Up in Smoke: Halloweed is immersed in cannabis

Count on a varied, immersive scene Saturday when Tucson Doobie presents Halloweed at Generation Cool. The massive event, which will encompass three parking lots behind Generation Cool, will feature an array of activities for guests to experience.

There will be creative mocktails courtesy of Philters, Halloween Flash tattoos by Diabla Ink, vintage clothing, a photo booth run by All Frills Photo, a horror movie lounge sponsored by Lunchbox dispensary, food trucks CowPig and Bollywood Pizza Co. And because it’s a Tucson Doobie event, there will be cannabis. Devil's Lettuce will be provided by SAINTS Dispensary. WANA Brands, D2 Dispensaries, Barrio Cannabis and Lunchbox Dispensary will also have samples at Generation Cool.

“We’re trying to elevate the cannabis scene here in Tucson,” Tucson Doobie co-CEO Chrissy Mance said. “We're putting together unique events that set us apart from other cannabis events.”

This is the second event for Tucson Doobie, which launched as a brand in 2023. It joined forces with Generation Cool owner Slobby Robby, to present the ExtravaGanja event at Generation Cool in June. But Halloweed is taking the party to another level, literally. DJ Han Cholo and Gorville Wreck will be spinning from the rooftop.

“The DJ will be on the roof shining lights down on the dance floor,” Mance said. “The DJ has to be on the roof for the full effect.”

Slobby Robby is curating the horror films. The movies will be old-school silent scary flicks. Pizza Bollywood will serve Indian fusion chicken marsala pizza and CowPig will offer chicken tenders and burgers.

The focal point is cannabis, which has Mance fired up. "This is an event that's for the cannabis curious," Mance said.

“We’re creating a community of cannabis lovers. We're showcasing products at Halloweed. We’re about removing the stigma around cannabis since it can be used in responsible ways. You can have upscale events with like-minded people in which we are all celebrating the plant."

Who would have guessed that Mance would become the CEO of a cannabis company? Two years ago, the single mother of 13- and 18-year-old daughters was teaching art in the Amphi school district. However, the Tucson native has a background in marketing and advertising. The NAU alum realized she has the personality and skill set for a challenging second act.

“During the pandemic I thought about what an extrovert like myself can do,” Mance said. “I need to be around certain people in the community. I need to be around my tribe.”

Mance, 46, saw the cannabis void and filled the hole. Mance met Tucson Foodie CEO Shane Reiser at Danny’s Baboquivari Lounge in 2023. Shortly after connecting, they became partners.

“It’s working out well,” Mance said. “I love what Tucson Foodie has done. We want to do for dispensaries and cannabis brands what Tucson Foodie has done for restaurants. People should check out Halloweed since this isn't like most events since there will be so much happening. Since it's Halloweed, everyone is encouraged to wear costumes."