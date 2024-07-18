Vital Movement: Ziggy Marley says give peace a chance

“Circle of Peace” isn’t just a Ziggy Marley song or the name of his tour, which stops Tuesday, July 23, at the Fox Tucson Theatre. It’s a movement for Marley.

“I have an important message and it’s about a circle of peace,” Marley said while calling from his Los Angeles home. “This message is rarely in an entertainment space. This is an important message to the people that we need peace now more than ever.”

The moving song from Marley’s 2018 release, “Rebellion Rises” comes straight from the heart. “Skeptics say it can’t be done, eh/We proving them wrong, is so much fun.”

Peace and unity mean as much to Marley and his venerable family as the reggae that flows out of their mouths like a sonic river. The eldest son of the legendary Bob Marley and his wife Rita has always been about honoring the socially conscious values of his family’s inspired legacy.

“I grew up this way,” Marley said. “I only know one way to be. There is a lot of hate and divisiveness in this world but we can combat that with doing the right thing. It’s about peace, love and unification.”

Marley’s father expressed himself in the same manner. Marley, who was just 12 when his dad died in 1981, has always been a steward when it comes to his fanning the flame of his father

“The message from my father was always about love,” Marley said.

That communique is at the core of the engrossing bio pic “Bob Marley: One Love,” which hit screens in February. Ziggy Marley produced the film and was meticulous down to the last detail. The film chronicles Bob Marley’s rise to fame during the mid-’70s through his death at 36.

“So much effort was placed into the film to make it right,” Marley said. “It was an introspective look. What was written about him was through those who were closest to him. They knew the inside stuff. I think the film represents him very well. My father was a man of peace.”

Marley, 55, carries on the message of peace through the power of music. There have been 17 albums either recorded with his siblings, the Melody Makers or solo for Marley. “It’s what I do, man” Marley said. “It’s my passion.”

Throughout his career, Marley has sung about love but not the personal type. “The love I always focus on in song and in life is that of universal love,” Marley said.

What separates Marley from many contemporary recording artists is that his songs have considerable weight since they’re about something significant. Many of his peers sing about conspicuous consumption.

“There are a lot of songs about things but that is to be expected,” Marley said. “Music is an industry that is a profit industry. But there are more important subjects to sing about than things.”

The eight-time Grammy winner has written songs about African freedom fighters, toxic leadership and religious oppression.

Marley calls for a peaceful rebellion via songs like “Circle of Peace.” “People don’t think that peace can be achieved but I don’t believe that,” Marley said. “I wrote “Circle of Peace” because it encourages people to take a stand. If people want to fight and have wars, there have to be people that want to come together for peace. It’s not impossible to have peace.”

It’s been almost four years since the last Marley album, 2020’s “More Family Time,” was released. The family-oriented releases are among Marley’s finest since the songs are so loose and catchy. “There’s a reason those songs are like that,” Marley explained. “When I make family albums, music for children, it’s freeing. I get to use my imagination without being judged. Children don’t judge musicians and when you make music for children, there’s total freedom. It’s like I get to be like a child again when I make those family albums. I love that.”

The reggae icon is working on fresh material. “I’m making music all the time,” Marley said. “The inspiration never stops. When the inspiration stops, I’ll stop.”

But if Marley ever decides to quit writing and recording, there’s always the live shows. Marley excels at connecting with the crowd.

“It just happens even though I’m a very shy person,” Marley said. “Maybe it works well for me onstage because what you see is what you get. I’m not good at being fake. I’m good at being myself.”

Part of Marley’s essence is working constantly. “That is who I am because I think it’s passed down from my father,” Marley said. “My father said ‘The bad guys aren’t taking a day off. So, why should we take a day off?’ That’s how I feel. I’m restless. I always have to be doing something and with this tour I want to spread the word of peace, love and unity since that’s what we all need.”