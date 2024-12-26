Time to Party: Ring in NYE in and around Tucson

click to enlarge (Los Lobos/ Submitted) Los Lobos will play the fox Tucson theatre on dec. 31.

The 50-year-old Los Lobos is so stable that multi-instrumentalist Steve Berlin, who joined the group in 1982, is still the new guy.“That was a long time ago and I'm still hanging in there with these guys,” said Berlin, whose band plays the Fox Tucson Theatre on NYE. “I remember what it was like back then. It was such a different time.”Berlin produced the band's 1983 release “...And a Time to Dance,” and became a member of the band just in time to record “How Will the Wolf Survive,” which enabled the band to catapult onto the college rock charts, thanks to such fiery tunes as “Don't Worry Baby“ and the moving title track.“The time was perfect to join the band,” Berlin said. “I knew we had something special.”“How Will the Wolf Survive” is ranked as the 431st greatest album of all time, according to Rolling Stone. It is the third Los Lobos album, but part of the reason the record is so good is due to the decade of playing wedding receptions, parties and bars. Los Lobos was a live powerhouse, which played an array of different songs by the time “How Will the Wolf Survive” dropped. The songs from that influential album range from the catchy R&B cut “I Got Loaded” to the country-blues ballad “A Matter of Time” and to the Mexican traditional song “Serenata Nortena.”The band has been wildly diverse throughout its career since its love of Tex-Mex, folk, country and rock is evident. “I don't think there is a band that sounds like us,” Berlin said. “When you hear Los Lobos, you know it's our band.”Los Lobos keeps it interesting each night since the group runs with a different set list for each show. The band tosses in some choice covers from recording artists that range from Elvis Presley to the Sir Douglas Quintet to the Grateful Dead.“We have so much fun performing live,” Berlin said. “That's something that has never changed.”Los Lobos also enjoys the studio. The band has recorded 17 albums and its latest, “Native Sons,” dropped in 2021.Los Lobos has written its share of terrific original songs, but “Native Sons” is a collection of covers with one tuned penned by the band. Los Lobos, as fans would expect, put their spin on the songs.“We've always had fun with covers,” Berlin said.The swingin' band always has fun on New Year’s, and the Fox gig will be no different.Los Lobos performs at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20, visit foxtucson.comThere is an array of ways to ring in 2025 in Tucson. The options range from experiencing a concert delivered by a Grammy-winning band to a salsa and cumbia show to a dive bar. Folks can hang out at a premium open bar or dial it down at a family night enjoying rides. Take your pick as the start of the end of the first quarter of the century commences.The venerable laidback Buffet Bar is the city’s oldest bar, opening as the Lantern Buffet in 1934. In the Iron Horse Neighborhood, the self-proclaimed dive bar with graffitied walls attracts a variety of patrons, from college students to lawyers to champion pool players.Buffet Bar, 538 E. Ninth Street, Tucson, free admission, buffetbartucosn.com“Midnight In Paris” features vocalist Katherine Byrnes and Paris native Naim Amor, accompanied by the Jazz Manouche of the Hot Club of Tucson. Guests can choose from two shows, each with its own champagne toast.The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, 9 p.m. or 11:30 p.m., tickets start at $45, hotelcongress.comBlast off into 2025 at the Space Cowboy party. The soiree at the Hotel Congress will be an intergalactic rodeo. Check out live entertainment and cool installations, a VIP “Space Saloon,” a DJ and fun specialty drinks. Upgrade to the VIP package for champagne mini-splits in the hotel room, skip-the-line priority entry, three complimentary drinks, a private space saloon with light bites and a midnight champagne toast.Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $64.89, 8 p.m., hotelcongress.comHUB/Playground presents the Pop Up Holiday Bar with holiday-themed cocktails. The Yuletide 75 is a blend of Miles gin, rosemary, lemon, pomegranate and prosecco. The Spiced Sleigh Ride combines cinnamon spiced bourbon, maple, orange and angostura bitters, topped with a flaming orange peel. Fun drinks and times with 2025 on the horizon.Pop Up Holiday Bar, HUB Restaurant and Playground, 366 E. Congress Street, Tucson, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., charge for drinks, Instagram @playtucsonLocal faves Billy Shaw Jr. and DJ Porkchop entertain through midnight at The Maverick, King of Clubs. Tickets include admission, party favors and a champagne toast. Reserve tables for two or four at an extra charge.The Maverick, King of Clubs, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, tickets start at $20, 6 p.m., tucsonmaverick.comIndulge in family fun at the Old Tucson and enjoy Yuletide festivities. Old Tucson, aka The West Pole, will be transformed into a western winter wonderland. Take a horse-drawn carriage, sing with carolers and experience the holiday stunt shows, original musicals and magic.Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road, Tucson, tickets start at $24, 5 to 10 p.m., oldtucson.comCelebrate the new year early with Park Place Mall and the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) at the Noon Year’s Countdown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Center Court.The kid-friendly bash includes a fashion show, a “groovy dance party,” a nonalcoholic toast to 2025, a sweet treat table, creative crafts, countdown games and activities and a Noon Year’s balloon drop at noon.“At Park Place Mall, we believe in creating more than just a shopping destination,” said Miranda Mayuiers, the mall’s marketing and business development manager.“We strive to build a vibrant community hub where families and friends can come together to make lasting memories. Events like the Noon Year’s Countdown allow us to celebrate with our community and share moments of joy and connection.”Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, free admission, registration required, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., parkplacemall.comEnjoy salsa and cumbia with Agua de Coco at R Bar. R Bar, 350 E. Congress, 10:30 p.m., free, rbartucson.comRing in 2025 at Whiskey Roads Tucson with Boots & Bling, featuring live and DJ music, party favors, champagne toast and midnight snack.Whiskey Roads Tucson, 2290 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., tickets start at $10, whiskeyroadstucson.com