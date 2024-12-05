The Beat Goes On: Supergroup covers King Crimson classics

click to enlarge (BEAT/Submitted) BEAT performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

Early ’80s King Crimson is arguably the creative peak of the critically acclaimed progressive rock band. 1981’s “Discipline,” 1982’s “Beat” and 1984’s “Three of a Perfect Pair,” are a troika of releases that are timeless, complex and adventurous.

“That was a period in which King Crimson created music that was all its own,” former King Crimson vocalist-guitarist Adrian Belew said. “We’re bringing it back, even though it’s quite the task.”

It won’t be easy to accomplish since guitar wizard Robert Fripp will not be providing his innovative soundscapes. Fripp is working on other projects. Drummer Bill Bruford has retired.

But Belew is undeterred. He has formed BEAT, which comes from Fripp.

“Robert suggested I use BEAT,” Belew said while calling from Portland, Maine. ‘Discipline’ has been used by his business and ‘Three of a Perfect Pair’ has been used as our band camp name. But BEAT was left, and Fripp gave us his blessing.”

Belew initially asked Fripp about performing the three albums live in 2019 because the 40th anniversary of “Discipline” was on the horizon. “I called Robert Fripp to see if he wanted to get the quartet back together,” Belew said. “I knew it was a long shot. Robert had his plans, but he said, ‘If you want to drive it, go ahead.’”

Former King Crimson bassist and Chapman Stick player Tony Levin agreed to become part of BEAT. However, Belew had no idea who would play guitar. However, guitar hero Steve Vai was open to the challenge, and Belew said he believed that the veteran player was the perfect fit.

“Steve is a great musician,” Belew said. “He was the first call I made and he was really excited about playing the material. I was surprised how much our music from the ’80s meant to him. He’s a hard-working professional, who has sent videos to me every other day asking questions about the songs.”

Belew tabbed Tool drummer Danny Carey to fill out the roster. “Danny raved about those records and how they changed his perspective on music,” Belew said. “I had to wait for Tool to finish touring. This whole process took five years, but I have the right guys in the band. When I told Robert that this was all coming together, he was surprised at the level of musicians I was able to get. But what we’re doing has to be on the level of the original King Crimson. I want to do this music the justice it deserves.”

The shows will start with pre-recorded soundscapes from Fripp. “That’ll add some color before we come out,” Belew said. “It’s a tip of the hat to Robert, who sent 52 soundscapes to choose from. We’ll proceed from there. We can’t play all three records. There’s too much material. However, we will play the essentials and fans will be pleasantly surprised by what other songs we perform.”

Belew is intrigued about creating new music with BEAT but is uncertain if it will happen. “I think everyone in the band would love to see that come to fruition,” Belew said. “The big obstacle for everyone is how busy we all are. I have so much going on. Tool is very busy and then there’s Steve’s career. I think everyone in spirit would love to see us make new music but the first thing we have to do is this tour and see how it goes. I anticipate this to be a long tour since we have the whole world to take on and play places like Asia and South America.”

Crimson fans still hold out hope that Belew, who resides in Nashville, and Fripp, who lives in rural England, will perform again. The tandem, with Belew’s idiosyncratic vocals and guitar style combined with Fripp’s brilliant textures, make for a unique sonic amalgam. It would be quite the event if the pair ever agreed to work together again. “I don’t think there will be a reunion with Robert but I do leave that door open,” Belew said. “He’s making very different music now with his wife (Toyah Willcox). I’ll never say never to getting back with Robert since he could surprise everyone and come back and play with us.”

There’s a misnomer floating around that Belew and Fripp don’t get along. However, Belew would like to set the record straight. “I’m not sure why people think we’re at odds,” Belew said. “We had a 33-year working partnership. To be honest, Robert isn’t always the easiest guy to get along with but he and I have a special relationship. We’ve made some music that I’m very proud of. I can’t help but look back at the three albums we’ll be drawing from when we tour and say that we made music that still stands up 40 years or so after those albums were created. I’m excited about playing the songs from those albums and, apparently, I’m not the only one excited since so many of these shows are sold out.”

BEAT (Belew/Vai/Levin/Carey)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17

WHERE: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $69.50c

INFO: foxtucson.com