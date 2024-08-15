Welcome to Cooper’s Nightmare: Shock rocker promises creepy, fun show

Alice Cooper fights recommendations that he’ll retire and play golf. He says he’s in the music business for life.

Calling from Dayton, Ohio, Alice Cooper is looking forward to performing, even though it’s 85 degrees with 80% humidity. He longs for Arizona’s dry heat, but nevertheless, he promises his legendary show.

“We’re going to do the same show anyway,” Cooper said matter of factly. “It’s going to be our full-out, all-energy show. Indoors/outdoors, it doesn’t matter.”

That applies to the AVA Amphitheater gig on Saturday, Aug. 17.

“It’s an Alice Cooper show: full-out theatrics, all the hits and the best touring band I’ve ever worked with,” he said.

His musicians includes drummer Glen Sobel; bassist Chuck Garric; and guitarists Nita Strauss, Tommy Henricksen and Ryan Roxie.

“Our drummer is the best drummer in rock ‘n’ roll,” Cooper said. “Nita was just voted the guitarist of the decade. It’s a total rock ‘n’ roll monster. I have always surrounded myself with the best players. They’re all best friends. You’re not getting any of that ego backstage.”

A suburban Detroit native, Cooper has lived in Arizona since he was 10. Shows in his home state are just like any other gig, he said. No nerves, no special treatment.

“The deal is, it doesn’t matter where we are,” Cooper said. “If you were in Iceland, Phoenix or Tucson, it’s the same show.”

Cooper has been haunting fans for 60 years, pioneering the shock rock genre and, subsequently, inspiring the likes of Marilyn Manson. He draws from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock—with a stage show featuring electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

The Alice Cooper band formed in high school in Phoenix, and was discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles. Its breakthrough album was its third offering, “Love It to Death.” Hits include “School’s Out” and “Billion Dollar Babies.”

In 1975, Cooper released his first solo album, “Welcome to My Nightmare,” in 1975, accompanied by the groundbreaking theatrical tour of the same name.

Associated with that album and tour was the network TV special Alice Cooper: The Nightmare. He owned the 1970s with a succession of hit singles, including “You & Me,” and classic albums, including “Lace and Whiskey” and “From The Inside.”

His career has continued and he has stayed passionate about it.

“I never get tired of it,” he said. “A lot of other bands have been doing it for 60 years and have become tired of it. It would be impossible to get bored with this show. Every single song is so well rehearsed. Nobody ever leaves our show saying, ‘That was a disappointment.’

“I’ve been asked, ‘Why don’t you retire and play golf,’” said Cooper, who is an avid golfer. “Why would I do that? Bob Dylan does 250 shows a year. He doesn’t do it for the money. He does it to write, produce and sing songs. That’s exactly what I do, what Paul McCartney does, what the Stones do. We’re called lifers. Once you’re in the business, you’re in it for life.”