twist is an exciting way to celebrate the holiday season or any special occasion for cannabis enthusiasts. Unlike traditional advent calendars, this one is packed with a mix of high-quality cannabis products, offering a delightful surprise every day. Whether it’s a different strain of premium flower, concentrates, edibles, or accessories, each compartment reveals a new treat, making every day feel like a mini celebration. The careful curation ensures that the variety keeps things fresh and fun, offering a new experience every time you open a door.

What sets this advent calendar apart is the thoughtful selection of products and the ability to explore different types of cannabis in a single package. From relaxing edibles to potent concentrates, each day brings something new for users to enjoy, making it perfect for anyone who likes to mix up their cannabis experience. Whether you’re a fan of flower, concentrates, or looking for an edible delight, this calendar has something to suit every taste. It’s designed to deliver a well-rounded cannabis experience, so you’re never bored and always discovering something new.

This 12-day advent calendar makes a fantastic gift for someone who enjoys exploring a variety of cannabis products, whether they're a seasoned connoisseur or a curious newcomer looking to expand their horizons. It's perfect for someone who appreciates quality and enjoys a little surprise in their daily routine. With its mix of products, it could be an ideal gift for a cannabis lover who enjoys both the ritual of indulging in cannabis and the thrill of discovering new favorites. Whether it's a friend, partner, or family member, this calendar is sure to bring joy and excitement to anyone looking for a fun, festive, and elevated experience during the holidays or any celebratory occasion.