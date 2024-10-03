The pause that refreshes: Edna’s Eatery by Charly’s Grill is at your service

Carlos Guerrero is the man behind the apron. He is a certified meat smoker and has been working in a kitchen since he was 15 years old.

There may be no better way to spend an early fall morning than with a stroll through the Tucson Botanical Gardens. As visitors make their way along the many pathways admiring the beautiful greenery, halfway through they will stumble upon Edna’s Eatery by Charly’s Grill. There, diners will find a delicious selection of breakfast and lunch dishes.

The eatery is open to Garden visitors from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chef Carlos Guerrero, who is a first generation Tucsonan, is actually certified in the art of smoking meat and diners will happily find plenty of that on both the breakfast and lunch menus.

Guerrero likes to cook fresh, so the Gardens are an ideal place for him to work. He has an herb garden just outside his kitchen.

“I like to use herbs a lot on pretty much everything from salads to drinks,” he said.

Guerrero said he likes to be involved with the horticulture staff. In this way, he can get the greens he needs for his kitchen. Furthermore, he is on the grounds every day, saying it’s the only way to ensure his diners receive a good meal and a good time.

“If you dine with us, I want you to take that (experience) with you, too,” he said. “(I want you) to have a good time here so I think being present, obviously, to me is the most important thing.”

As with many chefs, Guerrero began his culinary career washing dishes, working his way up with hard work and a fair amount of curiosity. One of the restaurants where he worked sent him to grilling school and that is how he became a certified griller. He eventually opened a food truck, which he often parked at the Gardens, especially during events. When the Gardens’ kitchen finally needed a new chef, he auditioned and was accepted. The Gardens’ staff seem pleased with his work.

“We’ve had many good chaps here, don’t get me wrong, but what’s been lovely about this partnership with Carlos is his excitement and enthusiasm for what can be harvested here at Gardens,” Laura Leach, director of development and community, said.

Edna’s Eatery is also a way for out-of-town visitors to experience Tucson’s multifaceted culture.

“Many of the visitors who come to the Gardens are not from Tucson; they’re coming to Arizona as tourists,” Leach said. “I think to have such a local flavor to the menu and the Latino flavors and here (Carlos) is bringing (his) own flavors and (his) own heritage to the menu, I think is added value. It’s another way of providing our visitors, our guests with a wonderfully local experience.”

On the menu is avocado toast ($15), as well as green chile potato hash with eggs — a bargain at $12 because it’s made with caramelized onions, roasted green chiles, oven roasted potatoes, cheese and Texas toast. For $2 more add a dollop of beef chorizo, smoked beef brisket, barbecued pulled pork or bacon. There is also a breakfast burrito with all the usual stuff ($10).

If hunger gets the best of you, order a Sonoran BBQ chili dog that comes with chips and a dill pickle.

Begin lunch with a soup of the moment ($9), or nachos, made with jalapenos, scallions, cotija cheese, crema mexicana and cheddar cheese sauce ($12). Add meat for another $5.

Five sandwiches grace the menu, beginning with the green chile brisket sandwich ($15). There are also a pulled pork sandwich ($13), a grilled chicken sandwich ($13) a cheesy grilled cheese sandwich ($11) and a Sonoran BBQ chili dog ($11).

As much as possible, Guerrero buys what he cannot make himself from local vendors, recognizing the importance of keeping it local. Just know, he said, that what he serves has been prepared with great respect.

“This is what many chefs say, ‘You’re not going to put something out there that you wouldn’t feed your mom,’” he said. “I take it very personally because what if you put something out there that shouldn’t be out there and you get somebody sick? So, respect for food is very important. Respect for receiving, the process, the cooking and everything that follows from there.”