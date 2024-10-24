Textile Show Looming: Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild are spinning a new tale

By

click to enlarge Textile Show Looming: Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild are spinning a new tale
(Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild/Submitted)
Basketry is considered a fiber art. C. Stedman made this basket. The Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild’s Fiber Arts Tucson show is Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26.

Talk about a well-oiled machine.

The Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild’s members know what they’re doing when it comes to displaying the work of their hands.

“We’re all set,” member and knitter Ann Faith said. “We have display racks, we have tables, we have shelves. We’ve done this for years.”

Thirty-four of the 190 members will exhibit their work Fiber Arts Tucson 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church, 4625 E. River Road.

“We’re not just handweavers and spinners,” Faith said. “We do all sorts of fiber arts, so there will be weaving and (hand) spun yarn for sale. There will be felting, knitting and crochet. There will be jewelry, beading, basketry and (woven) tapestry, so all manner of fiber arts.” 

Sweaters, shawls, table runners and jewelry, among other pieces, will be on display and for sale. The sale of 300 donated items will benefit the Community Food Bank and Sister Jose Women’s Center.

click to enlarge Textile Show Looming: Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild are spinning a new tale
(Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild/Submitted)
L. Cheek wove this shawl. The Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild’s Fiber Arts Tucson show is Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26.

The key to the 50-year-old Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild is philanthropy. Members have committed to knitting children’s hats for the Navajo Reservation. They also donate to Artisans Beyond Borders, a group that brings “healing-centered craft ways to asylum seekers and their families stranded at the U.S.-Mexico border,” according to the group’s website. The donations are used to purchase supplies for the artisans.

The guild is open to new members; for information about joining, visit thsg.org.

“The guild has many talented and skilled members who produce beautiful work,” Faith said. “The show and sale present an opportunity for the public to view and purchase our fiber art.” 


The Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild’s Fiber Arts Tucson 2024

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

WHERE:St. Francis in the Foothills United Methodist Church, 4625 E. River Road, Tucson

COST: Free

INFO: thsg.org

This Production is Glowing: Vibrant show celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

By Ed Condran

This Production is Glowing: Vibrant show celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

From Aerospace to the Blues Stage: Laurie Morvan gave up engineering for soul-feeding gig

By Ed Condran

From Aerospace to the Blues Stage: Laurie Morvan gave up engineering for soul-feeding gig

Up in Smoke: Halloweed is immersed in cannabis

By Ed Condran

Up in Smoke: Halloweed is immersed in cannabis

Anime Wonder: Convention brightens Tucson again after ‘hiccups

By Laura Latzko

Anime Wonder: Convention brightens Tucson again after ‘hiccups
More »
More Currents Feature
All News & Opinion

View Articles List | Browse Cover Archives

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 3275 W. Ina Road
  • Suite 160
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2024 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation