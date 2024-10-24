This Production is Glowing: Vibrant show celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

Glow-in-the-dark viva dia de los muertos is the only show of its kind.

Viva Performing Arts will present the Tucson community with the 10th anniversary of Viva Dia de Los Muertos on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Linda Ronstadt Hall.

The event is the only two-hour glow-in-the-dark production in the world celebrating the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.

Viva Dia de Los Muertos was a challenging endeavor out of the gate.

“When we started back then (2014) we couldn’t find any masks or costumes in stores,” recalled Julie Gallego, Viva Performing Arts director.

“We really had to have some imagination to pull this together. We had to hand paint all of our masks and we still paint them today. You might find masks in green but you won't find in multicolors like ours are. People enjoy our production and more people come out now than ever.”

click to enlarge [Arturo Nevarez The Viva Dance Company/ Submitted] The Viva Dance Company performing.

Viva Dia de Los Muertos, aka The Day of the Dead, is set for Linda Ronstadt Hall, which has a capacity of nearly 2,300.

“We love how this has grown,” Gallego said. “That first year we did this, we didn’t really glow. I had the skeletons, but with this 10th anniversary, we want to make every dance glow in the dark. It's amazing and it’s so colorful. It really is beautiful.”

The aesthetics are nice, but Gallego details the history and significance of Viva Dia de Los Muertos.

“I came up with a production that explains the holiday for people, who see it in a dance production,” Gallego said. “Part of this is to educate people.”

More than 2,000 Tucson district schoolchildren will be on hand to experience Viva Dia do Los Muertos.

“It’s about learning the history of what this is,” Gallego said. “I love seeing the expressions on the children’s faces when they learn about this.”

Gallego, 62, blends ancient traditions with contemporary adaptations as she educates entertainingly. The Tucson High alum, class of ’80, combines Mexican regional Folkloric dancing and music that is integral to Día de Los Muertos, like La Danza de Los Viejitos (Dance of the Little Old Men) with a historical video, which includes narrations that detail the story of America and its indigenous roots.

Glow in the Dark Viva Dia De Los Muertos embarks on a dance and musical journey showcasing vibrant costumes and lively movements celebrating life and ancestry. Music ranges from traditional mariachi bands to indigenous melodies, creating an atmosphere of joy and remembrance.

“The audience will be entertained,” Gallego said.

click to enlarge [Arturo Nevarez The Viva Dance Company/ Submitted] The Viva Dance Company performing.

But the production is considerable in depth. Viva Dia de Los Muertos is a traditional Mexican event in which families honor their deceased loved ones, welcoming their spirits back to the world with altars, offerings, and joyous celebrations.

“The altars are built for relatives coming back,” Gallego said. “You want to remember your family. You put up pictures. You don't want them to be forgotten. It's important for our younger generations to know these special people. These events are more than fiestas. It's about remembering our loved ones and honoring them. It's beyond Halloween. This is about our relatives. We project pictures that people send us of relatives and friends. You might see people you knew when you come out.”

The photos are displayed while the poignant song “Amor Eterno,” which is eternal love in Spanish, is played. “The song is a real tear-jerker,” Gallego said. “It’s tough. You wish those loved ones were still with us but it's our way of paying tribute.”

But the event is far from a somber occasion,

Día de Los Muertos is an uplifting, lively event filled with colorful traditions that blend indigenous beliefs with Spanish Catholic influences. The event ends with a fun carnival scene.

“It’s going to be a memorable show,” Gallego said. “I love that the show has grown.”

Día de Los Muertos has grown just like Tucson. Gallego is a Tucson lifer, who has marveled at her city’s evolution.

“Tucson has changed, but the vibe is still the same. It’s different here than Phoenix, which has just exploded. Tucson's architecture has changed but still has that small hometown feeling. I love it here. It’s home. I’m fourth-generation Tucsonan, and there’s no place like it, and I love how people come out and support Día de Los Muertos. That’s just what you do in Tucson at this time of year.”

And is Día de Los Muertos really the only two-hour glow-in-the-dark production in the world? “I've researched it and it is the only such show in the world,” Gallego said.